Daily Markets: Coronavirus Third Wave Fears Weigh on Markets

Today’s Big Picture

The major equity indices in Asia finished mostly lower today as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell over 2%, putting it in correction territory. Japan’s Nikkei 225 also lost more than 2%, while the Topix fell 2.2%. China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 1.3%, and the Shenzhen Component lost 1.5%. South Korea’s Kospi closed 0.3% lower. Australia’s S&P/ASX200 was the lone winner, rising 0.5%. By mid-day trading, most European equity indices were slightly in the red, and U.S. futures point to positive moves at the open.

Weighing on equities are fresh concerns about the economic recovery as Europe is battling renewed coronavirus lockdowns, as well as potential U.S. tax hikes, which are hitting risk appetites and fostering a move to more defensive assets.

Yesterday during his joint appearance alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Fed Chair Powell reiterated the Fed’s commitment to using its tools to support the economic recovery and once again stated that while there may be some upward pressure on prices, he doesn’t expect it to be particularly large or persistent. The two-day Yellen-Powell hearing concludes today.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Daimler AG’s (DDAIF) Mercedes Benz will temporarily suspend truck production in Brazil, its second-largest market, due to the worsening pandemic.

Reports suggest the EU is in the process of finalizing emergency legislation that will most likely restrict vaccine exports to Britain and other areas for six weeks to ease supply shortages at home, which have created a political maelstrom.

Hong Kong and Macau have temporarily halted administering the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine due to reported packaging defects related to the closure of vial bottles.

The White House announced yesterday that 27 million Covid-19 vaccines will be allocated across the country this week, two-thirds of which will go to states and cities, with the remaining one-third to pharmacies and other channels.

Pfizer announced that it had begun an early-stage clinical trial of an oral drug that can be administered at the first signs of a Covid-19 infection. According to the company’s chief scientific officer, the antiviral has demonstrated potent activity against Sars-Cov-2 as well as other known coronaviruses.

A full 20% of those over 65-years of age in the UK are having to delay their retirement thanks to the impact of the pandemic, according to a study of 2000 workers from firms employing over 200 people, conducted by the financial firm Close Brothers.

International Economy

Today brought a slew of Purchasing Manager Indices (PMI) from around the world for March. They came in stronger overall than expected with Services still in contraction in many regions and weaker than Manufacturing, which is coming in exceptionally strong in Europe:

Japan’s Services rose slightly from 45.8 to 46.5 but is still in contraction (under 50). Japan’s Manufacturing rose to 52 from 51.4 as expected, which left Composite PMI at 48.3 from 48.2 - barely changed.

Services rose slightly from 45.8 to 46.5 but is still in contraction (under 50). Japan’s Manufacturing rose to 52 from 51.4 as expected, which left Composite PMI at 48.3 from 48.2 - barely changed. France’s Services PMI rose slightly from 45.6 to 47.8, beating expectations for a slight decrease to 45.5. Manufacturing rose from 56.1 to 58.8, beating expectations for an increase to 56.5, which left Composite at 49.5 from 47, better than the expected rise to just 47.2.

Services PMI rose slightly from 45.6 to 47.8, beating expectations for a slight decrease to 45.5. Manufacturing rose from 56.1 to 58.8, beating expectations for an increase to 56.5, which left Composite at 49.5 from 47, better than the expected rise to just 47.2. Germany’s Services PMI rose to 50.8 from 45.7, beating expectations for a smaller increase to 46.2 and the first increase in activity in services in six months. Manufacturing rose to 66.6 from 60.7, blowing away expectations for an increase to just 60.8. The reading pointed to record growth in factory activity amid a record output rise and rising sales to Asia (particularly China), Europe, and the US. Optimism among manufacturers remains among the highest on record.

