Daily Markets: Earnings, Geopolitics, and Uncertainty Weighs on Investor Sentiment

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed as China’s Shanghai Composite and India’s Sensex posted modest gains of 0.13% and 0.18%, respectively, while South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.22%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.42%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.43%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries 0.71%. Taiwan’s TAIEX set the pace, down 0.98% on a broad decline led by health technology and electronic technology names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a sluggish open later this morning.

The combination of sobering corporate earnings, reports of forthcoming layoffs, geopolitical uncertainty in the UK, and the potential for another technology ban by the U.S. are weighing on futures.

Investors remain in a fearful mood as we close out this volatile week and brace for next week’s nearly 1,000 earnings reports, as well as economic reports for the U.S. and the Eurozone. The Federal Reserve continues to take a hawkish tone, signaling rate hikes will likely continue into 2023 despite growing recession concerns, prompting investors to seek out safe haven investments, including Treasuries. We continue to see downside risk to 2023 earnings expectations for companies in the S&P 500.

Data Download

International Economy

The annual inflation rate in Japan was at 3.0% in September, unchanged from August's near 8-year high figure, amid high food and raw materials prices and yen weakness. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3% in September, the same pace as in August.

September Retail Sales in the UK fell by 6.9% YoY, the sixth consecutive monthly decline and worse than market forecasts of a 5.0% drop.

At 10 AM ET, the flash reading for Eurozone Consumer Confidence in October will be released and it's expected to fall to -30 vs. -28.8 for September.

Domestic Economy

The Biden administration is exploring the possibility of new export controls that would limit China’s access to emerging computing technologies, including quantum computing and artificial intelligence software.

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached, unions could strike beginning November 19.

Markets

Markets traded lower overall as earnings continue to unfold. The Dow declined 0.30%, the Nasdaq Composite was 0.61% lower, the S&P 500 fell 0.80% and the Russell 2000 was off 1.24%.

Investors continue to look for any good news, like AT&T (T) up 7.72% on strong subscriber growth and higher full-year guidance despite lower revenues. Conversely, Allstate Corp (ALL) was punished essentially for being an insurance company, down 12.90% on reporting losses in the past quarter related to its catastrophic coverage segment due to Hurricane Ian. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -16.52%

S&P 500: -23.09%

Nasdaq Composite: -32.15%

Russell 2000: -24.09%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -58.97%

Ether (ETH-USD): -65.24%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, American Express (AXP), HCA (HCA), Schlumberger (SLB), Sensient (SXT), and Verizon (VZ) will release earnings. In addition to those reports, readers will want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies reporting in the coming days and weeks.

Bottom line results for Snap’s (SNAP) September quarter smashed consensus expectations even though revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% YoY to $1.13, matching the market forecast. Daily Active Users rose 19% YoY to 363 million during the quarter with gains in North America, Europe, and Rest of World. Average revenue per user, however, continued to be under pressure, hitting $3.11 in the September quarter vs. $3.20 in the June quarter and $3.49 for the three months ending September 2021. Given uncertainties related to the operating environment, Snap opted to not provide guidance for the current quarter.

Shares of appliance company Whirlpool (WHR) were put through the wringer as its expectations for soft demand led it to cut production volumes that impacted revenue and profits for its September quarter. Whirlpool now expects full-year revenue of about $20.1 billion vs. the $20.6 billion consensus with EPS of ~$19.00 from its prior outlook for $22.00-$24.00 and the $21.76 consensus.

Toyota Motor (TM) announced its annual vehicle production is likely to fall short of its 9.7 million vehicle target as the persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts to boost output.

Foxconn (HNHAF) started production at its largest iPhone factory remains normal, despite tightening COVID-19 restrictions at the plant in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou this week.

Reports indicate Intel (INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger warned job cuts would be coming for the company with specific details by November 1.

The Washington Post reports Elon Musk plans to reduce the headcount of Twitter's (TWTR) 7,500 employees down to just over 2,000 in the coming months.

At its annual Analyst Day, Oracle (ORCL) unveiled its 2026 revenue target of $65 billion vs. the $42.4 billion it generated during its fiscal 2022.

General Motors (GM) introduced its latest electric pickup truck, the Sierra EV, and said it plans to launch the first version called Denali Edition 1 in early 2024 at a price of $107K.

IPOs

As of now, it is all quiet on the IPO front. Readers looking ahead down the line should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today because it is Friday. However, readers will want to take note of any earnings pre-announcements and their implications. And we have a whole lot of companies reporting next week, so if you want to take a gander at who's slated to report, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, October 24

Eurozone: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - October

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI

Tuesday, October 25

Germany: German Business Expectations, Ifo Business Climate Index – October

US: FHFA Housing Price Index – August

US: S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index – August

Wednesday, October 26

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: New Home Sales – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, October 27

Germany: GfK German Consumer Climate – November

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 3Q 2022 GDP - Initial

US; Durable Orders – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 28

Japan: Tokyo Consumer Price Index – October

Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey - October

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – September

US: Employment Cost Index – 3Q 2022

US: Pending Home Sales – September

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – Final

Thought for the Day

“One thing is certain in business. You and everyone around you will make mistakes.” ~ Richard Branson

