Daily Markets: Coronavirus Realities Sink In For Investors

To say yesterday was a rough one for the stock market is putting it mildly. We started the week off on Sunday when the Fed fired one of its biggest bazookas yet and its second before the expected March FOMC meeting slated for this week, which has now been canceled. Then a scourge of companies announced closing locations, while others announced either reduced hours or a change in service, like Starbucks (SBUX) did to only provide carry out service.

As the day wore on so too did the number of companies making such announcements, which no doubt gave rise to all sorts of analyst questions that, in one form or another, centered around: How the heck do you model that? Let alone account for it?

Compounding the issue as one can see in today's Stocks to Watch, the list of companies shutting their doors or restricting service is growing by the day.

Late yesterday, President Trump said the U.S. may be able to get the new coronavirus outbreak under control by July or August at the earliest. That’s a timetable that few were expecting and even though it is the back end of the projection curve, it was quite different than the 6-8 week timetable that many were only recently getting accustomed to. The result was the market moved even lower, leaving the major market indices to finish the day down 12%-14.3%. To put some perspective around that, the Dow’s drop of 12.9% was the fourth largest one-day drop since January 2, 1901.

While markets looked to rebound last night with US futures hitting a 4% limit up halt, in trading today Asian markets finished mixed as are European equity indices. After pointing to a negative opening several hours ago, US futures now point to equities opening higher today. The days of low volatility and steady moves up are long gone, at least for the next several weeks, and we would not be surprised to see US futures fluctuate further before markets open.

As of this writing, there are more than 4,280 coronavirus cases in the US and more than 70 deaths; however, public health officials warn the US has now hit the tipping point for the virus. The concern is if the US doesn’t embrace recommended guidelines that now include steering clear of groups with more than 10 people it faces a scenario similar to the one in Italy, which at last count had nearly 28,000 cases and 2,158 deaths.

In an effort to stem the spread of the virus, we are seeing some parts of the US put more restrictive measures in place. Six counties in California’s Bay Area have ordered nearly 7 million residents to stay at home for three weeks starting today and venture outside only for necessities. In these counties, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, grocery and convenience stores will remain open. Restaurants will be open only for take-out. If other nations are a guide, and we see no reason for the US to be much different, we will see closures of this nature around the nation in the coming weeks.

And while the US and Europe appear to be the headline focal points for the virus, one of the next hot spots for it is likely India and its 1.3 billion people. So far India has reported roughly 125 infections and three deaths and attempted to contain the virus by closing its borders, testing incoming travelers and contact tracing from those who tested positive. However, Dr. T. Jacob John, the former head of the Indian Council for Medical Research's Center for Advanced Research in Virology, suggests the key date to watch will be April 15 as by that time the number of reported cases could be 10x higher.

Your authors wish they had some uplifting news to share this morning to help fend off what is likely a grim, coronavirus-related mood setting in as the virus restricts activity across the globe. So even though all the parades are canceled, we'd like to remind you today is St. Patrick's Day! Break out your inner Irish, let your hair down today, and try to find the funny in life over a pint. Sláinte!

While the global pandemic makes January’s data for most nations a lot less meaningful than usual, it does give perspective on the starting point before the world went all pear-shaped.

Japan’s Industrial Production contracted 2.3% YoY in January, improving slightly from the prior 3.1% contraction and better than the expected 2.5%, but not exactly a great place to be starting from as the coronavirus puts the world on hold. The nation’s Capacity Utilization rose 1.1% MoM in January, which was better than the 0.5% contraction expected and a decided improvement from the prior 0.4% contraction.

Here is one for the record books. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area fell 59.9 points MoM to -49.5 in March, that's the lowest since December 2011, when the region was still in the depths of the Great Financial Crisis. It marks the single biggest negative month on record when the prior month had been positive. Of the analysts surveyed, 67.9% expected deterioration in economic activity. We want to meet the 32.1% that didn't see it that way. The region's Labour Cost Index slowed in Q4, rising just 2.4% compared to 2.6% in Q3 and below expectations for a 3% increase. Wage Growth was also weaker than expected at 2.3% YoY increase in Q4 compared to 2.6% in Q3.

Later today we'll get data for February in the US including retail sales, industrial production, manufacturing production, capacity utilization, business inventories, and the NAHB Housing Market Index as well as the JOLTS report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. We'll be looking to see if the sharp slowdown in job openings continued in February, but again, the real test will be the data for March and April.