Services PMI rose to 50.8 from 45.7, beating expectations for a smaller increase to 46.2 and the first increase in activity in services in six months. Manufacturing rose to 66.6 from 60.7, blowing away expectations for an increase to just 60.8. The reading pointed to record growth in factory activity amid a record output rise and rising sales to Asia (particularly China), Europe, and the US. Optimism among manufacturers remains among the highest on record. Overall, Eurozone Services PMI rose to 48.8 from 45.7, beating expectations for a more modest rise to 46. Manufacturing rose to a record high of 62.4, beating expectations for a rise to just 57.7. Growth was led by a record factory activity in Germany and the strongest in both France and the rest of the region as a whole since January of 2018. The outlook, however, has deteriorated due to rising Covid-19 infections and new lockdown measures.

Services PMI rose to 48.8 from 45.7, beating expectations for a more modest rise to 46. Manufacturing rose to a record high of 62.4, beating expectations for a rise to just 57.7. Growth was led by a record factory activity in Germany and the strongest in both France and the rest of the region as a whole since January of 2018. The outlook, however, has deteriorated due to rising Covid-19 infections and new lockdown measures. UK Services PMI rose to 56.8 from 49.5, well above the expected increase to just 51. This was the first expansion since October 2020 for Services. Manufacturing rose to 57.9 from 55.1, better than the expected increase to 55, with the strongest factory activity growth since November 2017. New Orders rose at the fastest pace in three months.

As for inflation, the UK’s inflation rates declined unexpectedly, with headline at just 0.4% YoY in February, down from 0.7% previously and well below expectations for an increase to 0.8%. Core Inflation came in at 0.9% YoY, down from the previous 1.4%, where it was expected to remain. The nation’s Retail Price Index remained at 1.4% YoY, from which it was expected to rise to 1.6%. Core Producer Prices (PPI), which exclude food, beverages, tobacco, and petroleum products, rose 1.4% YoY, falling from the upwardly revised 1.5% in January.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Richmond Fed’s Manufacturing Activity Index rose to 17 in March from 14 in January and February, which had been the weakest level since July 2020. Across the sub-indices, most everything is expansionary except inventory and availability of skills - which are both not necessarily bad signs for an expanding economy. The biggest driver in the improvement of the headline index came from Shipments which rose 10 points to 22 in March - the biggest one-month gain and the highest level for the sub-index since October.

Yesterday we also heard from Dallas Fed President Kaplan, who emphasized that “I need to see outcomes, not just a strong forecast.” He is one that expects a rate hike in 2022.

Tuesday’s New Home Sales number was a big bad miss, falling to 775k (seasonally adjusted annual rate), which is the lowest since May 2020 and indicates a 10% decline over the past three months. Sales remain up 8.2% YoY, but the vector appears to be shifting. Winter weather played a role in the plunging sales in the South and Midwest. Inventories rose to 4.8 months of sales, and inventories are up 7.2% over the past three months but remain lower on a year-over-year basis. The median sales price is up 5.2%, well below the 15% YoY increase we’ve seen in median sales price for existing homes.

On the docket for U.S. economic data today, we have the weekly mortgage applications data, February Durable Goods data, the March Flash readings for IHS Markit’s Manufacturing and Services PMI data, and weekly EIA Crude Oil inventories.

Markets

After fluctuating between gains and losses for much of Tuesday, all the major U.S. market averages finished lower, with eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors moving lower as well, as investors turned to relatively safer sectors, including utilities, consumer staples, and real estate. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite sank 1.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.9%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 slumped 3.6% to close below its 50-day moving average for the first time since the end of October.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury declined five basis points to 1.64%, while the 2-yr yield remained unchanged at 0.15%.

Stocks to Watch

After yesterday’s market close, Intel (INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger announced significant manufacturing expansion plans, starting with an estimated $20 billion investment to build two new factories in Arizona. Gelsinger went on to say he plans to announce the next phase of capacity expansions in the U.S., Europe, and other global locations within the year. Intel also announced plans to become a major provider of U.S. and Europe-based foundry capacity through a new standalone business unit, Intel Foundry Services (IFS). In an 8K filing, Intel shared it sees current quarter EPS above its prior guidance of $1.10 and revenue for the quarter also above its prior guidance of $17.50 billion. In that same filing, Intel issued downside guidance for 2021 with EPS near $4.55 vs. the $4.74 consensus with revenue of ~ $72.0 billion vs. the $76.5 billion consensus.

