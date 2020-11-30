Daily Markets: Despite Pandemic, November Set to Be One for the Record Books

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the day lower, led by the 2.1% drop in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 1.6% move lower in South Korea’s Kospi. China’s Shanghai Composite fared somewhat better, slipping 0.5%, following November PMI data that came in better than both expectations and the October figures - see today’s Data Download for more on this and other economic data out today. By mid-day trading, European equities were mixed, and U.S. futures point to a decline when those markets open later this morning.

The implied sell-off in U.S. equities caps a double-digit November move for the major equity indices, led by the 20.6% climb in the Russell 2000, followed by the 12.9% move in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the 11.9% gain in the Nasdaq Composite Index. For some perspective, those November moves pulled the Russell 2000 and the Dow into positive territory on a year-to-date basis, up 11.2% and 4.8%, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite Index is tracking to finish the first 11 months of the year up around 40%.

Returning from the U.S. holiday weekend, investors will be parsing through the Black Friday to Cyber Monday shopping data that will be released today and tomorrow - see today’s Data Download for some of the latest data points and expectations. With the start of the holiday shopping weekend moving into the rear-view mirror, investors will likely turn their gaze back to Washington as Congress returns to tackle funding the U.S. government and attempting to hash out a coronavirus relief package. And with only a few weeks left to approve any potential deal, this week the UK and EU enter the last leg of Brexit negotiations. Investors will also be watching developments on the U.S.-China trade front following actions to be taken in Washington this week regarding Chinese companies and U.S.-listed equities - see Stocks to Watch for more on this.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Moderna (MRNA) plans to submit its Covid-19 vaccine to the FDA in the U.S. and to European Union regulators today, making it the second western vaccine maker that hopes to start distribution in December. The UK reported that it had secured two million doses of the company’s vaccine to be available as early as the spring, in addition to the 5 million it secured two weeks ago.

Friday, AstraZeneca (AZN) announced that some vials used in its vaccine trial did not contain the right concentration of the COVID-19 virus, requiring further analysis and a delay in its time-to-market. Other mRNA vaccines that are in earlier stages of development have another chance to capture market share, particularly if mRNA vaccines become the best-in-class protection against SARS-CoV2.

The U.S. reported fewer Covid-19 cases yesterday than it has in previous days, but the number of Covid-19 related hospitalizations across the country hit yet another new record high of over 93,000. Health officials fear that the coming weeks will see a material spike in cases and hospitalizations due to travel and get-togethers over Thanksgiving. The U.S. has reported nearly 13.4 million cases with nearly 270,000 deaths according to Johns Hopkins data, with over 4 million cases, or more than 30% of the total, being reported in November alone.

International Economy

South Korea’s Industrial Production was down 2.2% YoY in October, while Construction Output is down 8.9%, Manufacturing Production down 2.2%, and retail sales down -0.2%. As a bellwether for the global economy, this data indicates that 2020 remains a rough year.

Japan’s Industrial Production for October was down 3.2% YoY in October, but retail sales were up 6.4% YoY. Housing states were down 8.3% YoY in October, with Construction Orders down 0.1%, up from -10.6% previously.

In contrast to many nations in the western world, China’s Non-Manufacturing sector remains in expansion territory, with its NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI rising to 56.2 from 56.2 in November. The Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.1 from 51.4, the ninth consecutive reading in expansion territory, with the index reaching its highest level since October 2017.

Inflation in November remained non-existent in southern Europe for November.

Spain’s remained at -0.8% YoY.

Italy rose to -0.2% from -0.3% YoY.

Italy’s government approved an additional support package for businesses coping with the pandemic worth around €8 billion. The package is intended to help small companies and those self-employed that have suffered a sharp drop in income to delay tax payments. Workers in hospitality and the arts will get a one-off payment of €1,000.

Oil prices tumbled on uncertainty about whether OPEC+ would agree to extend large output cuts at talks this week. Reports suggest members of OPEC+ will consider extending existing cuts for three to four months or increasing output gradually from January.

