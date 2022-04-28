Daily Markets: Earnings, Inflation Continue to Drive Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board as China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.58%, Taiwan’s TAIEX 0.71%, Korea’s KOSPI 1.08%, India’s Sensex 1.23%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were up 1.26% and 1.65%, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei led the way closing ahead 1.75% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a strong market open later this morning.

Strong earnings from Meta Platforms (FB) and Qualcomm (QCOM) are helping settle investors’ stomachs even as we see further escalation in geopolitical tension, with Russia’s Vladimir Putin warning against the West's "interference in Ukraine." Not only do we have another barrage of earnings reports later today, including those from Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Intel (INTC), but we suspect the question of how quickly the Fed will boost interest rates will resurface later today as we get preliminary figures for Q1 GDP, which has had a roller coaster ride of forecasts over the past few months and seems to be ticking up from the last 0.90% estimate to 1.1%. That’s a sharp drop vs. the December print, which could raise questions over the economy’s ability to digest the Fed’s telegraphed efforts to get inflation under control. The inflation vs. rate hike focus will continue tomorrow with the Employment Cost Index for the March quarter as well as the March PCE Price Index report, which tends to be a point of focus for the Fed.

For now, we’ll enjoy the market’s attempt to move higher, but we also recognize we are not out of the woods just yet. We still need to navigate the recent surge in the dollar, the continued impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, demand and supply issues tied to China’s lockdown, and inflation sapping consumer spending. As the global energy picture comes into clearer focus we should start to see inflation begin to settle down, taking at least one pressure off markets.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw the release of Japan’s Policy Rate which continues to hold at -.10% as it has since February 2016. While there are a number of countries that have targets set at 0%, Japan is one of only a few countries setting rates below with Switzerland (-0.73%), and Denmark (-0.60%) making this a small, exclusive club.

Later this morning we will see the April update of German YoY CPI which is expected to tick upward slightly to 7.9% from the March reported 7.6%. In as much as Germany has indicated it has a resolution for its dependence on Russian energy that plan has yet to be fully realized. Still, it is an encouraging sign that inflation has stopped gapping up and expectations going forward are for energy prices to start to settle down and inflation with it.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Energy authorized additional exports of liquefied natural gas from the planned Golden Pass LNG Terminal in Texas and Magnolia LNG Terminal in Louisiana, as part of efforts to boost LNG exports to Europe as it contends with the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war.

This morning brings the usual weekly Thursday economic reports, the Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims at 8:30 AM ET, and the EIA Natural Gas Inventories at 10:30 AM. Also, at 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get the first formal look at GDP for the March quarter and it’s expected to drop to 1.1% vs. 6.9% in the December quarter. Arguably the figure is somewhat backward looking at this point as investors and economists continue to parse data in the coming weeks to determine how well the economy can digest the Fed’s telegraphed strategy of boosting interest rates to quell inflation.

Markets

The S&P 500 closed yesterday up 0.2% in a volatile session as it vacillated between a 0.3% decline and 1.6% gain. The Nasdaq Composite finished the day unchanged while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% and the Russell 2000 shed 0.3%. With two trading days left in April, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.4%

S&P 500: -12.2%

Nasdaq Composite: -20.2%

Russell 2000: -16.1%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -17.0%

Ether (ETH-USD): -22.3%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, Altria (MO), Caterpillar (CAT), Citrix Systems (CTXS), Comcast (CMCSA), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Hershey Foods (HSY), JinkoSolar (JKS), Lab Corp. (LH), Mastercard (MA), Nokia (NOK), Sirius XM (SIRI), Southwest Air (LUV), Twitter (TWTR), and Visteon (VC) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Meta Platforms (FB) reported March quarter EPS of $2.72, $0.21 better than the consensus forecast but even though revenue rose 6.5% YoY to $27.91 billion, it fell short of the $28.22 billion consensus. Exiting the quarter, the company had daily active users (DAUs) of 1.96 billion on average for March 2022, up 4% YoY, while monthly active users (MAUs) were 2.94 billion, an increase of 3% YoY. While ad impressions delivered across the company’s family of apps increased 15% YoY, the average price per ad decreased by 8% YoY. Meta issued downside guidance for the current quarter with $28-$30 billion in revenue vs. the $30.69 billion consensus.

