Daily Markets: Earnings Season Gets Underway

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down as Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.11%, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.49%, Taiwan’s TAIEX declined 0.62% and Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.08%. India’s Sensex led the way down closing 2.01% off on the day. Australian and Hong Kong equity markets are closed today to mark the Easter holiday (Holy Monday) as are European equity markets, and U.S. futures point to a soft market open later this morning.

Following last week’s Deutsche Bank (DB) prediction, Goldman Sachs (GS) is now predicting that there is a 35% chance of a U.S. recession in the next two years, citing the large gap between available jobs and workers as a somewhat reliable indicator. As we have been discussing, the Fed is finding itself in an increasingly difficult position regarding its ability to engineer a soft landing, and the external global economic pressures of the ongoing war in Ukraine, along with the emerging potential impact of China’s Covid Zero policy aren’t making things any easier. Still, the U.S. consumer, if anything, is resilient, and while current inflation impacts are painful and we have seen some companies lower guidance, revisions have been modest.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night, China announced first-quarter YoY GDP at 4.8%, which surprised to the upside by 0.55%. Underlying those numbers, however, were YoY Retail Sales that contracted 3.5% in March and an urban unemployment rate that was reported at 5.8%. Both of these figures are at levels not seen since 2020 as China’s Covid Zero policy is clearly impacting the local economy and is expected to have broader implications globally. YoY March Chinese Industrial Output also came in higher than expected at 5.0% bringing the Q1 YoY figure to 6.5%. It was pushed higher by EV production as well as solar batteries and general high-tech manufacturing.

Domestic Economy

10:00 AM today will see the release of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index for April. Similar to other sentiment indexes, scores above 50 indicate a perceived growth environment, and scores below 50 indicate an industry believed to be in contraction. While the last few figures show the market rolling over slightly, March’s print was at 79 and outside of the post-2020 rebound still represents a 10-year high.

Markets

U.S. equity markets were closed on Friday and the S&P 500 fell 1.2% on Thursday, slumping into the long weekend amid a sharp rebound in Treasury yields that weighed heavily on the growth stocks. The Nasdaq Composite underperformed with a 2.1% decline, the Russell 2000 shed 1.0% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.3%. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up so far in 2022:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -5.2%

S&P 500: -7.8%

Nasdaq Composite: -14.7%

Russell 2000: -10.7%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -16.8%

Ether (ETH-USD): -20.6%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, BNY Mellon (BK), Charles Schwab (SCHW) and Synchrony Financial (SYF) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Bank of America (BAC) announced earnings this morning with Q1 EPS reported at $0.80 per share beating expectations of $0.75 while Q1 revenue came in at $23.23 billion, beating estimates of $23.13. Both figures came in at the top end of predicted ranges. The bank saw average deposits grow 13% over the quarter and loans rise 8%. CFO Alastair Borthwick said the bank's first-quarter results were "strong despite challenging markets and volatility" with net interest income up by $1.4 billion on "strong" loan and deposit growth. Shares are up approximately 1% in pre-market trading.

IPOs

No companies are expected to price their IPO offerings this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

JB Hunt (JBHT) and Pinnacle Financial are among the companies slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, April 19

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits

Wednesday, April 20

Germany: PPI – March

Eurozone: Trade Balance - February

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Existing Home Sales – March

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, April 21

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index – March

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence (Flash) - April

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – April

US: Leading Indicators – March

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 22

Japan: CPI – March

Japan: Markit/JMMA PMI Manufacturing (Preliminary) – April

UK: Retail Sales – March

Eurozone: S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI (Preliminary) – April

UK: CIPS Manufacturing & Services PMI (Preliminary) - April

US: S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI (Preliminary) – April

Thought for the Day

“Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed. ” ~ Friedrich Nietzsche

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.