Daily Markets: Disappointing China Data Weighs on Stocks

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed as Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.29% and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.34% while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.25% and 0.26%, respectively. India’s Sensex rose 0.34% and Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced 0.43%. Japan’s Nikkei led the way closing up 0.45% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a soft market open.

As markets contend with disappointing economic data out of China and prospects for normal life not to return there at least until June 1, investors are also waiting for the fallout from Russia following the weekend announcement by Finland and Sweden that they plan to join NATO, marking another dramatic change in Europe’s security architecture. With a light schedule for U.S. economic data today and only a handful of corporate earnings as well, investors will be digesting those international developments waiting for New York Fed President John Williams to speak later today. Williams precedes Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speaking tomorrow, a day that also brings some key pieces of economic data, including the April Retail Sales report. Once again, the market will be looking for clues as to how aggressive the Fed could become in tamping down inflation at its June monetary policy meeting following last week’s persistently high inflation data.

Data Download

International Economy

The Eurozone Trade Balance as of March was announced at -€17.6 billion, coming in much more lopsided that the previously reported -€11.3 billion as energy continued to weigh on the region.

Over the weekend, Shanghai officials outlined plans for a phased reopening of shopping malls, supermarkets and other businesses starting today as daily Covid-19 infection cases continue to decline. However, many of the restrictions are expected to remain in place at least until May 21 and as of now, June 1 is the target date to allow normal life to resume in Shanghai. China’s zero-Covid policy has weighed on its economy as evidenced by the slate of recent data: Retail sales fell 11.1% on year in April, manufacturing slid by 4.6%, industrial output dropped 2.9%, Retail Sales fell 11.1%, and unemployment across China’s 31 largest cities rose to a new high of 6.7% in April.

While noting a face mask is still one of the best protections against the transmission of Covid-19, as of today the EU’s Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control lifted its recommendation for mandatory wearing of medical masks in airports and on board flights.

Germany plans to stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year even if the European Union fails to agree on an EU-wide ban in its next set of sanctions.

Domestic Economy

We have a very light domestic economic calendar today that features the May reading of the Empire State Manufacturing Index. The report will be released at 8:30 AM ET and the May figure is expected to tumble to 15.0 from April’s 24.6 reading.

While Europe has been in the grips of an energy crisis, the issues experienced by the ERCOT electric network in Texas last winter have managed to re-emerge as the network announced that six generators went offline, removing 2,900 megawatts of power from the system and Texans were asked to conserve electricity by raising thermostats and doing dishes and laundry during non-peak times.

Markets

Last week’s late in the week market rebound was fueled by chatter both Singapore and Shanghai may relax Covid restrictions in the weeks ahead while Fed Chair Powell and FOMC voting member Cleveland Fed President Mester both reiterated support for 50-basis-point rate hikes at the Fed’s next two meetings following last week’s April CPI and PPI data for the U.S.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher with gains ranging from 1.1% (utilities and health care) to 4.1% (consumer discretionary), with mega-cap stocks rebounding the most. Including Friday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -11.4%

S&P 500: -15.6%

Nasdaq Composite: -24.5%

Russell 2000: -20.2%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -38.1%

Ether (ETH-USD): -46.9%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), Warby Parker (WRBY), and Weber (WEBR) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Shares of digital presence platform company Wix (WIX) are under pressure this morning following the company reported mixed quarterly results and guiding the current quarter below expectations. Wix now sees revenue of $342-$346 million in the second quarter vs. the consensus of around $356 million. For the full year the company expects revenue to be up 10-13% year over year, or ~$1.396-$1.434 billion vs. the consensus of $1.45 billion.

Ryanair (RYAAY) posted a 355-million-euro ($369.06 million) loss for the 12 months ending in March 2022, but said it was impossible to accurately forecast anything beyond hoping for a return to “reasonable profitability” this year. The company said it looks to grow its traffic to 165 million passengers this year, up from 97 million a year ago and a pre-Covid-19 record of 149 million.

Clear Secure (YOU) reported a smaller than expected loss for its March quarter, while revenue that rose 78.9% YoY to $90.5 million topped the $88.3 million consensus forecast. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $99-$101 million vs. the $93.9 million consensus.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) has commenced a hostile all-cash takeover bid for Spirit Airlines (SAVE) after the discount carrier rejected an offer to buy the company. In a letter to Spirit shareholders on Monday, JetBlue offered $30 per share and said it was ready to "negotiate in good faith a consensual transaction at $33, subject to receiving necessary diligence."

McDonald's (MCD) announced it will exit the Russian market and has initiated a process to sell its Russian business. This follows the McDonald's announcement on March 8 that it had temporarily closed restaurants in Russia and paused operations in the market.

Ford Motor (F) sold another 7 million shares of electric-car maker Rivian (RIVN) on Friday for about $188 million following its sale of 8 million shares earlier in the week.

Bloomberg reports Private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG) is in advanced talks to acquire ManTech International (MANT), a government contractor that also does IT services.

IPOs

No new IPOs are expected to start trading this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Stratasys (SSYS), Take-Two (TTWO), and Tencent Music (TME) are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, May 17

Eurozone: GDP (Second Preliminary) – 1Q 2022

US: Retail Sales – April

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – April

US: Business Inventories – March

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – May

Wednesday, May 18

Japan: GDP (Preliminary) – 1Q 2022

UK: CPI and PPI – April

Eurozone: CPI - April

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, May 19

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – May

US: Existing Home Sales – April

US: Leading Indicators – April

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 20

Japan: CPI – April

Germany: PPI – April

UK: Retail Sales – April

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - May

Thought for the Day

“People do not decide their futures, they decide their habits and their habits decide their futures.” ~Frederick M. Alexander

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.