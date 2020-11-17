Daily Markets: Despite Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes, Dire Surge in Cases Weighs on Markets

Today’s Big Picture

The major equity indices in Asia-Pacific closed trading today mixed with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.4%, China’s Shanghai Composite down 0.2%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.1%. By midday trading, the major European equity indices were all in the red, and U.S. equity futures point to a mixed open.

Following yesterday’s stock market rally spurred on by the latest positive COVID-19 vaccine news, investors are digesting the near-term reality that the spread of the coronavirus will get worse before it gets better. The sobering events sparking that realization include health officials issuing dire warnings about the prospect of uncontrollable outbreaks as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and a growing number of states putting in new curbs or tightening existing ones following the rapid surge in coronavirus cases. Those efforts to contain the virus’s spread will weigh on growth expectations for the economy and corporate earnings as record-high coronavirus cases meet a record-high stock market.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The U.S.'s average new case count over the past week has jumped 37%, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In California, cases rose more than 51% during the first week of November. With the average test positivity rate in the state at 4.6%, California has enacted tight restrictions which include a ban on indoor dining, gyms, places of worship, and theaters. The number of patients in the U.S. hospitalized for Covid-19 was over 70,000 for the first time yesterday. Eight out of the twelve midwestern states have seen new highs for Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Pfizer has launched a pilot delivery program for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states - Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico, and Tennessee - to address distribution challenges facing its ultra-cold storage requirements. The company expects to have enough safety data on the vaccine from the ongoing large scale late-stage trials by the third week of November before proceeding to apply for emergency use authorization.

Domestic Economy

While there were no major international data releases to be had today, that is far from the case with the domestic data. Before the market open, investors will receive the October Retail Sales report and the one for Import/Export Prices. Shortly thereafter and still ahead of the market open, the October Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization report will be published. As the start of the trading day settles down, the September Business Inventories data will be published as will the November NAHB Housing Market Index. Late morning and this afternoon bring several speeches from Federal Reserve regional bank presidents as well as one from the Bank of England’s Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden.

Markets

The COVID-19 vaccine news from Moderna (MRNA) led the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Russell 2000 to move higher and close yesterday at fresh record highs. The Nasdaq Composite was the relative underperformer on the day, rising 0.8%. Value stocks led the advance on Monday, building on their strong gains from last week. The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) jumped 1.9%, while its growth counterpart, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), closed higher by just 0.5%. From a sector perspective, 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors contributed to that index’s advance, led by the cyclical energy (+6.5%), industrials (+2.5%), financials (+2.3%), and materials (+2.0%) sectors. The lone laggard was the health care sector (-0.2%) due primarily to weakness in Pfizer (PFE) shares that slumped 3.3% on the day.

Stocks to Watch

Walmart (WMT) handily beat top and bottom-line consensus expectations for its October quarter as U.S. comps sales for the quarter rose 6.4% YoY vs. the 3.9% consensus and Sam’s Club comp sales ex-fuel rose 11.1% vs. 8.4% consensus. Comps sales were fueled by strength across key categories, including general merchandise, health & wellness, and food. Walmart’s U.S. eCommerce sales grew 79% with strong results across all channels and contributed approximately 570 basis points to comp sales. eCommerce sales at Sam's Club grew 41% and new member sign-ups and renewal rates were strong particularly Plus membership. Membership income increased 10.4%. Walmart did not provide an outlook, but the company’s CEO said the popularity of online shopping services will not fade away.

Kohl’s (KSS) trounced October quarter EPS expectations of -$0.44 with EPS of $0.01 as revenue for the quarter of $3.98 billion, down 14.0% YoY, beat the consensus forecast of $3.85 billion. For the quarter, the company’s comparable sales fell 13.3% YoY. Third-quarter comparable sales decreased 13.3%

S&P Dow Jones Indices (SPGI) announced Tesla (TSLA) will join the S&P 500 effective before trading on Monday, December 21.

Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey are set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. The Committee is expected to focus on "Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election."

Amazon (AMZN) announced two new pharmacy offerings to help customers conveniently purchase their prescription medications. Amazon Pharmacy will allow customers to complete an entire pharmacy transaction on their desktop or mobile device through the Amazon App. Using a secure pharmacy profile, customers can add their insurance information, manage prescriptions, and choose payment options before checking out. Prime members receive unlimited, free two-day delivery on orders from Amazon Pharmacy included with their membership. Also starting today, Prime members can access savings on medications at Amazon Pharmacy when paying without insurance, as well as at over 50,000 other participating pharmacies nationwide. The Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit saves members up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand name medications when paying without insurance.