Following Intel’s fab-related announcement, Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), and other semiconductor capital equipment companies traded higher in after-market trading last night.

Hyundai (HYMTF) expects a production disruption to start in April due to the chip shortage that is affecting automakers around the world.

February quarter result from Adobe (ADBE) topped consensus expectations for both revenue and EPS. Digital Media segment revenue rose 32% YoY to $2.86 billion, and Document Cloud revenue was jumped 37% YoY to $480 million. The company’s Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased $435 million QoQ to $10.69 billion exiting the quarter while its Creative ARR and Document Cloud ARR grew to $9.12 billion and $1.57 billion, respectively. Digital Experience sales rose 24% YoY to $934 million, and the segment’s subscription revenue increased 27% to $812 million. For its May quarter, Adobe sees EPS of ~$2.81 vs. the $2.70 consensus with revenue of $3.72 billion vs. the $3.7 billion consensus.

Home decor superstore At Home Group (HOME) reported January quarter EPS of $1.08, crushing the $0.70 consensus as revenue for the quarter jumped 41.3% YoY to $561.99 million vs. the $525.8 million consensus. Given the pandemic, the company did not offer up formal guidance.

January quarter results at GameStop (GME) missed both top and bottom-line expectations even though the +6.5% same store comps for the quarter were well ahead of the +4.7% consensus. The company noted the YoY comparisons included a 12% decrease in the store base due to the GameStop’s de-densification efforts and a reduction of approximately 27% in European store operating days due to the pandemic. Global E-Commerce sales increased 175% and accounted for 34% of revenue for the quarter, up from 12% in the year-ago quarter. The company shared it is off to a strong start in 2021 with February comparable store sales increased 23%, led by continued strength in global hardware sales but also opted to suspend its issuance of forward guidance and announced it will suspend the reporting of comparable-store sales.

Walt Disney (DIS) shared it is delaying the release of five new films and will make the highly anticipated Black Widow and Cruella movies available on its streaming service the same day they hit theaters. Black Widow will debut on Disney+ and in theaters on July 9, Cruella will be released as planned on May 28 in theaters and online, and Luca will head straight to streaming.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOVF) signed a partnership with Dolphin Entertainment to offer non-fungible tokens that will allow fans of professional football and sports entertainment to buy and sell exclusive content developed by Hall of Fame and its partners.

Nintendo (NTDOY) plans to adopt an upgraded Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) chip with better graphics and processing for a new Switch model planned for the year-end shopping season.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) received antitrust approval from China for its planned purchase of Inphi Corp. (IPHI), overcoming the biggest hurdle to deal closure.

Robinhood Markets has reportedly filed confidentially for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wells Fargo (WFC) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Corporate Trust Services business to Computershare for $750 million.

Wholesale car auction platform ACV Auctions (ACVA) priced its 16.55 million share IPO at $25 per share, above the targeted $20-$22 range.

In a tweet, Tesla’s (TSLA) Elon Musk shared the company’s electric vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin, and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.

After today’s market close, Jefferies (JEF), KB Home (KBH), and RH (RH) will be among the handful of companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those and other such reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

March 25: US Corporate Profits Q4, weekly jobless claims,

March 26: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 29: Dallas Fed Manufacturing

March 30: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price report, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 1: Alien Nation IPOs on Nasdaq through a Mars Rover SPAC sponsored by the Wormhole Venture Fund led by Jean Luc Picard from Hawkins, Indiana, Weekly jobless claims, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Total Vehicle Sales

April 2: Nonfarm Payrolls

April 5: Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, Factory Orders

April 6: JOLTS Job Openings, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 7: Balance of Trade, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Minutes

April 8: Weekly jobless claims

April 9: PPI, Wholesale Inventories

Thought for the Day

“Nowadays, people know the price of everything and the value of nothing.” ~ Oscar Wilde

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.