Domestic Economy

The pandemic-induced acceleration towards online shopping and away from brick-and-mortar became even more pronounced last week. On Thanksgiving Day, when many retailers, including Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT), closed their stores due to the pandemic, traffic was a mere 5.1% of what it was in 2019, according to Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic at stores on Black Friday fell by 52.1%.

The story for online sales is very different. According to data from Adobe Analytics (ADBE), consumers spent around $9 billion online the day after Thanksgiving, a 21.6% YoY increase and a new record high that makes Black Friday 2020 the second-largest online spending day in history in the U.S., behind Cyber Monday 2019. Online shoppers in the U.S. are expected to drop a record-busting $12.7 billion on Cyber Monday this year.

Rather than decelerating as expected, initial unemployment claims rose again last week to 778k from 758k, well above the expected decline to 730,000. What is most concerning here is that the rise in claims is most acute in those states that have the highest per capita cases of the virus. States in which the spread of the virus is the most rampant are seeing their labor markets under-perform those states with more moderate growth in cases.

According to AAA, the number of travelers from November 25 to November 29 down over 10% YoY, when looking at flights and road trips of more than 50 miles. The TSA reported that over 8 million people were screened during that same time, with screenings on Sunday hitting nearly 1.2 million, the busiest day since last March but down from 2.9 million last year.

In terms of data to be had today, shortly after U.S. equity markets open, investors can look forward to the November Chicago PMI data and the October Pending Home Sales report.

Markets

With the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite setting new record highs while the Dow closed below its 30,000 all-time high, all the major U.S. indices finished last week in the green. The Russell 2000 gained 3.9%, the Nasdaq Composite 2.5%, the NYSE Composite 2.4%, the S&P 500 1.6%, and the Dow 1.5%. The CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX) fell 9.8% over the week. Month-to-date, the Russell 2000 is up a mind-boggling 20.6%, the NYSE Composite 14.2%, the Dow 12.9%, the Nasdaq Composite 11.9%, and the S&P 500 11.3%.

Stocks to Watch

Following new data that confirms its vaccine is more than 94% effective in preventing Covid-19 and was safe, Moderna shared it will request emergency clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus vaccine as soon as today.

JetBlue (JBLU) announced its flown capacity for the current quarter is now expected to decrease between 45%-50% YoY compared to its previous planning assumption of a decrease of approximately 45% YoY.

Bloomberg reports the UK will ban the installation of 5G equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies Co. by the end of September 2021. Companies to watch on this news include Ericsson (ERIC), Nokia (NOK), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and Samsung (SSNLF).

Nokia has been selected by African mobile operator, Togocom in a three-year deal to deploy 5G across the country.

Reuters reports the Trump administration is poised to add China’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMICY) and national offshore oil and gas producer China National Offshore Oil Corp (CEO) to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, curbing access to U.S. investors and escalating tensions with China weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote this week on whether certain Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges can continue to remain listed. Companies that could be affected include Alibaba (BABA), Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (BIDU), and JD.com (JD).

Congress has until December 11 to pass a government funding bill to avoid a shutdown as President Trump has threatened to veto a defense funding bill unless the provision to rename military bases that honor Confederate soldiers is removed. Companies that could be caught in the crosshairs include General Dynamics (GD), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Boeing (BA).

Shopify (SHOP) reported its Black Friday sales increased 75% YoY to $2.4 billion for its independent and direct-to-consumer brands. Top categories included apparel and accessories, health and beauty, and home and garden.

Accenture (ACN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are collaborating with CNH Industrial (CNHI) to help the capital goods company enhance its digital capabilities and develop "smart" connected products and services.

Both Airbnb (ABNB) and DoorDash (DASH) are set to start their IPO roadshows this week. Airbnb targets a valuation of $30-$33 billion, while DoorDash seeks $25-$28 billion.

S&P Global (SPGI) and IHS Markit (INFO) announced they will merge in an all-stock transaction that values IHS Markit at an enterprise value of $44 billion. Under the terms of the merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock.

HSBC (HSBC) is reportedly considering exiting its US retail banking business to reallocate resources to more profitable businesses in Asia.

After today’s market close, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is slated to report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on such reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

December 11: Federal government shutdown if no budget approval is achieved

December 14: Electoral college votes and sends results to Congress

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

Thought for the Day

