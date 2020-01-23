Daily Markets: Coronavirus Uncertainty Weighs on Global Stocks

Today’s Big Picture

Despite a rather volatile session yesterday, stocks ended basically flat but well off their intraday highs. That said, the Nasdaq 100 is up nearly 40% YoY and up nearly 120% over the past four years. While many are comparing today’s markets to those of the late 1990s, your authors included, the Nasdaq 100 rose over 600% in the 4-years leading up to the dotcom bust - a much wilder rise than this time around.

Turning to today, which sees the expanding coronavirus outbreak and response taking center stage, Asian equities finished the trading day lower, led by China's Shanghai Index that fell 2.8%. Reports indicate that besides halting travel from Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first appeared, Chibi and Huanggang will be quarantined and Beijing announced that all public gatherings planned for next week will be canceled. At last count, the virus was responsible for the death of 17 people and has reportedly infected another 600 people. The travel ban, which looks to limit the expanse, comes before the Lunar New Year, the largest gift-giving holiday, and will in all likelihood crimp related spending. Later today the World Health Organization will decide on Thursday whether to declare the outbreak a global health emergency, which would step up the international response.

European indices are little changed as investors assess the impact of the coronavirus as well as revisit Brexit following British parliament having finalized the Brexit withdrawal bill, which is now in route to the Queen. As we march to the US market open today, investors will grapple with the economic impact of the coronavirus and the corporate earnings onslaught. Currently, US equity futures are down modestly. And with regard to the current earnings season, so far over 10% of the S&P 500 constituent companies have reported December quarter results, and according to data from FactSet, 75% have delivered better-than-expected earnings. While we like to be cautiously optimistic, we would remind readers we still have more than 80% or more than 400 companies to go over the next few weeks.

Data Download

Japan's all industry activity index rose 0.9% MoM in November 2019, recovering from a sharp 4.8% contraction in October, that reflect the VAT-hike and typhoon Hagibis. Taking some of the enthusiasm out of that improvement, however, was the November leading economic indicators reading, which at 90.8 was the weakest reading since November 2009. The continued move lower in the leading indicators during November reflected the US-China trade war, weak consumer confidence, and the VAT-hike.

The European Central Bank (ECB) meets today, but the policy meeting is expected to be a non-event outside of ECB President Christine Lagarde's plans for a sweeping strategy review, the first since 2003. As we learned at 7:45 AM ET, the ECB left interest rates unchanged. Later on, this morning at 8:30 am ET, the ECB will host a press conference and this afternoon the January Flash Consumer Confidence report for the Eurozone will be published.

At 8:30 am ET the Labor Department will release its weekly jobless claims. After having declined for 503 consecutive weeks, Continuing Jobless Claims have been flat to increasing for much of the past four months. Later today we will also get the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Indicators report for December and the Kansas City Fed’s manufacturing survey for January.

Stocks to Watch

Procter and Gamble (PG) reported December quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $1.42, $0.05 ahead of the consensus forecast but quarterly revenue of $18.24 billion, up 4.6% YoY, modestly missed the consensus forecast. Proctor boosted its 2020 YoY “all-in sales growth” to +4%-+5% from the prior +3%-5%, which included its organic growth sales forecast inching up to +4%-+5% from the prior +3%-5%. As a result, the company now sees its 2020 core EPS rising +8%-11% YoY, up from the prior guidance of +5%-10%.

VF Corp. (VFC) reported December quarter EPS that was better than expected, but the company dialed back its guidance for the coming year. December quarter EPS came in at $1.23, excluding non-recurring items, $0.02 better than the $1.21 consensus. Quarterly revenue, however, came in lighter than expected at $3.38 billion vs the $3.43 billion consensus. For 2020, VF sees trimmed its EPS outlook to $3.30 from the prior $3.32-3.37 and the $3.37 consensus.

STMicroelectronics (STM) beats December quarter EPS expectation by $0.06 and issued upside guidance for the current quarter. December quarter EPS came in at $0.43 vs. the expected $0.37 as quarterly revenue rose 4% YoY to $2.75 billion. With smart mobility, power and energy management, IoT and 5G driving demand for semiconductor content, the company guided current-quarter revenue of $2.36 billion vs. the $2.23 billion consensus.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported December quarter EPs of $1.16, excluding non-recurring items, $0.07 ahead of the consensus forecast. However, weaker than expected revenue per seat mile has LUV shares slipping in pre-market trading. Of note in the earnings press release regarding Boeing’s (BA) 737 Max, Southwest "currently expects its first-quarter 2020 year-over-year capacity to decrease in the range of 1.5 to 2.5 percent. Based on continued uncertainty regarding the MAX return to service that could materially impact current and future flight schedules, the Company is unable to provide annual 2020 available seat mile guidance at this time." Southwest will hold a conference call to discuss its earnings and outlook at 12:30 PM ET, which can be found here .

Teradyne (TER) reported its December quarter results after the close yesterday, with a beat on revenue that grew 26% YoY and provided guidance for Q1 above expectations. The company’s board approved a $1 billion repurchase program with plans to buy back at least $425 million in common stock in 2020. The company will host an earnings call today at 10 AM ET that will be webcast here .

Amazon (AMZN) asked a court to temporarily block Microsoft (MSFT) from working on a $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract until a lawsuit challenging its validity is resolved. In November, Amazon filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims alleging the US Defense Department failed to fairly judge its bid for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract because President Trump views Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as his "political enemy.”

Yesterday shares of Apple (AAPL) hit a new all-time high on reports the company could introduce a new low-cost iPhone model as soon as March and Tesla’s (TSLA) market cap topped $100 billion for the first time.

Shares of Caterpillar (CAT), which will report its December quarter results on Jan. 30, fell more than 2.2% yesterday, experiencing its worst day since October 1st along with much of the machinery group which has seen accelerating weakness over the past few days and yesterday closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time in over three months. Deere (DE), which doesn’t report until late February, also broke below its 50-day moving average yesterday.

Shares of retailer Express (EXPR) gained over 20% yesterday after the company narrowed the range for Q4 EPS and more importantly, unveiled a new corporate strategy referred to as the EXPRESSway Forward. As part of the corporate reset, the company has identified around $80 million in cost reduction opportunities that it expects can be implemented over the next three years and expects to close around 100 stores by 2022. The company also provided additional longer-term guidance: sales in FY2022 of $2 billion to $2.1 billion and operating profits of $95 million to $125 million.

According to a recent SEC filing , Ford (F) expects to record a pre-tax re-measurement loss of around $2.2 billion related to its pension and other post-retirement employee benefits programs.

After today’s US equity markets close E*Trade (ETFC), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Skyworks (SWKS) and Intel (INTC) are expected to report.

Expectations for Intel’s EPS is $1.23 (-3.9% YoY) and revenue is 19.23 billion (+3.1% YoY). The company has beaten EPS estimates every time it has reported over the past two years.

Consensus expectations call for Intuitive Surgical to report EPS of $3.38 on revenue of $1.27 billion

Skyworks is expected to report EPS of $1.66 on revenue of $881.8 million.

For a more detailed look at upcoming earnings reports, we recommend checking in with Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: Jan. 22 - Jan 25: World Economic Forum Jan 28: Before the opening of trading Paycom (PAYC) will replace WellCare (WCG) in the S&P 500 Jan 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC Meeting Jan 31: Brexit deadline Feb. 24-27: Mobile World Congress



Thoughts for the Day

Disclosures

