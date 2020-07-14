Daily Markets: Earnings Season Begins; How Much Impact Will The Pandemic Have?

Today’s Big Picture

Following yesterday’s intraday reversal in the Nasdaq Composite Index that led U.S. equities to retreat, equities in Asia finished trading today on a lower note with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 1.1%, Japan’s Nikkei down 0.9% and China’s Shanghai Composite off 0.8%. By mid-day trading in Europe, equities were down across the board following the day’s economic data - see Data Download below. By comparison, U.S. futures were positive early morning and strengthened following earnings reports from several of the U.S.’s largest banks, including better than expected results from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - see Stocks to Watch for more on that.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide are over 13.2 million with the 7-day moving average of daily new cases reaching 210,000 and the 7-day moving average of daily deaths re-accelerating to just under 5,000. The U.S. has around 3.5 million cases and nearly 140,000 deaths. Brazil has almost 1.9 million cases, 73,000 deaths, and India over 900,000 cases with 24,000 deaths. Aside from the big three, cases around the world are on the rise, including in Russia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, Colombia, Bangladesh, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Chile, China, Japan, and in Hong Kong, where schools have been closed again.

Across the U.S., 19 states made record-highs for a 7-day average of new daily cases on Sunday. Deaths from Covid-19 are on the rise in a handful of states as well, including Texas, Florida, and Arizona. Texas has seen Covid-19 related deaths rise 140% from last week. On a more positive note, Monday the U.S. reported less than 60,000 cases for the first time in four days with the increase in deaths the smallest in a week. That said, the figures tend to be lower due to a slowdown in reporting over the weekend. Texas saw its first decline in hospitalizations in 15 days, but Florida saw its biggest one-day increase ever in new cases.

Yesterday California’s Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor restaurants, bars, movie theaters, and museums statewide. For 30 counties on the state's monitoring list, which account for about 80% of the state’s population, indoor fitness centers, places of worship, personal care services, malls, offices, hair salons, and barbershops were also ordered to close. Los Angeles and San Diego announced that they will not be reopening schools but will instead rely on remote learning.

The U.S. isn’t the only place seeing openings being reversed. Disney (DIS) is closing its theme park in Hong Kong less than a month after it was reopened due to government restrictions. The park had previously been closed from late January to June.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the Senate will begin debating a new coronavirus relief bill next week.

International Economy

Japan’s Industrial Production fell 8.9% MoM in May vs. the preliminary reading of an 8.4% drop and the 9.8% fall in April. The May data marked the fourth consecutive month of contraction in industrial output as the COVID-19 outbreak hit demand and activity.

Industrial production in the Eurozone fell 20.9% YoY in May versus the expected drop of 20.0% and the 28.7% plunge in April, marking the third consecutive decline in industrial output for the region. Among its largest economies, production went fell 24% in France, 23.1% in Germany and 20.3% in Italy.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany fell 4.1 points in July to 59.3, coming in well short of a forecast for 60.0 in a Reuters poll of economists.

China said it would sanction Lockheed Martin (LMT) over U.S. sales of surface-to-air missiles to Taiwan. Last week, the U.S. State Department approved a potential foreign military deal that would enable Taiwan to refurbish previously sold Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday Consumer Inflation Expectations declined to 2.68% from the prior 3.0% and sales of newly built homes rose 55% annually in June, according to a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. This was the largest annual gain post-financial crisis and is the highest pace since the boom in 2005 and appears to be driven by the pandemic. According to a survey by Taylor Morrison, a builder based in Arizona, high-tech homes and those with additional rooms for working and homeschooling were most in-demand.

The federal government saw its biggest monthly budget deficit ever in June at $864 billion, as spending programs to combat the recession met with a massive drop in taxes as payrolls have seen record cuts. For the first nine months of the budget year, the deficit has reached $2.74 trillion, putting it on track to meet the expected $3.7 trillion deficit for the full fiscal year, surpassing the previous record deficit of $1.4 trillion in 2009.

Early this morning NFIB reported its June Small Business Optimism Index jumped to 100.6 vs. the 96.7 consensus and the May reading of 94.4. Later today we will get the Consumer Price Index for June, the usual weekly Redbook retail sales report, and the weekly API Crude oil stock report.

Markets

After two consecutive weekly gains, the S&P 500 briefly moved into positive territory for 2020 Monday, but then the equity markets experienced a late selloff which saw the Nasdaq-100 fall 2.2%, the S&P 500 down 0.9%, the NYSE Composite fell 0.5% while the VIX rose 18.0% and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) rose 0.5%. The move lower saw the big tech names that have been leading the upward momentum rolling over with Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL), all closing lower on the day. The 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields both declined, falling to 0.6% and 1.3% respectively while WTI dropped below $40 a barrel. During the day Tesla (TSLA) shares rose over 16% but closed down 3.1% on the day.

Stocks to Watch

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) announced Q2 earnings of $1.38 per share as compared to consensus estimates of $1.23 with reported revenues of $33 B versus estimates of $30.23 B. Per previous guidance the company will maintain its $0.90 per share dividend and will be suspending its share buyback program through the end of Q3. Credit loss provisions increased almost 9-fold to $10.5 B from last year’s figure.

Fastenal Company (FAST) reported Q2 (Jun) earnings of $0.42 per share, beating consensus estimates of $0.36 and saw revenues rise 10.3% YoY to $1.51 B as compared to estimates of $1.47 B.

