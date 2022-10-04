Daily Markets: Does This Relief Rally Have Any Legs?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up strongly as Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 2.08%, India’s Sensex advanced 2.25%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 2.50%, and Japan’s Nikkei closed 2.96% higher. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace, up 3.74% led by Non-Energy Materials. Hong Kong markets are closed marking the Double Ninth Festival. This holiday has been marked since approximately 22 BC and is often celebrated by hiking tall mountains and tending to gravesites. China’s markets remain closed through Friday to celebrate Golden Week. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are having a relief rally day with some markets up over 3% and U.S. futures pointing to a strong open later this morning.

Bond yields are trading off this morning, giving legs to yesterday’s market rally as we wait for the September quarter earnings season to get underway. Similar activity was seen in May as well as in June-July, leading to market rallies. However, those proved to be short-lived as the Fed reaffirmed its inflation-fighting plans. With more than a month to go until the Fed’s next monetary policy meeting, we could see renewed calls for a Fed pivot in policy depending on upcoming economic data over the coming weeks. This likely means that as we navigate the current pre-earnings season purgatory, the stock market will hang on comments from Fed officials in the coming week, and today we have five of them making the rounds. Catalysts that could shape the market in the next few days include the OPEC+ expected production cut, the September Employment Report, the amount and content of earnings pre-announcements, and any further geopolitical saber rattling (see: Korea, North).

Data Download

International Economy

The core Consumer Price Index for the Ku-area of Tokyo in Japan jumped 2.8% YoY to 102.7 points in September, accelerating at the fastest pace since 2014 as high raw material costs and a weak yen kept inflationary pressures elevated.

Producer price inflation in the Euro area hit a fresh record high of 43.3% YoY in August, up from a revised 38.0% in July and slightly above market expectations of 43.1%, mainly boosted by soaring energy prices. Without energy, producer prices rose 14.5% YoY in August, decelerating from 15.1% in July. At 11 AM ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will be speaking at an event organized by the Central Bank of Cyprus.

Domestic Economy

At 10 AM ET, both the August Factory Orders report and the August JOLTs Job Opening Reports will be published. The market consensus is looking for August Factory Orders to remain unchanged vs. the 1% drop posted in July, while the number of job openings is expected to fall to 10.775 million in August from 11.239 million in July.

In addition to those reports, we have another day of Fed speakers on deck including speeches by NY Fed President John Williams, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, and Philip Jefferson, a member of the Fed Board of Governors.

The CDC has ended its practice of providing travel health notices for foreign nations related to COVID-19 risk as many countries are no longer providing enough data to make accurate assessments.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Biden administration is preparing new export controls on semiconductors and the machines to make them.

Markets

Monday saw investors take in the new quarter with renewed vigor as all major indexes broke out of their weeks-long funk. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.27%, the S&P 500 gained 2.59%, and the Russell 2000 and Dow rose 2.65% and 2.66%, respectively. All sectors were up, with Energy spiking over 5.50%. The Consumer Discretionary sector, despite only being up 0.10%, saw components generally do well yesterday except for index heavyweight Tesla (TLSA), which fell 8.61% on vehicle shipping woes.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -18.84%

S&P 500: -22.82%

Nasdaq Composite: -30.87%

Russell 2000: -23.89%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -57.72%

Ether (ETH-USD): -64.09%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Acuity Brands (AYI) will report its latest quarterly results. In addition to that report, readers will want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies poised to report in the coming days and weeks.

Citing weakening macroeconomic conditions, particularly in the demand environment in China, compound semiconductor substrate company AXT Inc. (AXTI) cut its outlook for 3Q 2022. The company now sees revenue in the range of $34-$35 million from $39-$41 million and the $40.0 million consensus.

Bloomberg reports Meta Platforms (META) is planning to close one of its offices in New York after scaling down its expansion plans in the city,

Mosaic (MOS) shared its North American Phosphates business was affected by significant flooding and high winds from Hurricane Ian that caused "modest damage" to its Florida facilities and to supporting infrastructure. Early assessments by the company indicate its phosphate production could decline by 200K-250K metric tons, split roughly evenly between 3Q and 4Q. Mosaic also shared its 3Q 2022 phosphate sales volume was negatively impacted by 1.6M-1.65 million tons due to port and rail closures, which pushed those shipments into October.

Low-cost carrier Ryanair (RYAAY) flew 15.9 million passengers in September, up 49% YoY and 13% higher than pre-COVID levels. However, that compares to 16.9 million passengers in August and 16.8 million in July.

Alongside its announced CEO succession plan, Utz Brands (UTZ) reaffirmed its 2022 guidance that calls for total sales growth of 13%-15% and organic net sales growth of 10%-12%.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) reported 3Q 2022 production of 7,363 vehicles, and deliveries of 6,584 vehicles, and shared it remains on track to deliver on its 25,000 annual production guidance for this year.

Brinks (CBO) announced the acquisition of NoteMachine, one of the leading ATM networks in the United Kingdom, for approximately $179 million.

TreeHouse Foods (THS) completed the sale of a significant portion of its Meal Preparation business to Investindustrial for $950 million.

Naver Corp., Korea's largest internet company, and Poshmark (POSH) entered into a definitive agreement under which Naver will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Poshmark for $17.90 per share in cash.

IPOs

As of now, it looks like a rather quiet week on the IPO front. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

SMART Global (SGH) is expected to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today, but as we mentioned above, readers will want to take note of any earnings pre-announcements to be had and their implications. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, October 5

Japan: au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI – September

Eurozone: S&P Global Eurozone Composite PMI – September

UK: S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI - September

JPMorgan Global Composite PMI – September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – September

US: S&P Global US Services PMI – September

ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, October 6

Eurozone: Retail Sales - August

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report – September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 7

Japan: Household Spending, Leading Index – August

Germany: Industrial Production – August

US: Employment Report – September

US: Consumer Credit – August

Thought for the Day

“You can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.” ~ George Burns

