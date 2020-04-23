Daily Markets: Could The U.S. Unemployment Rate Hit 20%?

Today’s Big Picture

This morning the big news was once again the weekly Department of Labor’s Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims which reported 4.427 million first-time jobless claims for the week ending April 18, versus expectations for 4.3 million. This was 6.4x the record high level of job losses prior to the pandemic. This brings the total number of new jobless claims over the past 5 weeks to 26.444 million, completely wiping out all the 22.44 million jobs recovered since the Great Financial Crisis, a recession that saw a relatively minor loss of just 8.7 million jobs in total. We find it mind-boggling that so far we have seen 3x the job losses that were experienced during the GFC, and we are not done yet, not by a long shot.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate for the week ending April 11 was 11.0%, an increase of 2.8% from the prior week and the highest level in the series history. The advance adjusted unemployment rate was 11.3% during the week ended April 11, and an increase of 2.7% from the prior week. As the pain of these mounting jobless claims is felt consumer spending-centric industries and companies, particularly those tied to discretionary spending, will continue to bear the brunt of it.

Also out this morning was a slew of data from the UK and the Eurozone that came in worse than expected nearly across the board and showed record declines in business activity. Equity markets remained slightly higher on the day on the hopes that the European Commission will come up with a massive plan to spend somewhere on the order of $2.2 trillion - just like the US’s first-round stimulus plan. Later today, the US House of Representatives is expected to vote and pass another $484 billion in coronavirus relief, which will bring the total funds approved for the crisis to nearly $3 trillion. The bill was approved in the Senate yesterday, and passage in the house in the House will send it to the White House where President Trump is expected to sign it into law.

Equity indices in the Asia-Pacific region ended today on a mostly higher note led by the 1.5% move higher in both Japan’s Nikkei and India’s Sensex.

As of this morning, there were 2.66 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and over 185,000 lives lost. The USA is just shy of 850,000 cases with nearly 48,000 deaths. Spain continues to outpace Europe’s original epicenter, rising to over 213,000 cases compared to Italy’s 187,327. Italy continues to have the highest number of deaths in Europe at 25,085, Spain at 22,157. New York has over 262,000 cases and New Jersey nearly 96,000.

China announced today that it is going to donate an additional $30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to supports its efforts fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

France is looking to end its nationwide lockdown on May 11 with bars and restaurants remaining closed. More than 10 million employees, which is half the nation’s workforce, are currently in France’s “partial unemployment scheme” which allows people to have most of their salaries paid with the help of the state to subsidies employers.

Italy is expecting to start loosening its lockdown on May 4. Today the Italian digital services company Triboo SpA (0T6:GR) announced that it has started selling COVID-19 antibody tests that are produced by China’s SOBC Outdo Biotech. It will initially sell to companies that are looking to restart operations once the lockdown is lifted and will sell to the general public when possible.

The SOBC Outdo Biotech kits reportedly produce a result in 10-15 minutes, but there have been some questions about the reliability and accuracy of some antibody tests. Italy’s Lombardy region, which was the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak, began testing citizens in its region today using tests developed by Diasorin (DSRLF) in conjunction with the Poloclinico San Matteo hospital in Pavia. One of your authors, Hawkins, is currently living in this region and will report on how this process is progressing.

Governments around the world are nervous about reopening their economies.

Greece is extending its lockdown through May 3, after which some small businesses will be able to re-open but a spokesperson for the government warned that “the return to normalcy will be slow and will happen step by step during May and June.”

Germany’s Angela Merkel today commented that “It seems at times very quick, or even too quick.” This comes after the nation’s leadership agreed last week that shops with retail space of up to 800 sqm could reopen Monday and some children may return to school on May 4.

Today was a brutal day for April Flash PMI reporting, with most nations breaking records to the downside and with the data coming in well below expectations.

Australia’s Commonwealth Bank Services PMI fell to 19.6 in April from 38.5 in March - the steepest contraction on record . Manufacturing PMI dropped to 45.6 from 49.7 - the steepest contraction on record in factory activity with output down for the 8th consecutive month. Input cost inflation hit a survey high , driven by higher input prices due to currency depreciation and shortages.

