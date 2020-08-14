Daily Markets: Direction of Trading Likely to Hinge on U.S.-China Talks, Stimulus Stalemate

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the week off on a mixed note with Japan’s Nikkei closing up 0.2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished 0.2% lower, and India’s Sensex dropped 1.1%. China’s Shanghai Composite shrugged off weaker than expected retail sales and industrial production data to finish the day 1.2% higher. By mid-day trading, the European bourses were retreating following China's data. In addition, the UK’s announced travel ban weighed on the travel industry while over in the U.S., negotiations for the fiscal stimulus stalled. As Congress adjourns for a summer break that won’t have it return until Tuesday, September 8, reports for future negotiations are grim as House Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) said she will only resume talks with White House officials if they are willing to agree to at least a $2 trillion deal. Best case this means any stimulus agreement -- let alone passage of a bill -- looks to be weeks away. Investors should brace for a step down in the pace of economic data to be reported in September.

U.S. futures are mixed ahead of the July Retail Sales report as it is expected to show a more modest gain compared to the May and June data due in part to the July 31 expiration of enhanced employment benefits. We suspect that report will shape the direction of futures ahead of the opening of markets.

Over the weekend, U.S. and Chinese officials are scheduled to review the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal inked this past February. Given escalating tension between the two countries in recent weeks, it’s pretty safe to say the start of trading next week will hinge on what emerges from those weekend discussions.

Data Download

International Economy

China's industrial production rose by 4.8% YoY in July, matching June’s YoY increases, but came in below the expected 5.1%. China's retail trade declined by 1.1% YoY in July, missing market expectations of a 0.1 percent increase. The July retail data marked the seventh straight month of contraction as people continued to avoid crowded places, including shops, restaurants, and cinemas amid the COVID-19 crisis. China’s Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 5.70% in July.

France's inflation rate rose 0.8% YoY in July 2020, up from a four-year low of 0.2% in June. On a month over month basis, the country’s Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in July.

The Eurozone economy shrank 12.1% MoM and 15.0% YoY in the June quarter, marking the biggest contraction on record that saw the region entering a recession following the March quarter contraction. Record GDP declines were had in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain during the quarter as lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic hit activity and global demand.

Employment in the Eurozone fell 2.8% QoQ during the June quarter, missing the expected 1.7% drop; this is the sharpest drop since the data set began in 1995. YoY employment declined by 2.9%, also the most on record.

The UK announced it will make returning travelers from France and the Netherlands quarantine for 14 days. Paris is expected to follow suit with reciprocal requirements. In response, shares in easyJet (ESYJY), International Airlines Group (ICAGY), Ryanair (RYAAY), and tourism tour company Tui AG (TUIFF) came under pressure.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday, weekly initial jobless claims or the week ending August 8 decreased by 228,000 to 963,000, below the expected 1.150 million and down from the prior week's revised reading of 1.191 million. Continuing claims for the week ending August 1 decreased by 604,000 to 15.486 million.

Later this morning we will get the July reports for Retail Sales and Industrial Production as well as a reading on the Productivity for the June quarter and the preliminary take on August University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.

Markets

The S&P 500 declined 0.2% yesterday while continued strength in Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) led the Nasdaq Composite to gain 0.3% on the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.3% while the Russell 2000 slipped 0.2%.

As we approach the halfway mark for the current quarter, the Nasdaq-100 is up 10.1%, the Nasdaq Composite Index +9.8%, the S&P 500 +8.8%, the Dow up 8.1% and the small-cap heavy Russell 2000 is up 9.6%. On a year to date basis, the Nasdaq-100 remains in the lead with its 28.0% gain, with the Nasdaq Composite close behind with its 23.1% increase. The S&P 500 is up 4.4% YTD while the Dow and Russell 2000 are down 2.2% and 5.3%, respectively.

Stocks to Watch

Applied Materials (AMAT) shares traded higher in after-market trading following better than expected July quarter and an upsized view on the current quarter. The company sees EPS for the current quarter in the range of $1.11-$1.23 vs. the $1.02 consensus with revenue in the range of $4.40-4.80 billion vs the $4.35 billion consensus. During its earnings conference call, Applied shared demand for semiconductors has strengthened in recent months due in part to work-from-home, homeschooling, and online retail that are driving investments in cloud data centers and communications infrastructure.

Online luxury goods company Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) served up better than expected June quarter results as the company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) soared 48% YoY as luxury goods shoppers embraced digital shopping. During the quarter the company had 2.5 million active consumers. Farfetch sees digital platform GMV of $588-$609 million in the current quarter with adjusted EBITDA of -$20 to -$25 million.

Dillard’s (DDS) announced a Q2 (Jul) loss of $0.37 per share. While this result is far better than the expected loss of $4.68 it should be noted that it is the result of a provision in the CARES Act which allows for net operating loss carryback to years in which the federal tax rate was 35%. Included in net loss for the 13 weeks ended August 1, 2020, is a net tax benefit related to this provision. Revenues fell 37.0% YoY to $919 M versus the $959 M consensus estimate. The company stated that retail gross margin improved to 31.1% as compared to 28.7% for Q2 2019 as inventory decreased 20% YoY for Q2.

Baidu (BIDU) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of RMB 14.73 per ADS, RMB 4.86 better than the consensus estimate of RMB 9.87 as revenues fell 1.1% YoY to RMB 26.03 B versus the RMB 25.79 B expectation. The company issued in-line guidance for Q3, seeing Q3 revenues of RMB 26.30-28.70 B as compared to the RMB 27.68 B consensus and also increased its share repurchase authorization from $1 billion to $3 billion.

Alaska Air (ALK) announced revenue for August is expected to be down 70-75% versus 74% and sees total August revenues down 70-75% versus -73% in August of year. The company stated that cash burn in July was approximately $175M (~$5.6M per day) and that it expected that figure to be reduced to $125M (~$4M per day) over the month of August primarily based on increased ticket sales.

Micron (MU) shares traded down after management at a KeyBanc conference said that Q4 (Aug) will be weaker than previously thought. Despite the near-term guidance, the company said it is positive about its exposure to the cloud for the long term.

DraftKings (DKNG) announced a Q2 (Jun) loss of $0.55 per share, $0.38 worse than the consensus estimate of ($0.17)as revenues rose 23.5% YoY to $70.9 M versus the $67.85 M expectation. The company has been expanding to include operations in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and West Virginia. Based on recently passed legislation the company is working to enter the Virginia, Tennessee, and Michigan markets.

Alphabet’s (GOOG) Google search engine platform announced that it would no longer respond directly to requests from Hong Kong authorities for user data. Per the Washington Post, Google notified Hong Kong police that going forward, requests for data should be routed through a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with the United States, which involves routing requests through the U.S. Justice Department. In July, Facebook, Google, and Twitter Inc (TWTR) suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong.

After today’s market close, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly results as we head off into the weekend. Investors looking to get a jump on such reports to be had next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: August 17: NY Empire State Manufacturing, TIC Net Long-Term August 18: Building Permits, Housing Starts August 20: Philly Fed Manufacturing August 21: Manufacturing PMI, Markit Composite PMI, Services PMI, Existing Home Sales and Options Expiration August 24: Chicago Fed Activity Index August 25: Case-Shiller Home Prices, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing August 26: MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods August 27: GDP, Personal Consumption, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Pending Home Sales



Disclosures

Tesla (TSLA) is a constituent in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

