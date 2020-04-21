Daily Markets: Crashing Oil Grabs Market Focus Amid Earnings, Coronavirus

Today’s Big Picture

Investor focus has shifted to the record-breaking crash in oil prices amid the acceleration of corporate earnings and the continuing debate over coronavirus containment versus loosening lockdowns in the US and abroad. Oil prices continue to fall today with May contracts, which expire today, deep in negative territory, and June oil contracts down significantly as well. As we touched on in yesterday’s note, the oil market is grappling with excess supply due to the global lockdowns and the fallout of the recent Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war.

What we have is a good ol’ supply-demand imbalance. The thought is demand will rebound along with the global economy in the second half of the year, but the near-term question is where to store oil when industry storage capacity is like a cup about to runneth over. As we discuss below in Data Download, the problem is there is no quick-fix solution.

As we look at earnings reports so far, we see a record high level of uncertainty as a record low level of companies are giving guidance at less than 13%, and earnings so far are disappointing already reduced expectations.

Equities markets in Asia finished the day lower across the board, with the Nikkei down 2.0% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 2.2%. By mid-day trading in Europe, equities across the major exchanges were also lower as the historic sell-off in oil and corporate earnings continue today. As we write today’s Daily Markets note, US equity futures point to a drop near 500 points in the Dow when US equity markets open this morning.

Coronavirus

There are now 2.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and over 171,000 lives have been lost to it with the US just shy of 800,000 cases after more than 25,000 new cases were reported just yesterday. The global growth in active cases is around 3%, well below the 18% levels we saw in the latter part of March. For the first time in fifteen days, the global daily deaths reported was less than 5,000. The other good news is that in the US, the curve looks to be flattening out, which means that daily new cases are not increasing. Italy definitely sees a significant downtrend in new cases, as are Spain, France, and Germany. The UK is not yet flattening out convincingly, nor is Belgium, or the Netherlands. Italy is seeing recoveries on the rise and deaths declining as it looks to loosen up its lockdown in two weeks.

Singapore, which has been the gold standard for managing the pandemic, now has Southeast Asia’s most infections and is struggling to regain control, extending the partial lockdown through the end of May. Taiwan, which has been controlling the spread better than most, saw a spike in cases two days ago. Cases in India continue to climb. Cases in South American nations such as Brazil, Columbia, Mexico, and Chile are rising as well as in Africa.

Back in the US, a plan from the Rockefeller Foundation to dramatically increase the current level of weekly coronavirus tests would cost up to $100 billion to implement, in contrast to the estimated $300 to $400 billion in economic losses the US incurs as a result of the lockdowns. The plan calls for ramping testing up to 30 million tests every week within the next six months.

International Economy

South Korea saw its exports fall 27% in the first 20 days of April with shipments to China falling 17% - a sign of a global economy in crisis.

Ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, Italy’s construction output fell 0.3% YoY in February, falling from the prior 8.4% increase. As of February, construction has contracted in 3 of the past four months.

Parliament in the UK reopens today with its first order of business to develop a plan for a virtual House of Commons - life in the time of COVID.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Eurozone (a measurement of the level of optimism that analysts have about the economy over the next six months), rose 74.7 points in April from March’s -49.5 (lowest since December 2011) to hit 25.2, roughly the same level it sat at in January. The indicator of the current economic situation fell by 45.4 points to -93.9. Bottom line - hope for the future, but today is just hell.

Germany saw a similar shift with April’s ZEW Economic Sentiment rising by 77.7 points to 28.2 from March’s 8-year low of -49.5, well above expectations for an increase to just -42.3. This was the largest 1-month increase after March’s largest 1-month drop. The survey found that investors don’t expect growth to return until 3Q 2020 with economic output returning to pre-corona levels after 2022 - that’s a rather wide U-shaped recovery. The assessment for current conditions worsened significantly, dropping 48.4 points to -91.5. Essentially Germany is in the same boat as Europe overall, hope for the future, but today is utterly awful.

Finally, for now, this is a back page item, but that could change. US officials have reportedly been told that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un underwent cardiovascular surgery last week and may have taken a turn for the worse in the aftermath. It is unclear would who replace him if he does not recover as he’s done a bang-up job of murdering any potential rivals. His sister has taken a more prominent role recently, but North Korea has never had a woman in charge. This is a nation with nuclear arms, so instability here warrants attention. After all, what else do we have to worry about?

Domestic Economy

Congress and the White House are reportedly nearing an agreement on a $450 billion replenishment program to aid small businesses that would send an additional $310 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program, which exhausted the original $350 billion allocated to it out of the first $2.2 trillion relief package. The deal includes $75 billion in assistance for hospitals and $25 billion to expanding testing for the coronavirus.

In terms of economic data, today brings the March Existing Home Sales report as well as the weekly Redbook Sales report. We’ll also get a look at the API Crude Oil Stocks for the week ending April 17, which after yesterday’s negative oil prices and further pressure today, will surely be a hot read. President Trump announced that he will be signing an executive order to temporarily halt all immigration into the US.

Markets

Yesterday was one for the record books. All the major equity indices fell - the Nasdaq 100 lost 1.2%, the S&P 500 fell 1.8%, and the Dow lost 2.4% - but the big news was in the oil market, which saw WTI crude fall 276% to -$37.63 per barrel. Yes, you read that correctly - traders got paid nearly $40 to accept a contract for delivery of oil on the May 2020 WTI futures. The oil market is facing its worst crisis in a generation. Spot prices for Alaska North Slope, Albertan, and Dakotan crude all fell below zero on the day as well. Brent trading in the mid-$20s.

