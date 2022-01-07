Daily Markets: December Jobs and Wage Data in Focus

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading on a mixed note, with Japan’s Nikkei unchanged while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.8% and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.2% lower. India’s Sensex rose 0.2% by comparison, and South Korea’s Kospi finished the day 1.2% and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed down 1.1%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed and U.S. futures point to a tepid market open later this morning.

Following the December Employment Report, futures will solidify and set the tone for the day's trading. Following Tuesday’s blowout December ADP Employment Report, an in-line figure for December job creation could lead to renewed questions on the strength of the economy and dash hopes over progress on overcoming supply chain woes. Given inflation data and concerns over consumer purchasing power, the hourly earnings data contained in the December Employment Report will also be in focus. Consensus expectations call for a 4.1% increase year over year vs. the 4.8% one posted in the November report. Making all of this somewhat even more interesting, at ~10:45 AM ET today, President Biden is expected to speak about the jobs report.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Covid case counts continue to rise as the World Health Organization (WHO) reports 871,213 new cases in the past 24 hours as of 5 PM ET yesterday in the United States and just over 2.6 million cases globally. By almost all accounts (official and anecdotal), symptoms have generally been reported as more flu/cold like and not as lethal as earlier variants, especially in vaccinated individuals.

Germany’s leaders are reportedly considering possible new restrictions and changes to quarantine rules today as the new omicron variant advances quickly.

Although scheduled for June, organizers of the annual E3 video game developers conference have announced that this year’s conference will be held virtually due to Covid related concerns.

Officials in Florida confirmed they had located upwards of 1 million unused covid testing kits that had originally been scheduled to ship out to long-term care facilities but that due to staffing issues at those facilities the state held off on distribution. Many of the tests have since expired and state officials are in the process of requesting the federal government to extend those expiration dates in order to keep those tests viable.

In other testing news, the federal government is reported to be finalizing plans with the U.S. Postal Service to begin to deliver hundreds of millions of at-home covid tests on demand starting in mid-January.

International Economy

Despite a 1.0% estimate that was less than half of the previous release Germany’s November Industrial Production release surprised to the downside an additional 1.2% to post an overall 0.20 decline as compared to October’s 2.4% growth.

France’s November Consumer Spending increased 0.80%, a 0.30% upside surprise and reversing the 060% decline from the previously reported figure.

Despite the fourth quarter surge in omicron cases, both the December Eurozone Business Climate and Consumer Confidence figures were unchanged MoM and matched consensus expectations at 1.8 and -8.3, respectively. Despite this, December’s Economic Confidence indicator came in at 115.3, lower than the previously reported 116.6 and 1.2 lower than the expectations reading of 116.5. Reported CPI for December ticked higher to a reported 5.0% edging out the previous 4.9% reading and the 4.8% estimate.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the December Employment Report that we discussed above in Big Picture, this afternoon brings the November Consumer Credit report. The report will be of some interest to investors given findings recently published by Wallethub that suggests that about 30% of Americans overspent during the 2021 holiday shopping season.

Markets

The stock market closed yesterday on a mixed note with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shedding 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.5%. The small-cap Russell 2000, however, closed the day 0.6% higher. Following the combination of the robust ADP Employment Report for December and the December Fed FOMC meeting minutes, odds are investors and traders were sitting on the sidelines in advance of today’s December Employment Report.

From a sector perspective, five of the 11 S&P 500 sectors ended yesterday in positive territory while six sectors closed lower. Notable declines included materials, down 1.2%; health care also down 1.2%, and utilities, which fell 1.1%. The information technology sector, which contains a number of Bit Tech and growth stocks, finished the day 0.5% lower.

Stocks to Watch

Acuity Brands (AYI) and Greenbrier Cos. (GBX) will report their latest quarterly results before U.S. equity markets open for trading this morning.

On the comment from its CEO that the efficacy of Covid-19 boosters will likely decline over time, and some people may need a fourth shot by the fall, shares of Moderna (MRNA) traded higher in after-market trading last night.

Citing “strong performance across all the end markets” STMicroelectronics (STM) boosted its revenue forecast for the December 2021 quarter to $3.56 billion up from the prior $3.4 billion as the $3.4 billion consensus forecast.

GameStop (GME) announced it is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships. The company is reportedly asking select game developers and publishers to list NFTs on its marketplace when it launches later this year.

Shares of Sonos (SONO) moved higher in after-market trading last night following a report that the trade court ruled Google (GOOGL) infringed on five audio technology patents held by Sonos and is not allowed to import products that violate Sonos’s intellectual property into the U.S.

Despite semiconductor supply chain bottlenecks, Daimler AG's (DDAIF) Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans delivered over 2.4 million units in 2021, with 476K vehicles delivered in the December quarter.

Papa John's (PZZA) announced it has partnered with FountainVest Partners to open more than 1,350 new stores across South China by 2040.

The New York Times Company (NYT) entered into an agreement to acquire The Athletic, the global digital subscription-based sports media business that provides national and local coverage of more than 200 clubs and teams in the U.S. and around the world, for an all cash purchase price of $550 million.

In response to rising energy (gas and electricity) and key raw material costs, chemical company Albemarle (ALB) announced price increases for customers of its Catalysts global business unit effective immediately or as contracts allow.

IPOs

Precision medicine company Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) priced its IPO of 7 million shares at $14.00 per share.

Clinical-stage bio-pharma company CinCor Pharma (CINC) priced its 12 million share IPO at $16.00 per share.

Online retailer Hour Loop (HOUR) priced its 1.5 million share IPO at $4 per share.

Those looking for upcoming IPOs should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

There are no companies expected to report their quarterly results, but investors should keep an ear to the ground for any unexpected positive or negative earnings pre-announcements. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, Jan. 10 China: New Yuan Loans – December Eurozone: Sentix Economic Index – January Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - November US: Wholesale Inventories – November

Tuesday, Jan. 11 US: NFIB Small Business Index – December

Wednesday, Jan. 12 China: PPI, CPI, Foreign Direct Investment – December Eurozone: Industrial Production - November US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications US: Consumer Price Index – December US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, Jan. 13 US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims US: Producer Price Index – December

Friday, Jan. 14 UK: Construction Output, Industrial Production & Manufacturing Production – November US: Retail Sales, Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization - December US: Business Inventories – November US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – January



Thought for the Day

“If one has no sense of humor, one is in trouble.” ~Betty White

