Daily Markets: Earnings and Hearings and the Fed, Oh My! Busy Day Ahead for Investors

Equity indices in the Asia-Pacific region ended trading today on a mixed note with Japan’s Nikkei falling 1.2% and India’s Sensex dropping 1.1% while China’s Shanghai Composite rose 2.1% and Hong Kong Hang Seng finished 0.5% higher. Equities in Europe were also mixed by mid-day trading and U.S. futures point to a modest move higher when U.S. equity markets open later this morning. With the continuation of the June quarter earnings-palooza, the high noon showdown between the CEOs of Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL) and the House antitrust subcommittee, the culmination of the Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting and subsequent press conference, and economic stimulus drama in Washington, we suspect investors are starting the day off in “caution mode.”

Have your big bag of popcorn at the ready as today is likely to be a long one with at least some fireworks along the way.

There are nearly 16.9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and nearly 665,000 lives have been lost to COVID-19. The U.S. is nearing 4.5 million cases with more than 152,000 deaths. Brazil has nearly 2.5 million cases, India 1.5 million, and Russia over 820,000.

In the U.S., the 7-day rolling average for daily new cases has been declining for 3 consecutive days, so here is hoping that things are improving. The 7-day moving average of daily deaths, however, continues to rise, which is, unfortunately, to be expected as it trails the case in trends by weeks.

Public health officials in Europe are ringing the alarm bells because cases are surging once again as countries ease their lockdowns and international travel increases. So far the hardest hit in round two are Spain, with nearly 14,000 new cases in the past week, and the Balkans, but others are getting nervous. We’ve mentioned earlier this week that the UK is putting those returning from Spain in quarantine. Germany, which is getting nervous after seeing nearly 4,000 nearly cases last week, and France, which just saw over 6,300 new cases last week, are both making testing mandatory for travelers from high-risk areas. Romania is seeing around 1,000 new infections daily and has passed Poland to become the most-affected nation in central and eastern Europe.

South Korea’s Composite Consumer Sentiment Index increased to 84.2 in July 2020 from 81.8 in the previous month. This marked the highest reading since February reflecting the combination of government stimulus actions and the easing of some social mobility restrictions.

German import prices dropped by 5.1% YoY in June following the 7% move lower in May, matching the consensus forecast.

Consumer confidence in France slipped to 94 in July from a downwardly revised 96 in June, missing the expected reading of 99.

On the heels of the GBP 4.542 billion fall in May, consumer credit in the UK fell GBP 0.086 billion in June vs. the expected GBP 2 billion decrease in a sign the coronavirus pandemic continued weighing on spending.

Amid the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, June retail sales dropped 4.7% YoY in Spain, which follows the downwardly revised 18.9% drop in May.

Producer prices in Italy fell for the 11th consecutive month in June, which moved 4.5% lower YoY following the 5.3% fall in May.

Yesterday’s Consumer Confidence Index for July dropped to 92.6 from June’s upwardly revised 98.3 versus expectations for a decline to just 95.0, providing evidence that the increase in the coronavirus cases is having an impact.

The Richmond Fed’s manufacturing index came in yesterday and saw the headline index continue to improve, rising 10 points in July, making the first expansion in the region since March and the highest reading for the index since January. Nearly every sub-index was in expansionary territory in July, with Shipments, Capacity Utilization, and Availability of Skills in the upper decile of historical data. Conversely, Capital Expenditures, Equipment & Software Expenditures, and Services Expenditures are all at the low end of historical readings. For the service sector, Demand, Revenues, Expenditures, and Employment all remained in contraction in July.

Today the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee finishes its two-day meeting and with that comes the usual monetary policy announcement, that is expected to see rates remain near zero through 2022. The National Association of Realtors will release the pending homes sales index for June. We’ll also get the Good Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, and the usual weekly energy stocks report.

Yesterday the major indices spent most of the day slightly in the red, but then dropped heading into the market’s close. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3%, the Dow 0.8% and the S&P 500 0.6%. The best performing sectors were real estate and utilities with materials and energy the weakest performers. Tech reversed yesterday’s gains and gold made another record high.

Ahead of their appearance before members of congress later today, the CEOs of Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, and Facebook have released their opening statements, which can be found here: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook.

Shopify (SHOP) simply crushed June quarter expectations with EPS of $1.05 and revenue that rose more than 97% YoY to $714.34 million. The company’s gross merchandise value catapulted 119% higher YoY while its Subscription Solutions revenue for the quarter rose 28% YoY to was $196.4 million primarily due to more merchants joining the platform.

Eaton (ETN) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $0.70 per share, beating consensus estimates of $0.53 while revenues fell 29.5% YoY to $3.9 B versus expectations of $3.65 B. The largest impact to revenue was a 22% drop in sales, itself impacted 2% due to currency translation losses. The company responded to the COVID-19 business environment by announcing a multi-year $280 M restructuring program expected to “deliver mature year benefits of $200 million when fully implemented in 2023."

Garmin (GRMN) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $0.91 per share, $0.50 better than consensus estimates of $0.41 as revenues fell 8.9% YoY to $870 M versus expectations of $666.68 M. Given the Q2 COVID-19 environment it is not surprising that revenue from the fitness segment grew 17% in the second quarter driven by strong demand for wearables and cycling products while revenue from the auto segment declined 46%, mirroring sluggish auto sales and manufacturing over the quarter.