Home Depot (HD) reported better than expected October quarter as revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% YoY to $33.54 billion, well above the $28.66 billion consensus. Comparable sales for the quarter of 24.1% crushed the consensus forecast of 16.9%. Comparable sales in the U.S. rose 24.6%. We expect more details on the quarter and the company’s outlook will be revealed on its earnings conference call this morning. We also expect Home Depot to discuss the news yesterday that it will acquire HD Supply Holdings (HDS) for $56 per share.

Digitimes reports iPhone assemblers Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron, and camera module supplier Genius Electronic Optical (GEO) are adding more overtime shifts and recruiting more workers to ramp up output, while also demanding related component suppliers, such as Skyworks (SWKS), Qorvo (QRVO), Qualcomm (QCOM), and others, increase their supplies.

Baidu (BIDU) entered into definitive agreements to acquire JOYY's domestic video-based entertainment live streaming business in China, which includes YY mobile app, YY.com website, and PC YY, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of ~$3.6 billion in cash. Baidu also reported better than expected September quarter results led by the 2% YoY increase in revenue from Baidu Core. The company sees revenue for the current quarter in the range of RMB 28.6-RMB 31.3 billion vs. the RMB 28.8 billion consensus.

Walt Disney (DIS) announced a coming price hike for Hulu with Live TV to $64.99 per month effective December 18, up from the current $54.99 per month. The increase puts the service on par with Google’s (GOOGL) YouTubeTV and compares to AT&T’s (T) AT&T TV offering with plans that span $60-$95 per month.

International Game Technology (IGT) announced a seven-year base contract with the Nebraska Lottery to serve as the primary vendor for its instants and draw-based games and related services.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) announced a strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services focused on extending the opportunities of connected vehicles.

Shares of LendingTree (TREE) slumped in after-hours trading following an announced secondary public offering of ~2.96M shares being offered by a subsidiary of GCI Liberty (GLIBA). Following the transaction, GCI Liberty will not own any TREE shares and will no longer have the right to designate directors for nomination to LendingTree's board.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) disclosed updated portfolio positions in its latest 13F filing with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). New positions include Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Merk & Co. (MRK), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), Pfizer, and T-Mobile US (TMUS). Reduced positions include Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), PNC Financial (PNC), and M&T Bank (MTB).

Costco Wholesale (COST) declared a special cash dividend of $10 per share, which will be payable on December 11 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2.

Airbnb (ABNB) filed its IPO prospectus on Form S-1 with the SEC and will list its shares on Nasdaq. Lead underwriters on the IPO include Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), Allen & Company, Bank of America Securities (BAC), Barclays (BCS), and Citigroup (C).

Banco Santander (SAN) will acquire Wirecard's (WCAGY) core business in Europe that includes a technology platform that processes electronic payments for merchants as well as its remaining credit card issuing business for €100 million.

Autodesk (ADSK) will acquire Spacemaker, a company that uses cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI), and generative design to help architects, urban designers, and real estate developers make more informed early-stage design decisions faster and enables improved opportunities for sustainability from the start.

A new report from Ericsson (ERIC) Consumer Lab puts the global 5G consumer market near $31 trillion by 2030. The report estimates that communications service providers (CSPs) could earn $3.7 trillion of that total and notes that figure could increase further as new adjacent digital services opportunities arise. The report also highlights the enabling role technologies such as edge computing and network slicing will play in helping service providers secure 5G-enabled consumer revenue. This could come from core digital services like cloud gaming and augmented reality applications, or adjacent digital services, such as in-car connectivity and associated safety features.

After today’s market close, La-Z-Boy (LZB) and Nio Inc. (NIO) will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on reports in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 18: US October Housing Starts, Building Permits, MBA Mortgage Apps

November 19: Weekly jobless report, Philly Fed Outlook, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Activity

November 20: Options Expiration

November 23: Chicago Fed National Activity, Preliminary Markit PMIs

November 24: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

November 25: Personal Income/Spending, PCE, Retail Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, University of Michigan Sentiment, New Home Sales

November 26: Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

