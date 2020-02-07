Daily Markets: Coronavirus Making Its Impact Felt On Growing Number of Companies

Today’s Big Picture

The major equity indices continue their accelerating upward drive with the Nasdaq 100, the Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all closing at new all-time highs. The Nasdaq 100 is now over 16% above its 200-day moving average and the S&P 500 is 10.6% above its 200-day. That capped a sharp rebound in equity markets over the last few days that has likely led to some profit-taking today as a growing number of companies, particularly retailers, issue warnings over the impact of the coronavirus on their respective businesses - see Stocks to Watch below.

As Asian equities finish the week on a lower note, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China rose past 31,000 with deaths nearing 650. The silver lining to be had is the velocity of new cases continues to slow but we continue to see the impact taking its toll on the China economy and earnings for companies with meaningful exposure to that market. Joining the ranks of downward revisions, S&P Global Ratings has cut its 2020 GDP growth forecast for China to 5.0% from 5.7% before the outbreak. We continue to expect more such revisions to be had in the coming days.

European equities are trading off today as well following December Industrial Production reports that missed expectations - see Data Download for more - and Burberry Group PLC (BRBY:LN) shared the toll the coronavirus outbreak is having on its business in China. US equities also point to a down open, however, once we have the January Employment Report in hand this morning, we’ll have a much better sense as to how US equities will start the trading day.

Data Download

Given the unprecedented levels of support the economy/markets have enjoyed courtesy of the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, People Bank of China, etc., we think it noteworthy that earlier this week Senator Rick Scott of Florida sent a letter to Fed Chair Powell concerning the Fed’s monetization of the federal debt. So far little attention has been paid to the rapidly growing deficit, but this could be a first step towards putting it and the Fed into the limelight in such a way that would politically reduce the Fed’s ability to provide the kind of support to which the market has become accustomed.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, China delayed publishing its January trade data and will combine the data with its February release.

Japan’s Leading Indicators Index for December rose to 91.6 from 90.8 in November.

German Industrial Production slumped 3.5% MoM in December missing the expected 0.2% fall as capital goods output, intermediate goods and consumer goods all fell more than 2% and construction output fell 8.7%. This wider than expected drop for the month marked the biggest decline since January 2009.

Following its flat November reading, December Industrial Production in France also fell more than expected, dropping 2.8% MoM vs. the -0.2% consensus. The drop, which was the largest since January 2018, was led by declines in manufacturing production, repair, and installation of machinery & equipment, chemicals, rubbers & plastics, wood & paper products as well as textiles and machinery. On a YoY basis, the country's industrial activity fell 3%.

December Retail Sales in Italy rose 0.5% MoM vs. the expected 0.45. Non-food sales rose by 0.8%, the first increase in three months, while food sales slipped 0.1%. On a YoY basis, December Retail Sales rose 0.9%, missing the 1.2% consensus.

Yesterday, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin shared he expects the US economy to grow “under 3%” in 2020 due in part to the ripple effect associated with Boeing’s (BA) 737 Max issues on US exports. That compares to 2.3% in 2019, the Wall Street consensus forecast that sees 2020 GDP around 1.8% and the Federal Reserve’s 2% forecast.

In the US, today bring the January Employment Report as well as the December reports for Wholesale Inventories and Consumer Credit. Odds are the economic focus will be the January job creation, which is expected to result in 160K jobs up from the 145K created in December. We’d caution readers that January tends to see a fall-off in seasonal hires associated with the holiday shopping season. As we digest those the headline data to be had from the report, we’ll also be assessing average hourly earnings and average weekly hours, which are expected to come in little changed vs. December at 3% and 34.3, respectively.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Canada Goose (GOOS) are under pressure this morning as the high-end outerwear company cut its 2020 outlook in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The company reported December quarter EPS that matched expectations as revenue for the quarter rose more than 13% YoY to CAD 452.1 million vs the CAD448.18 million consensus. Per the company, “The health crisis has resulted in a sharp decline in customer traffic and purchasing activity. Retail stores and e-commerce across Greater China have and continue to experience significant reductions in revenue. Due to global travel disruptions, retail stores in international shopping destinations in North America and Europe are also affected. No supply chain interruptions have occurred. The Company believes that this is a temporary change in consumer behavior due to health precautions in extraordinary circumstances. However, the extent and duration of the disruptions remain uncertain and prolonged disruptions may also negatively impact future fiscal periods.”

The Financial Times reports luxury fashion group Burberry said "the sales impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China is more significant than the civil unrest that halved sales in Hong Kong during its last fiscal quarter. " Burberry, which derives roughly two-fifths of its revenue from Chinese consumers, shut 24 of its 64 stores in China, with the balance running on reduced hours, which have been an 80% drop in foot traffic. Also, this morning V.F. Corp (VFC) shared the coronavirus will impact its financial results in the Asia Pacific region in the near term.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, and the recent decision by the Macau SAR government to close all casinos in Macau, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) announced its decision to reassess all non-core investments to be made in 2020.

Toyota (TM) will keep China production suspended through February 16 amid coronavirus and 41 people on a quarantined on a Carnival (CCL) cruise ship tested positive for the virus.

Foxconn, one of the key assemblers for Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone announced it will gradually restart operations at factories in China next week but it could take one to two weeks from Feb. 10 to resume full production following the coronavirus outbreak.