. Manufacturing PMI dropped to 45.6 from 49.7 - the in factory activity with output down for the 8th consecutive month. Input cost inflation hit , driven by higher input prices due to currency depreciation and shortages. Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI for April fell to 22.8 from 33.8, a contraction in activity that outpaces the decline during the Great Financial Crisis and in the aftermath of the 2011 tsunami. Manufacturing PMI dropped to 37.8 from 41.1, the third consecutive month of declines, and the steepest since April 2009 . Output fell the most in nine years.

and in the aftermath of the 2011 tsunami. Manufacturing PMI dropped to 37.8 from 41.1, the third consecutive month of declines, and the . Output fell the most in nine years. IHS Markit Eurozone Services PMI dropped to 11.7 in April from 26.4 in March, well below expectations for a modest decline to 23.8. This was the steepest pace of contraction in over 20 years. Inflows of new business and employment fell at a record pace . Manufacturing fell to 33.6 from the previous 44.5, below expectations for a more modest decline to 39.2. April saw the biggest drop in factory activity since February 2009 . Manufacturing output and new orders hit new record lows . Employment fell at the fastest pace since April 2009 . Supply chain delays hit the highest level ever reported . Expectations for output in the next 12 months dropped to a record low .

in over 20 years. Inflows of new business and employment . Manufacturing fell to 33.6 from the previous 44.5, below expectations for a more modest decline to 39.2. April saw the . Manufacturing output and new orders hit . Employment fell at the . Supply chain delays hit the . Expectations for output in the next 12 months dropped to a . France’s IHS Markit Services PMI dropped to 10.4 in April, well below expectations for a drop to 25 from the prior 27.4. This is the quickest downturn since the series began in May 1998. Business sentiment hit a new record low . Manufacturing PMI fell to 31.5 in April, well below expectations for 37.5. This was the steepest month of contraction since comparable series began in 1998.

in May 1998. Business sentiment hit a . Manufacturing PMI fell to 31.5 in April, well below expectations for 37.5. This was the since comparable series began in 1998. Germany’s IHS Markit Services PMI fell to 15.9 from 31.7, well below expectations for 28.5. This was the steepest monthly contraction since the series began in 1998. Manufacturing PMI fell to 34.4 from 45.4, below expectations for a decline to 39, reaching the lowest level since March 2009 . Job losses were at the fastest pace in 11 years .

since the series began in 1998. Manufacturing PMI fell to 34.4 from 45.4, below expectations for a decline to 39, reaching the . Job losses were at the . The UK’s IHS Markit/CIPS Services PMI dropped to 12.3 in April from the previous 34.5, well below expectations for a small decline to 29. This was the steepest reduction in activity since the survey began in 1996 with new orders, backlogs and employment falling at record rates. Manufacturing fell to 32.9 from 47.8, well below expectations for a small drop to 42.0. This was the steepest contraction since the survey began in 1992.

Confidence is also plummeting across the board.

Germany’s GfK consumer sentiment fell to -23.4 in May, well below the -1.8 expected from the downwardly revised 2.3 in April. This is the lowest reading on record with both income expectations and willingness to buy in free fall.

with both income expectations and willingness to buy in free fall. France’s industry climate indicator dropped 16 points to 82 in April, the largest monthly drop since the series began in 1975. The business climate indicator fell to 62, an a ll-time low since the series began in 1980.

in 1975. The business climate indicator fell to 62, an a in 1980. The UK’s gauge of quarterly manufacturing optimism fell to -87 in Q2 from +23 in the prior quarter. This was the lowest level on record going back to the 1950s. Investment spending plans for next year also fell to a survey record low for buildings and plant and machinery.

going back to the 1950s. Investment spending plans for next year also fell to a for buildings and plant and machinery. The UK’s Confederation of British Industry’s total order book balance dropped to -56 in April from -29 in March, the lowest level since July 2009, and below expectations for -53. Expectations for new orders, domestic orders, and export orders fell to the lowest levels on record. This comes as the Office for National Statistics reported today that 25% of UK businesses have temporarily closed or paused operations by early April with 2/3rd of the remaining companies reporting financial performance outside their normal range.

As a major exporter, South Korea’s economy is a bellwether for the global economy. It grew just 1.3% YoY in Q1 2020, down from the prior 2.3% growth in the prior quarter, but better than the 0.6% expected. This was the slowest growth since Q3 2009.

Another summit of European Leaders kicks off today with Italy’s Prime Minister Conte once again calling for joint euro-area bonds that would mean all nations in the European Union would be financially responsible for paying on the bonds while the proceeds would be disproportionately used to help those hardest hit.