First Republic Bank (FRC) reported Q2 (Jun) earnings of $1.40 per share, excluding non-recurring items, beating consensus estimates of $1.15 while revenues rose 6.5% YoY to $943.4 M as compared to estimates of $937.9 M. The company reported COVID-19 related loan modifications totaling approximately $3.9 billion, with an additional $345 million in process as of June 30, 2020. Total completed and in-process modifications as of June 30, 2020, were 4.3% of total loans outstanding.

Delta Airlines, Inc (DAL) reported a Q2 (Jun) loss of $4.43 per share, worse than the consensus estimate of ($4.24). Revenues Fell 88.3% YoY to $1.47 B as compared to the consensus estimate $1.4 B. The company announced its intent to position itself as a smaller, more efficient airline by streamlining its inventory of aircraft types and work on infrastructure projects at its major hubs across the country. The company also announced voluntary separation and early retirement package programs to deal with the expected reduction in headcount going forward.

American Airlines (AAL) is expected to join the list of airlines bracing employees about potential furloughs this week. Earlier this month, the company said it is overstaffed by about 20,000 people for its reduced fall schedule, however, terms associated with federal coronavirus aid prohibit carriers from laying off workers or cutting their pay rates through September 30. Recently, Delta Air Lines warned more than 2,500 pilots about potential furloughs, while United Airlines (UAL) did the same for more than 2,200 of its pilots.

Water technology company Xylem (XYL) issued upside June quarter guidance and now sees EPS in the range of $0.37-$0.39 vs. the $0.06 consensus. The company also announced a large-scale irrigation project in India and that in the UK it will begin deploying smart metering, software, and network solutions for Anglian Water.

Insurance company Travelers (TRV) issued downside guidance for its June quarter with EPS of -$0.20 vs. the $1.39 consensus. The company's estimate for catastrophe losses is $854 million pre-tax, net of reinsurance. Catastrophe losses primarily resulted from severe storms in several regions of the United States, as well as events related to civil unrest.

Green auto manufacturer Fisker announced it is in talks with Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) to use Volkswagen’s electric vehicle manufacturing platform (MEB) to develop and produce a line of vehicles based on its prototype “Ocean” vehicle, billed as the “world’s ‘greenest’ vehicle.” Volkswagen had developed and launched the platform in 2018 stating it intended to license access to it to support new electric vehicle development.

In an attempt to address EU antitrust concerns about its proposed $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness tracker company Fitbit (FIT), Alphabet’s has offered not to use health data to help target ads.

Yum! Brands’ (YUM) KFC unit closes its dining rooms in corporate-owned stores in Florida.

Ryerson (RYI) issued guidance seeing Q2 (Jun) revenues of $765-775 M as compared to estimates of $731.27. The company expects a net loss in the range of $26 million to $28 million and anticipates Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $19 million to $21 million.

Bharti Airtel (BHRQY), India's largest integrated telecom company, and Verizon (VZ) announced a strategic alliance to bring secure, world-class video conferencing solutions to businesses in India.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network, which means shares of mobile infrastructure companies Ericsson (ERIC), Nokia (NOK), Alcatel Lucent (ALU), and Cisco Systems (CSCO) could see renewed interest today.

Amazon (AMZN) is smartening up shopping carts with its Dash Carts that are embedded with cameras, sensors, a weighing component, and a smart display that automatically track a shopper's order, allowing for a digital checkout without a human cashier. The carts are slated to initially debut later this year at Amazon's grocery store in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Mohawk Industries (MWK) announced yesterday that on June 29, 2020, an Amended Class Action Complaint for violations of federal securities laws was filed against Mohawk and its CEO Jeff Lorberbaum in the Northern District of Georgia. The complaint alleges that the Company (1) engaged in fabricating revenues by attempting delivery to customers that were closed and recognizing these attempts as sales; (2) overproduced product to report higher operating margins and maintained significant inventory that was not salable; and (3) valued certain inventory improperly or improperly delivered inventory with the knowledge that it was defective and customers would return it. The Company stated it intends to vigorously defend itself in the lawsuit.

Home accessories retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shared its June same-store sales were "positive" for reopened stores and digital channels with June cash flow also positive.

Cloud software company NCino (NCNO) priced its IPO of 8.06 million shares at $31 per share, well above the initial price target range of $22-$24.

SoftBank (SFTBF) has hired Goldman Sachs (GS) to explore both an initial public offering and a sale of UK chip designer Arm Holdings.

After today’s market close, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly results. To get ready for the earnings maelstrom that kicks off tomorrow, investors should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: July 15: MBA Mortgage Apps, Import/Export Prices, Empire Manufacturing, Capacity Utilization, Industrial Production, Fed Beige Book July 16: Retail Sales, Philly Fed Outlook, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Business Inventories, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows July 17: Options Expiration, Building Permits, Housing starts, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment July 21: Chicago Fed Activity July 22: MBA Mortgage Apps, FHFA Home Prices, Existing Home Sales July 23: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing July 24: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales July 27: Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Dallas Fed Manufacturing July 28: Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing July 29: MBA Mortgage Apps, Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Pending Home Sales, FOMC Rate Decision July 30: GDP, Personal Consumption, Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort July 31: Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Employment Cost Index, Univ of Michigan Sentiment