General Electric (GE) reported a June quarter loss of $0.15 per share, missing consensus estimates of -$0.09 with revenue for the quarter falling 38.4% YoY to $17.75 billion, modestly ahead of the expected $17.27 billion. Each of the company’s four operating segments reported YoY revenue declines. Orders received during the quarter fell 42% YoY for the company’s Power business, 19% for Renewable Energy, 56% for Aviation, and 18% for Healthcare.

Music streaming service Spotify (SPOT) announced a Q2 (Jun) loss of €1.91 per share, €1.45 worse than consensus estimates of (€0.46) while revenues rose 13.3% YoY to €1.89 B versus expectations of €1.93 B. The COVID-19 stay-at-home environment had a positive impact on Premium subscribership with the company posting a 27% YoY increase but also saw a 21% decrease in ad-supported revenue. Exiting the quarter, the company had 138 million paid subscribers. The company issued in-line guidance for Q3 seeing revenues of €1.85-2.05 B versus expectations of €2.01 B.

Cybersecurity company FireEye (FEYE) reported June quarter revenue and EPS that topped consensus expectations and issued upside guidance for both the current quarter and 2020. The company’s cloud subscription and managed services annual recurring revenue rose 27% to $302 million, passing product and related subscription and support ARR for the first time.

Radware (RDWR) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $0.13 per share, slightly better than the consensus estimate of $0.12 while revenues fell 3.5% YoY to $58.4 M versus expectations of $57.99 M. Revenues in the Americas region were essentially flat, down 1% while Asia-Pacific revenues were off 17% offset by a rise in MENA based revenue of 5%.

Visa (V) topped EPS expectations for the June quarter on in-line revenue. Payments volume for the quarter rose increased 10% in constant dollars with cross-border volume falling 37% and processed transaction down 13%. Management shared the cadence of the June quarter saw month over month improvement throughout the quarter as consumer spending rebounded and consumers embraced e-commerce.

Starbucks (SBUX) delivered stronger than expected June quarter results and boosted its outlook for the current quarter. For the June quarter, global comparable-store sales fell 40% YoY led driven by a 51% decrease in comparable transactions, partially offset by a 23% increase in average ticket size. In the Americas, comp-store sales fell 41%, driven by a 53% decrease in comparable transactions, partially offset by a 27% increase in average ticket; U.S. comparable store sales were down 40%, with comparable transactions down 52%, partially offset by a 25% increase in average ticket. International comparable-store sales were down 37%, driven by a 44% decline in comparable transactions, slightly offset by a 13% increase in average ticket; China comparable store sales were down 19%, with comparable transactions down 27%, slightly offset by a 10% increase in average ticket. For the current quarter, Starbucks sees EPS of $0.18-0.33 vs. $0.27 consensus and its prior guidance of $0.15-0.40.

Advanced Micro (AMD) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17while revenues rose 26.1% YoY to $1.93 B versus expectations of $1.86 B. Computing and Graphics segment revenue was $1.37 B, up 45% YoY driven by strong Ryzen processor sales while QoQ revenues were impacted by weaker graphics processor sales, down 5%. The company issued upside guidance for Q3, seeing revenue of between $2.45-$2.65 B versus expectations of $2.3 B. FY 2020 guidance also guided up with the company seeing revenue growth of 32%, to approximately $8.88 B versus expectations of $8.39 B.

eBay’s (EBAY) June quarter results bested consensus expectations as its gross merchandising volume rose 26% YoY to $27.1 billion vs. $26.0 billion consensus. Global active buyers were up 5% YoY across all eBay platforms to a total of 182 million vs. 181.5 million consensus. eBay sees revenue for the current quarter in the range of $2.64-$2.71 billion vs. $2.56 billion consensus and a full-year revenue of $10.56-$10.75 billion vs. $10.42 billion consensus.

Snacking company and home of the world-famous Oreo, Mondelez International (MDLZ) issued upside EPS for its June quarter on revenue that met the consensus forecast. Organic sales were up 11% in North America but were offset by weakness in Latin America (-11%), AMEA (-3.1%), and Europe (-1.2%). Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and limited visibility Mondelez did not provide forward guidance. The company boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.315 per share from $0.285.

In a somewhat surprising move, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the company is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains and batteries.

After today’s market close, among the numerous companies reporting their quarterly results investors will be focusing on results from Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Crown Castle (CCI), CyrusOne (CONE), Equinix (EQIX), Lam Research (LRXC), MobileIron (MOBL), PayPal (PYPL), Teladoc (TDOC), United Rentals (URI) and Yum! China (YUMC). Investors looking for more on those reports as well as those to be had later this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

Dates to mark: July 30: GDP, Personal Consumption, Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort July 31: Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Employment Cost Index, Univ of Michigan Sentiment August 3: ISM Manufacturing PMI August 3: Before the market open, Sunrun (RUN) will replace Legg Mason (LM) in the S&P MidCap 400, and BancFirst (BANF) will replace Sunrun in the S&P SmallCap 600. IAA (IAA) will replace Deluxe (DLX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Deluxe will replace El Paso Electric (EE) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) will replace Carpenter Technology (CRS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Carpenter Technology will replace Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. August 5: ADP Nonfarm Employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI August 7: Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate August 10: JOLTs report August 11: PPI August 12: Core CPI August 14: Retail Sales



