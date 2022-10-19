Daily Markets: Earnings Better Than Feared, Inflation Pressures Persist

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. India’s Sensex had a modest gain of 0.25% and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.34% and 0.37%, respectively. South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.56%, Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 1.13%, and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.19% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng set the pace, down 2.38% on a broad decline led by Health Technology and Consumer Services names. The only positive sector was Utilities. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board while U.S. futures point to a potentially mixed market open later this morning.

As the September quarter earnings season kicks into a higher gear, so far the reports have been better-than-expected, with company shares moving higher even if forward guidance is somewhat disappointing relative to consensus expectations. For markets to continue to claw back losses from earlier this year, the near-term earnings trend will need to continue. However, with fresh data pointing to inflationary pressures being persistent despite ongoing efforts by central bankers to quash them, the market and investors may need to accept even higher interest rates.

Yesterday, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said the Federal Reserve may need to push its benchmark policy rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising. A poll conducted by Reuters sees another 75-basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank when it meets on October 27. Despite these efforts, Nestle CEO Mark Schneider sees inflation remaining an issue in 2023, signaling a retreat that could be slower than central banker expectations.

Data Download

International Economy

The annual inflation rate in the UK rose to 10.1% in September from 9.9% in August, returning to the 40-year high hit in July and surpassing market expectations of a 10% rate. The annual core inflation in the UK, which excludes prices for energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, rose to a fresh record high of 6.5% in September, up from 6.3% in August and market expectations of 6.4%.

On a minor positive note, the Eurozone’s annual inflation rate was revised slightly down to 9.9% in September from the preliminary estimate of 10.0%. Even so, the September figure was still the highest rate since comparable records began in 1991.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the latest weekly data for the MBA Mortgage Application Index and the Energy Information Administration’s crude oil inventories, we also have the September data for Housing Starts and Building Permits. This next piece of the housing puzzle will be published at 8:30 AM ET and expectations call for total housing starts to fall to 1.475 million in September vs. 1.575 million in August.

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 1.27 million barrels of oil for the week ending October 14. President Biden announced the U.S. will release 15 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve to be delivered in December.

Markets

Stocks extended this week’s rally as all sectors gained yesterday with industrials leading the way as defense names traded up on Lockheed Martin (LMT) reporting strong earnings and improved guidance. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.90%, the Dow was up 1.12%, the S&P 500 gained 1.14% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.16% ahead. One name-bucking the trend was Hasbro (HAS), down 2.88% on inflation-induced declines in demand. The company commented that consumers are becoming increasingly sensitive to prices and management expects that discounted prices are what’s needed to push through the upcoming season without any post-holiday inventory issues. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -16.00%

S&P 500: -21.95%

Nasdaq Composite: -31.14%

Russell 2000: -21.79%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -58.28%

Ether (ETH-USD): -64.44%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Abbott Labs (ABT), ASML (ASML), Elevance Health (ELV), Procter & Gamble (PG), Travelers (TRV), and Winnebago (WGO) are among the companies expected to issue their latest quarterly results. As those and other reports hit the tape, readers will want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies poised to report in the coming days and weeks.

September quarter results topped consensus expectations on several levels at Netflix (NFLX) popping the shares in after-market trading even though it issued downside guidance for the current quarter. During the September quarter, the company’s paid net adds totaled 2.41 million, more than double the expected 1.00 million. For the current quarter, it sees $0.36 vs. the $1.22 consensus with revenue of $7.8 billion vs. the $7.98 billion consensus. Netflix targets launching its ad-supported plan in 12 countries during November.

Adobe (ADBE) reduced its outlook for its 2023 fiscal year with EPS now expected to be in the range of $15.15-$15.45 vs the $15.52 consensus. The company also cut its revenue outlook for the year to $19.1-$19.3 billion vs the $19.88 billion consensus.

September quarter revenue at United Airlines (UAL) rose 66.2% YoY to $12.88 billion, beating the consensus forecast and leading its bottom-line results for the quarter to do the same. The company expects the strong COVID recovery trends to continue to overcome the recessionary pressures in the macroeconomic environment. The airline shared its December quarter demand and pricing trends to remain strong, with sees the quarter’s adjusted operating margin forecasted to rise above 2019 levels for the first time.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) shares jumped in after-market trading last night following better-than-expected top and bottom-line results for its September quarter. The company delivered 305 da Vinci systems in Q3 compared to 336 in Q3 2021 but increased its 2022 procedure guidance to +17-18% from 14.0-16.5%.

Starbucks (SBUX) announced plans to sell the Seattle's Best Coffee brand to Nestlé (NSRGY) in a transaction that is expected to close before year-end.

Reports suggest Apple (AAPL) has cut production for its iPhone 14 Plus model. Per data published by Canalys, worldwide smartphone shipments fell 9% during 3Q 2022, during which Samsung (SSNLF) upped its market share to 22% vs. 21% in the year-ago quarter while Apple’s share jumped to 18% from 15%.

Payments platform Primer is integrating Coinbase Global's (COIN) commerce platform to allow merchants to add cryptocurrency as a standard payment method.

Blink Charging (BLNK) announced plans to set up a new manufacturing facility in the US to increase charger production capacity amid growing demand.

IPOs

Shares of Immune therapeutics developer Alopexx (ALPX) are expected to start trading later today. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alcoa (AA), Crown Castle (CCI), Equifax (EFX), IBM (IBM), Lam Research (LRCX), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), PPG Industries (PPG), Steel Dynamics (STLD), Tesla (TSLA), and WD-40 (WDFC) are all expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, October 20

Germany: Producer Price Index – September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – October

US: Existing Home Sales – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 21

Japan: National Consumer Price Index – September

UK: Retail Sales – September

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit – September

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence – October

