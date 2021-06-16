Daily Markets: Day's Trading Will Hinge on Fed Meeting

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia-Pacific finished today’s trading mostly, lower led by the 1.1% fall in China’s Shanghai Composite and the 0.7% drop in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.5% lower while South Korea’s Kospi finished the day 0.6% higher. By midday trading, European equity indices were modestly higher and U.S. equity futures point to a mixed market open later this morning.

While there will be a few pieces of U.S. economic data out this morning, the main thrust of today’s equity trading will hinge on the outcome of the Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting this afternoon. In addition to the Fed’s policy statement, it will also be issuing its updated economic forecast, giving investors and traders much to parse through as they get ready for Fed Chairman Powell’s 2:30 PM ET press conference. While the central bank is not expected to take any immediate action, we suspect there will be ample slicing and dicing of Powell’s words to get a hint as to what may be coming on the monetary policy front in the second half of 2021. While the CME FedWatch Tool shows no expectations for the Fed to boost interest rates in 2021, the other area of focus will be on the Fed’s bond-buying activity - see more in Data Download below.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan’s Exports rose 49.6% YoY in May, up from April’s 38% YoY growth, but weaker than the expected increase to 51.3%. Machinery Orders also came in weaker than expected, rising 6.5% YoY in April after falling -2.0% in March, but below forecasts for 8.0%. Imports were stronger than expected rising 27.8% YoY, up from 12.8% in April, and beyond the expected 26.6% pace.

The UK’s inflation rate came in at +2.1% YoY in May up from 1.5% in April and well above the expected reading of 1.8%. The nation’s PPI Output YOY in May clocked in at +4.6% vs. April’s upwardly revised 4.0%, and a tick higher than the expected 4.5%.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday May Retail Sales came in below expectations by a meaningful margin, dropping -1.3% MoM versus expectations for a decline of -0.8%. For ex-autos, the miss was by more than a full percentage point. One positive note is that April’s originally reported numbers were revised upwards, so the net is pretty much a wash. The big winners for retail sales were clothing, up 3.0% MoM and up 25.6% YTD and up (this one is really astounding) 200.3% YoY. Bars and restaurants also benefitted as we can now get out, gaining 1.8% MoM, 31.4% YTD, and 70.6% YoY. The biggest loser was building materials, down 5.9% MoM, but still up 7.6% YTD and 10.5% YoY. Autos and parts dealers, electronics and appliances, general merchandise, furniture, sporting goods, and online sales were all down MoM while (aside from the two previously mentioned), health and personal care, food and beverage stores, and gas stations were up MoM.

Industrial Production for May came in stronger than expected the expected 0.8% gain on Tuesday, rising 0.9%. Both manufacturing output and capacity utilization are nearing their pre-Covid levels. The auto sector is still being hit hard with production delays thanks to the semiconductor shortage.

Producer Prices for final demand came in much hotter than the 6.3% expected, rising 6.6% YoY in May, the largest one-month increase since the data series began in 2010.

Business Inventories declined more than the -0.1% expected, dropping instead -0.2% in April after March’s 0.2% increase.

As if the pandemic wasn’t strange enough, the World Bank is now forecasting that the U.S. economy is going expand 9 basis points faster per year over the 2019-2024 period than it forecasted re-pandemic. The U.S. is the only major economy other than Japan to have its economic growth rate improved and one of only 17 out of a total of 190 countries to get the upgrade.

According to data published by CoreLogic, single-family rents jumped up 5.3% YoY in April, rising from a 2.4% increase in April 2020, marking the largest gain in nearly 15 years.

Later today we will get the latest data on Housing Starts & Building Permits, the latest Import/Export Prices, weekly energy stocks, and most importantly the FOMC Economic Projections and Interest Rate decision. Expectations are for no change in interest rates, but we are looking to hear about how and when the Fed plans to reduce their current $120 billion a month bond purchases. One point of concern, among many, is that the Fed’s enthusiastic purchases of mortgage-backed securities are keeping mortgage rates artificially low, which may be responsible to some degree for the asymptotic price increases we are seeing in the housing market. History may not repeat exactly, but it does rhyme.

Speaking of housing, the National Association of Homebuilder’s (NAHB) Market Index came in weaker than expected yesterday, falling to 81 from 83 where it was expected to remain. This is the lowest read in ten months, driven by rising cost pressures and the low availability of lumber and other building materials. Single-family rents rose 5.3% YoY in April, the largest 1-year gain in nearly 15 years.

Markets

Both the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 declined from their new record highs on Tuesday, falling 0.7% and 0.2% respectively while both the Dow and the Russell 2000 closed 0.3% lower.

Stocks to Watch

May quarter results from Oracle (ORCL) came in ahead of consensus expectations spurred on by its Cloud services business, however, the company guided current quarter EPS below consensus expectations as it looks to capture market share. For the August quarter, Oracle sees EPS of $0.94-0.98 vs. the $1.03 consensus with revenue in the range of $9.65-9.84 billion vs. the $9.7 billion consensus.

Roblox (RBLX) released its May metrics that saw Daily Active Users climb 28% YoY to 43 million but dip 1% compared to April. Hours engaged were 3.2 billion, up 9% year over year and up 1% from 3.2 billion in April 2021. Bookings are estimated to be between $216-$219 million, up 24%-26% YoY, while average bookings per daily active user were estimated at $5.02-$5.09, down 2%-3%.

La-Z-Boy (LZB) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its April quarter, with same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network increasing 100%. While demand trends remain strong across the business with backlog at record levels, the company “expects ongoing global supply chain disruptions and headwinds related to raw materials and freight costs will cause some volatility in results.”

Yesterday, Facebook (FB) hosted its first public test of Live Audio Rooms in the U.S. in an event hosted by CEO Mark Zuckerberg as the company looks to challenge Clubhouse and Twitter (TWTR) Spaces.

According to reports, General Motors (GM) will raise global spending on electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion through 2025, 30% greater than its most recent forecast. Among other EV investments, the spending plan includes building two additional U.S. battery plants.

Also on the EV front, as part of its plan to offer EVs across its entire vehicle portfolio within the next decade, Ford Motor (F) expects half of its Lincoln brand sales to be all-electric models by 2026. Plus, Phoenix Motorcars, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPI Energy (SPI) has launched a full range of EV charging products for the U.S. market.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) secured a purchase order for 10,000 of its A1246 and A1166Pro Bitcoin mining machines from Genesis Digital Assets Limited, a leading Bitcoin mining firm with extensive experience in building and operating industrial-scale Bitcoin mining data centers.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is "in the processing of resuming normal operations" after a second day of technical problems forced the airline to cancel ~500 flights and delay nearly 1,300 others.

Platinum Equity entered into a definitive agreement to acquire McGraw Hill, a leader in educational content and digital platforms, from Apollo Global Management (APO) for a purchase price of approx. $4.5 billion.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) agreed to acquire Kindred Biosciences (KIN) for $9.25 per share in a move that would accelerate Elanco's expansion in the pet health market.

WalkMe (WKME) priced 9.25 IPO shares at $31 per share, the high end of the targeted $29-$32 range.

After today’s market close, Lennar (LEN) will report its quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on that report and others in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

June 17: Weekly Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing

June 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

June 22: Existing Home Sales, Weekly API Crude Oil Stock

June 23: Current Account, Markit Manufacturing & Service PMI, New Home Sales, EIA Energy Stock

June 24: Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Weekly Jobless Claims, GDP Price Index Q1, Goods Trade Balance, Corporate Profits Q1

June 25: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“He that does good to others does good to himself.” ~Seneca

