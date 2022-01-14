Daily Markets: December Retail Sales and Financials Kick Off Earnings Season

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed down across the board today as South Korea’s KOSPI declined 1.36%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.28%, China’s Shanghai Composite gave back 0.96%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed down 0.19% and 0.18%, respectively while India’s Sensex ended the day essentially flat, down 0.02%. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a mixed open.

Investors face the start of earnings season as JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC) report their quarterly results. Then at 8:30 AM ET the December Retail Sales report will be published, revealing whether the 2021 holiday shopping season lived up to expectations. Consensus expectations call for a flat reading month over month. And soon after the market open, the December Industrial Production Report will be published, adding another perspective on the speed of U.S. manufacturing economy.

So much for a quiet Friday. We're heading into a long weekend that sees U.S. equity markets closed on Monday, January 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King holiday. And that means we’ll be back with the next edition of Daily Markets on Tuesday, January 18.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Yesterday, the Supreme Court put a stop to a push by the White House to extend a mandatory vaccination policy beyond healthcare workers. The Biden administration was seeking to have the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) implement a national policy requiring all businesses with at least 100 employees to have all workers vaccinated or at least tested regularly. However, the healthcare worker vaccination mandate remains in place, due to a 5-4 vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh signing on to form the majority.

The saga of Novak Djokovic and his eligibility to participate in the Australian Open continues. Australian authorities, specifically immigration minister Alex Hawke, exercised the power of his office to unilaterally cancel the tennis player's visa on what he described as “health and good order grounds” and “that it was in the public interest to do so.” As the tournament is scheduled to begin this coming Monday it is unclear at this point if the number one ranked men’s player will still be in country, let alone able to participate.

International Economy

November Industrial Production growth in the United Kingdom was announced this morning and the YoY figure fell significantly short of expectations coming in at 0.10%, a full percentage point lower than consensus and halving the 0.20% rate of the previous month. This contrasts with Manufacturing Production which jumped from the prior month’s 0.10% growth to 1.10% surprising 0.90% on a 0.20% November consensus expectation.

Inflation remained relatively constant in the Nordic region as Finland and Sweden both reported December CPI with minor upside surprises as compared to consensus of 0.10% and 0.25%, respectively. Finland’s YoY CPI printed at 3.50%, slightly lower than the previous month while Sweden’s rate posted at 3.90%, 0.60% higher than November.

Reuters reports China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays, which start on February 1, as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices. Also worth noting here that Chinese equity markets will be closed for its biggest annual holiday from January 31 to February 6, starting the year of the Tiger.

Domestic Economy

As we touched on above, this morning brings the December Retail Sales report which will see if the 2021 holiday shopping season walked the walk relative to all the holiday shopping season forecasts. As we prep for the December quarter earnings deluge, readers will want to note the trailing three month data contained in the report, which offers an excellent benchmark against which to measure retail and related company results for the December quarter.

After the open, the December Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization report will be published, and investors will be parsing the data about how it fared vs. November. Alongside that report, the preliminary January reading for the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be published; for a frame of reference, the headline reading clocked in at 70.6 in December.

Against a backdrop described as one with surging inflation and a "booming" labor market, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly says it may be appropriate to hike interest rates in March. Fed Governor Lael Brainard also shared the Fed could boost rates as early as March to ensure that high price pressures are brought under control. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker and Chicago bank leader Charles Evans echoed those comments as well.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced $27 billion in funding to replace, repair, and rehabilitate bridges across the country to all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Tribal governments over the next five years. In addition, Vice President Harris announced an EV Charging Action Plan to achieve the President's goal of building a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers.

Markets

Growth stocks were once again under pressure yesterday despite the modest decline in interest rates, which led the Nasdaq Composite to fall 2.5% while the S&P 500 closed the day 1.4% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.5% and Russell 2000 declined 0.8%. From a sector perspective, information technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services dropped 2.7%, 2.1%, and communication services 1.4%, respectively, while healthcare slumped 1.6%. The only sectors that closed in positive territory yesterday were utilities, industrials, and consumer staples.

Stocks to Watch

Quarterly results are expected this morning from a number of bank and financial firms including BlackRock (BLK), Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo.

Shares of SAP (SAP) moved higher in aftermarket trading last night after reporting preliminary results for Q4 and FY21 that included record cloud performance, with cloud revenue up 28% YoY to €2.61 billion during the December quarter. The company’s current cloud backlog accelerated faster than anticipated, up 32% to €9.45 billion. For 2022, the company sees its Cloud revenue rising 23%-26% YoY with its cloud and software revenue climbing 4%-6%. SAP also authorized a new share repurchase program up to €1 billion and shared plans for it to be executed between February 1 - December 31, 2022.

Shares of beer and hard seltzer company Boston Beer (SAM) came under pressure last night after the company cut its 2021 EPS forecast to a range that now call for something between a loss of $1 and income of $1 vs. its prior EPS guidance of $2-$6.

The Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack has subpoenaed Meta Platforms (FB), Google (GOOGL), Twitter (TWTR), and Reddit in its probe.

Volvo Trucks (VLVLY) has launched an enhanced version of its Volvo VNR Electric with up to 85% increased range and faster charging for the North American market.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) will be replaced by Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) shares in the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) before the start of trading on January 24.

IPOs

Bausch Health Companies (BHC) filed an anticipated registration statement as part of the planned spin-off of its eye health business, Bausch + Lomb.

Near-term the IPO calendar is pretty thin and readers looking to dig more into it should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

While there are no companies slated to report their latest quarterly results after today’s market close, but to prep for next week, check out the Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, Jan. 18 UK: ILO Unemployment Rate – November Germany: ZEW Current Situation and Economic Sentiment – January US: Empire State Index – January US: NAHB Housing Market Index – January

Wednesday, Jan 19 Germany: CPI – December UK: CPI and PPI – December US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications US: Housing Starts & Building Permits

Thursday, Jan. 20 Germany: PPI – December France: Manufacturing Business Climate Index- January Eurozone: CPI – December Eurozone: European Central Bank Monetary Policy Decision US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims US: Philadelphia Fed Index – January US: Existing Home Sales – December US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, Jan. 21 Japan: CPI – December UK: Retail Sales – December Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - January US: Leading Indicators – December



Thought for the Day

“Every science begins as philosophy and ends as art.” ~William James Durant

Disclosures

Peloton Interactive (PTON) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Index