Yesterday the Senate passes a roughly $500 billion stimulus bill which includes additional funding for small business payroll-protection loans and aid to hospitals to expand testing for the coronavirus. The House is expected to vote on the measure today.

Jobless claims

Yet to come on today’s US economic docket, we have the April Flash Composite PMI Index as well as March New Home Sales data being reported later today. Joining those reports will be the April Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index data and the weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventory report.

Yesterday the equity markets reversed some of their recent declines as the S&P 500 gained 2.3%, the Nasdaq Composite 2.8%, and the Dow 2.0%. It was a mirror move of Tuesday’s all-sector decline with every sector gaining. Oil had a much needed solid day with June WTI rising 19.1% and Brent up 5.4%.

Equity markets look to be highly momentum-driven with fundamentals having little obvious impact. The iShares Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) has outpaced the iShares Value Factor ETF (VLUE) by a ratio of more than 1.7x over the past week. As of yesterday’s close, the S&P 500 is down 13.4% YTD while the S&P 500 equal weight is down 21.9%, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury bond ETF is up 25.1% while the gold ETF (GLD) has gained 13.2%. What a year.

Following the Fed’s creation of an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) to buy corporate bonds, yesterday during an unscheduled call of its governing council, the European Central Bank changed its rules to accept “fallen angel” bonds, meaning bonds that have lost their investment-grade credit rating during the coronavirus crisis. After seeing corporate balance sheets loaded with record-high levels of debt, not a big surprise that central banks are being pressured to hold up the junk.

When it came to the March quarter, Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) more than delivered with EPS of $3.07 that was head and shoulders above the $2.35 consensus. Clearly, the company’s business benefited from the surge in food delivery that occurred as the coronavirus gripped the US in March. While it withdrew its outlook, same-store sales growth so far in the current quarter for its US company-owned stores is +10.6% and +6.9% for its U.S Franchise stores.

Alongside pulling its 2020 guidance, mall staple Gap (GPS) announced it has suspended rent payments for its stores that have been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has opted to defer the record and payment dates for its previously announced the first-quarter fiscal year 2020 dividend. Now to see what the company’s leaseholders have to say about this... And yes, we suspect Gap will not be the only retailer in this predicament.

Shares of L Brands (LB) came under pressure last night on reports that private equity firm Sycamore Partners wants to terminate the purchase of a 55% interest in Victoria’s Secret. It seems to one of your authors perhaps Victoria’s Secret should have embraced the bralette far earlier than it did -- just saying! Underwires and dayglo colors are sooooo 2000s.

Workspace solutions company Citrix Systems (CTXS) beat both top and bottom-line expectations for its March quarter as its business benefitted from the surge in demand for business continuity and employee productivity solutions owing to the COVID- 19 outbreak. Despite that surge and the increase in Subscription bookings to 55% of total product bookings during the quarter, Citrix withdrew its 2020 guidance.

Despite recent safety and security concerns that have been making headlines and led both companies and governments to halt using it, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported its video conferencing user base grew by another 50% to 300 million in the last three weeks.

Hershey Foods (HSY) missed March quarter expectations as sales gains in North America were more than offset by declines in the company’s International business. Given volatile retail foot traffic due to sheltering in place, the company has opted to withdraw its 2020 guidance.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is looking to restart van production at its Atessa joint venture plant, one of the largest van assembly facilities in Europe, at 70% of the normal rate beginning on April 27. By comparison, after seeing its March quarter vehicle sales to fall 18%, Hyundai Motor (005380:KS) now expects only a modest recovery in Chinese auto demand and weak sales elsewhere else in 2020. By geographic region, Hyundai’s March quarter sales fell 43% in China, 14% in South Korea, and 11% in the US.

Homebuilder PulteGroup (PHM) reported mixed March quarter results and withdrew its 2020 guidance. Net new orders for the quarter increased 16% to 7,495 homes, while the value of orders increased 19% to $3.3 billion. That led the company’s quarter-end backlog and backlog value to climb 20%-21% YoY. As one might suspect, the shelter in place orders associated with the pandemic led to a “material slowdown in consumer traffic and sales activity beginning in mid-March” for the company, leading it to suspend its 2020 guidance. We suspect this will be the norm for homebuilders as they report their quarterly results in the coming weeks.

Target (TGT) shared its same-store sales rose more than 7% so far in the quarter as online sales have more than doubled, more than offsetting the decline in inside store sales. Comparable sales have grown more than 20% in Essentials and Food & Beverage, more than 16% in Hardlines, increased slightly in Home, and declined more than 20% in Apparel & Accessories. So far in April, comparable digital sales increased by more than 275% from a year ago.