March quarter earnings at PayPal (PYPL) came in at $0.88 per share, matching the consensus forecast. Revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% YoY to $6.5 billion, beating out the $6.4 billion consensus. During the quarter it added 2.4 million new active accounts and targets adding 10 million new active accounts for all of 2022. However, the company issued downside guidance for 2022 with EPS of $3.81-$3.93 vs. the $4.62 consensus with revenue for the year up 11%-13%, roughly $28.2-$28.7 billion vs. the $29.26 billion consensus.

March quarter revenue at Qualcomm (QCOM) soared 40.8% YoY to $11.16 billion handily beating the $10.6 billion consensus forecast. EPS for the quarter also came in stronger than expected at $3.21 vs. $1.90 in the year ago quarter. Handsets revenue set a quarterly record as the company continues to gain traction with leading OEMs and the company also saw strength in its IoT vertical, including consumer, edge networking, and industrial. The automotive vertical was also a standout as its revenue rose 41% YoY to $331 million but per Qualcomm, its auto design pipeline now is greater than $16 billion. Qualcomm issued upside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $2.75-2.95 vs. the $2.59 consensus with revenue for the quarter in the range of $10.5-$11.3 billion vs. the $9.99 billion consensus.

Ford Motor (F) delivered a modest March quarter earnings beat as well as better than expected revenue of $32.11 billion, down 4.3% YoY, but well ahead of the $31.7 billion consensus. The company noted that strong customer demand for its vehicles was tempered by persistent supply chain issues but noted that manufacturing rates were significantly improved during March. Ford reaffirmed its 2022 adjusted EBIT guidance of $11.5-12.5 billion, which assumes improved semiconductor availability during the second half of the year, full-year vehicle wholesale volumes up 10%-15% YoY, and commodity costs up about $4 billion YoY. Ford also noted the scaling for its in demand EVs is on track to reach 600K units by late 2023, including its E-Transit vans in the US. and Europe as well as the F-150 Lightning pickup in US. By the end of 2026, Ford targets producing more than 2 million EVs with sets its sights on EVs accounting for 50% of its global sales by 2030.

While Teladoc (TDOC) reported a smaller than expected bottom line loss for the March quarter, revenue that rose 24.6% to $565.35 million fell short of the consensus forecast. The company also issued downside guidance for both the current quarter and all of 2022 with full year revenue now expected to be in the range of $2.4-$2.5 billion vs. the $2.58 billion consensus.

United Rentals (URI) crushed March quarter expectations delivering EPS of $5.73 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion, up 22.7% YoY. The rental equipment company shared that the momentum it entered 2022 with has continued with a tailwind for rental demand being driven by construction and industrial markets. United Rentals boosted its 2022 revenue outlook to $11.1-$11.5 billion from $10.65-11.05 billion vs. the $10.96 billion consensus.

Baidu (BIDU) received the first-ever permits in China authorizing the company to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public on open roads in Beijing.

IPOs

The initial public offerings for Tenon Medical (TNON) and SaverOne (SVRE) are slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Digital Realty Trust (DLR), Gilead Sciences (GILD), IMAX (IMAX), Intel (INTC), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Nio (NIO), Robinhood Markets (HOOD), Terex (TEX), and US Steel (X) are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, April 29

Korea: Industrial Production – March

China: Markit/Caixin PMI Manufacturing – April

France: CPI – April

Eurozone: GDP – 1Q 2021

Eurozone: CPI - April

US: Personal Consumption & Expenditures – March

US: Chicago PMI – April

US: Michigan Sentiment Index (Final) – April