Growth expectations are being reset. Yesterday we noted that Goldman Sachs (GS) is predicting a 5% contraction in the economy in Q2 after flat-lining in Q1. Morgan Stanley (MS) economists now have a global recession as their “base case” although they don’t expect the slump to be as deep as during the financial crisis more than a decade ago with global growth slowing to 0.9% this year.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) announced you won’t be having that Mint Julep until September as it has postponed the 146th Kentucky Derby until then. Last night the company announced a number of temporary closures among its gaming operations.

Store closures

McDonald’s (MCD) will close the seating areas in all company-owned restaurants including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks. For those still looking get their McDonald’s fix, the company will still offer drive-thru, carry out and McDelivery.

Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) has also suspended dine-in service

has also suspended dine-in service T-Mobile US (TMUS) is closing 80% of its retail stores

is closing 80% of its retail stores AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas (RGC) announced they will close all US locations for 6-12 weeks beginning today

and announced they will close all US locations for 6-12 weeks beginning today Oxford Industries (OXM) announced the temporary closure of all owned retail stores and restaurants in North America, effective March 17 through March 30

Other companies joining the list of growing store closures include Crocs (CROX), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Eldorado Resorts (ERI), Guess? (GES), Canada Goose (GOOS), Nordstrom (JWN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Tailored Brands (TLRD). We suspect this list will continue to grow in the coming days, and before too long investors will begin to ponder what this means for mall-centric REITS, which are already fending off the accelerating shift to digital shopping.

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly struggling to hire people to meet delivery demand as five European warehouse workers test positive for coronavirus. The company looks to hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers to meet the virus-related surge in demand.

In response to the coronavirus, Uber (UBER) is suspending shared rides in the US and Canada.

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) has withdrawn its 2020 guidance as has Summit Hotel (INN).

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus on its business, Carnival Corp. (CCL) is unable to provide an earnings forecast for the coming year, however, based on recent developments the company sees its 2020 resulting in a net loss, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) shared that it has borrowed the full amount of $1.55 billion under its credit agreements “as a precautionary measure.”

Airlines

Airbus (EADSY) will temporarily pause production and assembly activities at its French and Spanish sites for the next four days

will temporarily pause production and assembly activities at its French and Spanish sites for the next four days Qantas Group (QABSY) slashed its international capacity by 90%

slashed its international capacity by 90% Delta Air Lines (DAL) is reportedly looking to raise $4 billion in new debt while Bloomberg reports American Airlines (AAL) is “in talks to take on billions of dollars in new debt.”

Southwest Air (LUV) has also withdrawn its previously issued 2020 guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expects to shrink its flight schedule by at least 20% between April 14-June 5. The company also shared it has drawn down the full $1.0 billion of its recently entered $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility.

Automobiles

Volkswagen (VLKAY) announced it will temporarily shut down most of its European plants in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

announced it will temporarily shut down most of its European plants in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic In response to the coronavirus, General Motors’s (GM) Financial is offering 0% financing for seven years and four months deferred payments for those with A+ credit

Financial is offering 0% financing for seven years and four months deferred payments for those with A+ credit Ford Motor (F) announced a program that gives customers buying a new vehicle the option to delay their first payment for 90 days

Other company hits

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and TerraForm Power (TERP) announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Brookfield Renewable to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock of TerraForm Power, other than the 62% it currently owns. Each share of Class A common stock of TERP will be acquired for 0.381 of a BEP unit, which represents a 17% premium to TERP's share price.

Following the sharp falloff in oil prices, Exxon Mobil (XOM) shared it is looking to significantly reduce spending and operating expenses. In a move to shore up its business, independent oil and gas exploration and production company Kosmos Energy (KOS) announced it will suspend its quarterly dividend and target operating expense reductions.

After US equity markets close today, investors will have several corporate earnings reports to pick through but it will be the comments from FedEx (FDX) that are most likely to be center of investor attention. Readers looking to get the lowdown on that report as well as others to be had in the coming days and weeks should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

Upcoming IPOs: For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: April 10: US equity markets closed for Good Friday April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



And with today being St. Patrick’s Day, here are a few Irish proverbs to ponder:

“A wish that every day for you will be happy from the start and may you always have good luck and a song within your heart.” ― Irish Blessing

“May the roof above us never fall in, and may we friends beneath it never fall out.”

“Don’t give cherries to pigs or advice to fools.”