Prestige perfumes and cosmetics company Inter Parfums (IPAR) reported net sales declined 18.7% to $144.8 million for the March 2020 quarter vs. $178.2 million in the year-ago one. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated first-quarter net sales declined 17.8%. Given the pandemic, the company announced it will postpone the launch of several programs originally scheduled for this year, including those for Kate Spade New York, Jimmy Choo, Anna Sui, and GUESS brands, until 2021.

Daimler AG (DDAIF) now says its 2020 guidance is no longer valid and it now sees its revenue and profits in 2020 lower than 2019 with lower unit sales at each of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Trucks and Daimler Buses. AB Volvo (VOLVF) warned of stalling truck orders that turned negative at the end of March.

Alongside reporting in-line March quarter results for both its revenue and EPS, Discover Financial (DFS) boosted its provision for credit losses to $1.8 billion, up $998 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by ta higher reserve build and higher net charge-offs.

Avis Budget (CAR) issued downside guidance for the March quarter with revenue in the range of $1.7-$1.8 billion. Despite revenue in January and February up 9%, the company’s March results were significantly impacted by the shelter in place orders that effectively eliminated travel activity globally. According to the company, April revenue appears to have stabilized, down roughly 80% YoY. Avis sees similar levels of decline in May but is anticipating a recovery in the following months as travel restrictions are eased.

Gaming and hospitality company Las Vegas Sands (LVS) surprised investors with March quarter EPS of -$0.02, $0.10 better than the consensus forecast, with revenue for the quarter that fell 51.25 YoY to $1.78 billion vs. the $1.64 billion consensus. On the company’s earnings conference call, management expressed their long-term confidence that spending and travel will recover but shared the recovery in Las Vegas could take longer than Macau.

Semiconductor capital equipment company Lam Research (LRCX), which pulled its March quarter guidance a few weeks ago, crushed March quarter EPS expectations with $3.98 per share - $0.50 ahead of the consensus. Revenue for the quarter matched the consensus forecast and the company shared that demand remains strong reflecting the equipment industry remains capacity constrained.

Transportation company CSX (CSX) reported mixed March quarter results with a bottom-line beat relative to consensus while its revenue for the quarter fell more than 5% YoY, missing the consensus forecast. Given the trends in weekly railcar loadings, it comes as little surprise to us that CSX withdrew its 2020 guidance citing that “the potential range of outcomes for both production and demand, as well as the potential shape of the recovery, are too wide to predict at this time.”

What did resonate with us was management's comment that during the current downturn it is “realizing opportunities and efficiencies that we will be able to leverage when we return to growth.” That sure sounds doing more with less to us and means the company targets productivity gains and more than likely restrained hiring as the economy gets back on track.

Shares of Boston Brewing (SAM) traded off in the aftermarket last night following the company’s March quarter results that missed both top and bottom-line expectations. Per the company’s 10-Q filing for the quarter, the impact of the coronavirus started in March taking the form of significantly reduced keg demand from the on-premise channel and “higher labor and safety-related costs at the company's breweries.”

This on-premise channel comment mirrors the comments this week from Coca-Cola (KO) surroundings its away from home business in April, which likely suggests the trends Boston Brewing experienced in March have continued into April. And yes, Boston Brewing joined the ranks of companies pulling their 2020 guidance.

Chip company Xilinx (XLNX) reported in-line March quarter EPS on better than expected revenue for the quarter and shared its North American region was the only one to report YoY growth. North American revenue rose 27% YoY while revenue in Asia Pacific and Europe dropped fell 28% and 11%, respectively. By segment, Xilinx’s Wired and Wireless Group end market fell 46% YoY, while its Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, and Test & Measurement business was up 15% YoY. Management also shared the coronavirus hit its Automotive, Broadcast, and Consumer business midway through the quarter, with the greatest impact on its automotive business. Weighing on XLNX shares was the downside guidance issued for the current quarter that points to revenue between $660-$720 million vs. the $736 million consensus.

After today’s market close, among the rash of quarterly earnings to be had investors will likely be focusing on those reports from Capital One (COF), E*Trade (ETFC), Intel (INTC), Limelight Networks (LLNW), LogMeIn (LOGM), Skechers USA) (SKX) and Verisign (VRSN). Investors looking to review those expectations and others should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: European Central Bank rate decision



