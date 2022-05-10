Daily Markets: Dip Buyers Are Back, But For How Long?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed as Taiwan’s TAIEX eked out a 0.08% gain and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.06%, while India’s Sensex declined 0.19%, Korea’s KOSPI dropped 0.55% Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.58% and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.99%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng led the way closing down 1.84% on the day.

By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a strong market open later this morning. While investors will likely enjoy this reprieve from the recent market drubbing, the question we are asking is: How sustained will this rebound be? The answers are likely to be found in the upcoming April Consumer and Producer Price Indices that will be reported in the coming days. Indications inflation has indeed peaked will likely fuel the market rally, but if the Fed needs to act more than expected, that will likely throw cold water on equities.

Looking forward, expectations are for at least another 100 basis points of tightening by summer’s end on top of recent moves by the Fed. Another thing to consider is how quickly energy markets can realign themselves to fulfill global demand. Our take is that as soon as oil prices normalize, we will begin to see inflation start to moderate and the economy pick up speed. While normalizing oil prices solves one issue, a full steam ahead economy will still keep the Fed on its toes as it looks to keep things on a good footing.

Data Download

International Economy

Japanese Household Income YoY growth for March rose 2.30% which while lower than previous recent peaks brings the figure back into positive territory from the previous -0.10% level and still elevated as compared to historical averages. YoY Household Expenditures for March showed a 2.30% contraction, below the previous month’s 1.10% gain and in line with historical norms.

The Centre for European Research (ZEW) announced some German sentiment indicators this morning with the release of the ZEW Current Situation & Economic Sentiment metrics for May. Both figures improved but the Current Situation metric flipped to 36.5 from the previous -30.8 reading while the Economic Sentiment reading edged up slightly to -34.3 from the previous -41.0 reading.

Tonight will see the release of April YoY CPI and PPI for China with CPI expected to tick up to 1.9% from 1.5% and PPI to reduce slightly to 7.8% from the previously reported 8.7%.

Domestic Economy

The April reading for the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index came in at 93.2, unchanged from the March reading, however, 32% of respondents cited inflation as the single most important problem in operating their business. The April report offered some hope on the inflation front as the percentage of businesses owners surveyed raising average selling prices eased compared to March’s record high.

Markets

Rising interest rates, Russia's war in Ukraine, and China's COVID-related lockdowns continued to weigh on equities yesterday and investor sentiment, leading the S&P 500 to fall another 3.2% yesterday. The Nasdaq Composite lost 4.3% on the day while the Russell 2000 shed 4.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average “outperformed,” falling a mere 2.0%. Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed lower with energy being the hardest hit. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date :

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -11.3%

S&P 500: -16.3%

Nasdaq Composite: -25.7%

Russell 2000: -21.5%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -34.3%

Ether (ETH-USD): -37.0%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Ceva (CEVA), Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), II-VI (IIVI), Peloton (PTON), and Sysco (SYY) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Pfizer (PFE) announced this morning it will acquire Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) for $148.50 per share in cash with existing BHVN holders also receiving 0.5 a share of New Biohaven, a new publicly traded company.

While cloud-based lending platform Upstart (UPST) bested March quarter expectations for its top and bottom line, the company issued downside guidance for both the current quarter and 2022. For the June quarter, Upstart now sees revenue of $295-$305 million vs. the $334.8 million consensus while for 2022 it's calling for $1.25 billion in revenue vs. the $1.4 billion consensus.

March quarter results at wood-alternative company Trex (TREX) came in better than expected with the company boosting its outlook. For the current quarter, Trex sees revenue of $375-$385 million vs. the $375.6 million consensus and calls for “double-digit” revenue growth in all of 2022.

Downside guidance is overshadowing better than expected March earnings from digital healthcare platform GoodRx (GDRX). For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of ~$190 million vs. the $216 million consensus but also shared that, “At this time, we believe it is unlikely we will be able to achieve the FY 2022 guidance we provided on our fourth-quarter earnings call. We will not be providing full-year expectations at this time.”

For its March quarter, Blink Charging (BLNK) reported a smaller than expected bottom-line loss due in part to revenue for the quarter that came in well ahead of consensus expectations. Fueling that revenue increase was a 99% YoY increase in charging stations contracted or sold during the quarter to 3,174 stations.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) rose in aftermarket trading following the company lifting its 2022 revenue guidance to $410-$425 million vs. the consensus forecast of $378 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its April revenue rose 55% YoY (+0.3% MoM) to NT $172.56 billion. Including those figures, TSM’s year-to-date 2022 revenue is up 40.1% YoY.

Reuters reports Tesla (TSLA) halted production at its Shanghai plant yesterday due to issues with supplies, and it is unclear when the facility will be able to resume production.

Fastly (FSLY) announced the postponement of its Investor Day due to volatility in the overall markets as well as its CEO transition announced last week

IPOs

Global Blockchain Acquisition (GBBKU) priced its 15 million unit IPO at $10 per unit and they are expected to trade later today on Nasdaq. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Cutera (CUTR), Electronic Arts (EA), GlobalFoundries (GFS), Inter Parfums (IPAR), Rackspace Technology (RXT), and Roblox (RBLX) are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, May 11

China: CPI and PPI - April

Japan: Leading Indicators – March

Germany: CPI - April

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: CPI – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, May 12

China: Foreign Direct Investment – April

UK: Construction Output, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production – March

UK: GDP – 1Q 2022

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: PPI – April

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 13

Eurozone: Industrial Production - May.

US: Import/Export Prices – April

US: Michigan Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – May

Thought for the Day