This is the first time prices have ever gone negative, and it happened because there simply isn’t enough storage capacity for all the crude that is being pumped right now. Demand for oil has crashed as people work from home, planes are grounded, and most production has been stopped or slowed. Oil wells can’t just be turned off for the day or month, so the world is awash in excess oil. Traders don’t think this is going to last as June WTI is priced over $20 a barrel and July over $25.

Just how bad is the storage situation? The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that oil held in tanks in Cushing, Oklahoma rose by 50.7% from February 28 to April 10, where tanks were at 69% of capacity. Nationally, storage reached 57% of total capacity on April 10, with stocks up 25.2% since January 17.

Yesterday’s prices imply that when crude is delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, there will be no storage available. From EIA’s April 10 report, Cushing had 23 million barrels of capacity left, which is roughly four weeks worth of building looking at the last three weeks of data.

Taking a step back from the rather volatile markets, year-to-date the Nasdaq 100 is flat, the S&P 500 down 12.6%, Dow down 17.1%, and the Russell 200 down 27.3%. Over the past year, the Nasdaq 100 is up 13.5%, the S&P 500 down 2.8%, the Dow down 11.0%, and the Russell 2000 down 22.5%. At the start of the year, the five largest stocks in the S&P 500 - Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB) - were responsible for over 17% of its market cap. Today they are responsible for 20.4%, down only slightly from their peak market cap domination of 20.8% on March 23.

Despite the Fed’s efforts to prop up the high-yield corporate bond market, high yield spreads widened 12 basis points to 731. The CBOE S&P 500 volatility index rose 13.8%. Utilities fell 3.9%, and REITs lost 3.7% even as the 30-year Treasury bond yield declined to 1.23%. The DXY dollar index rose above 100 again.

Stocks to Watch

Coca-Cola (KO) reported better than expected March quarter results with EPS of $0.51, $0.07 better than the consensus forecast. Organic sales were up 4% in North America to offset a 5% drop in the Asia Pacific region. Since the beginning of April, Coke has experienced a volume decline globally of approximately 25%, with nearly all of that decline coming in away-from-home channels.

In terms of the company’s guidance, it shared the following - “The ultimate impact on the second quarter and full-year 2020 is unknown at this time, as it will depend heavily on the duration of social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates, as well as the substance and pace of macroeconomic recovery. However, the impact to the second quarter will be material.” Your authors strongly suspect this will be more the norm than not as we roll through the March quarter earnings season over the next few weeks.

In keeping with Coke’s comment on the sharp drop in its away-from-home business, Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported its same-store sales declined 44.7% quarter-to-date through April 19. By reportable segment:

Olive Garden: (38.0)% YoY

LongHorn Steakhouse: (42.6)% YoY

Fine Dining: (55.9)% YoY

Other Business: (59.2)% YoY

JM Smucker (SJM) upped its near-term outlook and now sees its revenue for its 2020 fiscal year that ends this April down 1% vs. its prior guidance of -3%. Despite that positive development, the company pulled its prior 2021 guidance.

Last night Grocery Outlet (GO) shared it expects a 17% jump in its same-store sales in the March quarter - roughly 4x the growth it saw in the March 2019 quarter. April sales trends “have moderated” compared to the “pantry-loading in March,” but Grocery Outlet said comparable-store sales trends for the first three fiscal weeks of April “were in the positive high-single digits in percentage terms.”

Emerson Electric (EMR) reported better than expected March quarter EPS despite modestly missing revenue expectations for the quarter “as demand declined significantly in March due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.” Of note, trailing three-month underlying orders for the quarter fell 3% reflective reflecting conditions in Emerson’s industrial, commercial and residential markets. The company now sees its 2020 EPS in the range of $3.00-$3.20 vs. its prior guidance of $3.55-$3.80.

March quarter results at Philip Morris International (PM) topped top and bottom-line expectations. However, the tobacco centric company cut its June quarter EPS guidance to $1.00-$1.10 vs. the $1.41 consensus and withdrew its prior 2020 forecast of at least $5.50 in EPS.

March quarter EPS as Synchrony Financial (SYF) came in at $0.58, widely missing the consensus forecast of $0.85. Loan receivables for the quarter increased 3% to $82.5 billion, while interest and fees on loans decreased 7% to $4.3 billion. Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.36% compared to 6.06% last year.

SAP SE (SAP) reported March quarter EPS of €0.85, €0.09 below the consensus expectation even as revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% YoY. The company now sees its 2020 revenue in the range of €27.8-28.5 billion vs. its late January guidance of €29.2-€29.7 billion and the €28.21 billion consensus.

Reuters reports Lord & Taylor is exploring bankruptcy protection, joining the ranks of Neiman Marcus and JC Penney (JCP).

Beyond Meat (BYND) is making its China debut as it teams with Starbucks (SBUX) for the launch of its new menu that will feature the company’s plant-based beef in pasta and lasagna.

Apple (AAPL) is launching its App Store, iCloud, Apple Podcasts, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music to dozens of new markets in Africa, and the Middle East. This should make things interesting for other similar streaming services like those offered from Spotify (SPOT), Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), and others.

Volvo Group (VOLV.B) announced it will buy 50% of Daimler’s (DAI) current fuel cell activities for 600 million euros as the two companies form a venture to develop, produce and commercialize fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicle applications and other use cases. Despite the initiative, Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group will remain competitors in their other businesses.

Scientific Games (SGMS) has won a new 6-year contract with the South Carolina Education Lottery

After today’s market close, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Chubb (CB), Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Netflix (NFLX), Snap (SNAP), and Texas Instruments (TXN) are slated to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get details on those reports, as well as the other few hundred coming this week, should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: April 23: Another summit of European Leaders kicks off with Italy’s Prime Minister Conte once again calling for joint euro-area bonds that would mean all nations in the European Union would be financially responsible for paying on the bonds while the proceeds would be disproportionately used to help those hardest hit. April 24: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