ViacomCBS (VIAC) looks to join the ranks of Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), AT&T (T), Apple (AAPL) and Comcast (CMCSA) in video streaming at it looks to introduce a new streaming service that would combine its media assets and build on CBS All Access. The new service would have an ad-free version as well as a premium one that would bundle Showtime.

Last night Pinterest (PINS) bested expectations for its December quarter beating revenue and EPS consensus views. For the quarter, Global monthly active users (MAUs) grew 26% YoY to 335 million, vs. the 331.3 million consensus. US MAUs were rose 8% to 88 million while International jumped 35% to 247 million. Global average revenue per user hit $1.22, up 15% and vs. the $1.14 estimate. The company sees 2020 revenue rising to $1.52 billion, ahead of the $1.48 billion consensus.

Shares of interface company Synaptics (SYNA) jumped after-market trading last night as the company beat December quarter expectations by $0.59 and guided March quarter revenue to $330-$350 million vs. the $300 million consensus. Baked into that guidance, the company is forecasting its mobile business to decline 11%-16% YoY. On a positive note, during the December quarter, Synaptics began mass production of single-chip touch controllers to supper new thin on-cell flexible OLED displays. Investors will want to watch design win orders for this offering in the coming months as new smartphone models go into production for the back half of 2020.

Following better than expected December quarter results and targeting becoming EBITDA positive sooner than expected, shares of ride-sharing and logistics service company Uber (UBER) traded higher in aftermarket trading last night. Uber reported EPS of -$0.64 vs. the expected -$0.68 as revenue for the quarter rose 37% YoY to $4.07 billion. The company sees 2020 bookings growth of 15%-23%, adjusted net revenue growth of 24%-32% and targets its first quarter of positive EBITA in 4Q 2020 vs. its prior guidance of 2021.

Gaming and entertainment company Wynn Resorts (WYNN) missed December quarter EPS expectations as revenue fell 2.0% YoY, missing the expected $1.72 billion consensus. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Macau recently closed casinos and while Wynn believes the virus is "pretty well contained" it is too early to say when Macau casinos will reopen.

Norton Lifelock (NLOK) crushed December quarter expectations for revenue and EPS, and guided current quarter EPS to $0.15-$0.20, well above the $0.05 consensus.

Fortinet (FTNT) reported better than expected December quarter results and guided the current quarter’s EPS to $0.50-$0.52, below the $0.55 consensus. For 2020, the company sees EPS to $2.70-$2.73 vs. the $2.72 consensus with Service revenue in the range of $1.635-$1.655 billion and Billings of $3.025-$3.075 billion.

Network security products company Forescout (FSCT) announced it will be acquired in a $1.9 billion all-cash transaction ($33 per share) by Advent International that is expected to close in the June quarter.

Following the recent news that Aurora Cannabis (ACB) would layoff 10% of its workforce, the company announced CEO Terry Booth would be stepping down to be replaced by Executive Chairman Michael Singer on an interim basis.

Reports from Bloomberg suggest Tinder owner Match Group (MTCH) approached Meet Group (MEET) about a potential takeover. We concur with the view that dating app companies and businesses are likely feeling pressure as Facebook (FB) wades into the space.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) priced its 5.0 million share IPO at $19.00 per share, at the low end of the expected $19-21 range.

Kellogg (K) lost 8.5% yesterday after forecasting weaker-than-expected results as the company looks to pivot away from cereal towards snacks and sales in emerging markets.

Shares of Casper Sleep (CSPR) rose 13% on the first day of trading, after having its IPO price set at $12, well below expectations when the company initially filed.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which is probably best known for its ownership of the NYSE, announced yesterday that, "Based on investor conversations following today's ICE earnings call, ICE has decided to cease exploring strategic opportunities with eBay." Shares rebounded from having been down more than 6% in early morning trading to being roughly flat by the end of extended trading. Conversely, eBay (EBAY) lost 4.7%. The announcement came after the company reported Q4 results that were in line with expectations and a 9% increase in the Q1 2020 dividend.

The US International Trade Commission announced its investigation into Google (GOOG) yesterday following a complaint from the wireless speaker company Sonos (SONO), that asserted that Google had infringed upon some of its patents. The two had worked together in 2013 when Google planned to design its music service to work seamlessly with Sonos products.

After today's US equity markets close, there are no expected company earnings reports to be had. However, with more than 500 companies reporting next week, of which 68 are S&P 500 constituents, readers looking to get a jump on things over the weekend may want to visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Access Industries Inc.’s Warner Music Group filed for an IPO yesterday, led by Russian investor Len Blavatnik who acquired the music company nine years ago through Access. Mr. Blavatnik is to retain voting control according to the documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's labels include Elecktra Records, Atlantic Records, and Warner Chappell Music. Premium recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine (ONEW) is looking to price 4.6 million shares between $12-$14; Financial holding company Professional Holding (PFHD) aims to offer investors 3.1 million shares between $19-$21; Clinical-stage oncology company Revolution Medicines (RVMD) targets an IPO of 10 million shares in the range of $14-$16. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: Feb. 11-12: Fed Chair Jerome Powell to testify to Congress Feb. 19: European Central Bank rate decision Feb. 24-27: Mobile World Congress March 3: 2020 Presidential Election Super Tuesday March 5-6: OPEC meeting March 12: European Central Bank rate decision March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thoughts for the Day

Disclosures

