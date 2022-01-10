Daily Markets: Don't Call it a Taper Tantrum

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed mixed today as Japan’s Nikkei closed essentially flat, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.95% while Taiwan’s TAIEX and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.38% and 0.39%, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.08% and India’s Sensex advanced 1.09% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed and US futures point to a soft open.

As we begin the trading week, equities are dealing with a number of factors, ranging from the continued fallout of last week’s December FOMC meeting minutes, rising omicron case counts, a growing list of economic headwinds, and companies that are pre-announcing weaker than expected results for the December 2021 and January 2022 quarters. Meanwhile, the Biden administration and its allies are developing new possible sanctions ahead of a series of meetings geared to defuse tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) have joined Hasbro (HAS) and others in pulling out of ToyFair 2022, the largest trade show for toys set for Feb. 19-22 at the Javitz Center in Manhattan.

The Los Angeles Times reports that in response to an outbreak of the omicron variant less than a month until the Winter Olympics, according to China state broadcaster CCTV, the Chinese government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three tiers of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy groceries every other day, while in prevention areas, people must remain inside their immediate neighborhoods. Buses and trains from Tianjin to Beijing have been suspended, and people are being told not to leave the city unless they have pressing business.

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant that is being called the “deltacron” strain because of its omicron-like genetic signatures within the delta genomes.

International Economy

The Eurozone Sentix Economic Index for January was announced, posting a 1.4 gain to 14.9 over the previous release of 13.5. Unemployment for the region was also released, matching consensus of 7.2%, a 0.1% improvement over the previous reading.

Later today, China’s New Yuan Loans and YoY Loan Growth for December will be released. Also later today (tomorrow for them) Australia will release November Retail Sales growth which is expected to drop to 3.8% from the previous 4.9%.

Domestic Economy

Following last week’s December FOMC minutes, Goldman Sachs (GS) is calling for the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year. “We continue to see hikes in March, June, and September, and have now added a hike in December."

Reports suggest Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has retracted his $1.8 trillion spending offer made to White House last year and the senator is not interested in voting for legislation resembling the Build Back Better bill.

Today’s economic calendar is rather quiet, with only the November Wholesale Inventories data to be had.

Markets

As the market continued to digest last week’s Fed minutes, growth stocks once again took it on the chin on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite Index falling 1.0% compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average that closed the day unchanged. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% on the day, while the small-cap heavy Russell 2000 fell 1.2% and the Russell 3000 Growth Index closed 1.1% lower. From a sector perspective, information technology fell -1.0% on the day while consumer discretionary dropped 1.7%; the energy sector climbed 1.5% and financials finished 1.2% higher.

Weighing on growth stocks, the 10-year Treasury yield has soared 30 bps to 1.81% since Jan. 1. Exiting the first full week of trading for 2022, we find the major U.S. market averages as such:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.3% YTD

S&P 500: -1.9% YTD

Russell 2000: -2.9% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: -4.5% YTD

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity market trading begins today, AZZ (AZZ), Commercial Metals (CMC), and Tilray (TLRY) will report their latest quarterly results.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its revenue for December was ~NT$155.38 billion, up 4.8% MoM and 32.4% YoY. For 2021, its revenue totaled NT$1,587.42 billion, an increase of 18.5% YoY.

Video game developer Take Two (TTWO) has announced it is looking to acquire mobile game developer Zynga (ZNGA) for $9.86 per share in a $12.7 billion cash and stock deal.

Airlines cancelled another 5,000 flights over the weekend according to FlightAware. In particular Southwest Airlines (LUV) suspended over 1,000 flights while SkyWest Airlines (SKYW) and United Airlines (UAL) each canceled more than 500 flights.

Tilly’s (TLYS), a retailer of causal apparel, footwear, and accessories, shared its net sales for the 2021 holiday shopping season rose 16.5% to $173.3 million but issued downside guidance for its current January quarter. The company now sees January quarter EPS in the range of $0.39-$0.42 vs. the $0.46 consensus with revenue of $203-$205 million vs. the $212.5 million consensus.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (LULU) are under pressure this morning as the company shared it now sees 4Q 2021 revenue toward the low end of its previously issued $2.125-$2.165 billion guidance. The consensus forecast for the quarter was $2.17 billion.

Pizza Hut (YUM) and Beyond Meat (BYND) announced the launch of plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles as a permanent offering at Pizza Hut Canada locations nationwide.

Via Twitter (TWTR), Tesla’s (TSLA) Elon Musk shared the company’s “Full Service Driving” software will see its price in the U.S. increase to $12K on January 17.

InterDigital (IDCC) announced an extension of its business partnership and renewal of its patent license with Sony Corp. (SONY).

Owens & Minor (OMI) announced it will acquire Apria (APR) for $37.50 in cash per share of common stock, representing an equity value of approximately $1.45 billion, as well as the assumption of debt and cash for a total transaction value of approximately $1.6 billion.

Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) and Tnuva Group, Israel’s largest food producer, announced the two companies will collaborate to develop and commercialize cultured cell-based products for the food industry.

IPOs

Expected IPO pricings this week include Justworks (JW), TPG Inc. (TPG), and Verdant Earth Technologies (VDNT). Readers looking to dig more into those events and the larger IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

The lone company expected to report its quarterly results is Accolade (ACCD). Those looking for more on which companies are reporting later this week, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, Jan. 11 US: NFIB Small Business Index – December

Wednesday, Jan. 12 China: PPI, CPI, Foreign Direct Investment – December Eurozone: Industrial Production - November US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications US: Consumer Price Index – December US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, Jan. 13 US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims US: Producer Price Index – December

Friday, Jan. 14 UK: Construction Output, Industrial Production & Manufacturing Production – November US: Retail Sales, Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization - December US: Business Inventories – November US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – January



Thought for the Day

“We are choked with news and starved of history.” ~Will Durant

Disclosures

