Daily Markets: Coronavirus Hospitalizations Weigh On Investor Sentiment

Equities in Asia started this first full week of December off on a mixed note with Japan’s Nikkei falling 0.8%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng off 1.2% and China’s Shanghai Composite down 0.8% while India Sensex rose 0.8%, and South Korea’s Kospi finished 0.5% higher. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were mostly lower, and U.S. futures suggest those equities will open lower later this morning.

Following the positive developments for COVID-19 vaccines in recent weeks, the continued increase in case counts and renewed restrictions are weighing on investor sentiment and near-term economic and earnings expectations. New restrictions intended to slow the spread of the virus in California went into effect Sunday night, after the number of people hospitalized in the U.S. because of Covid-19 hit another record. Meanwhile, Washington continues to haggle over a coronavirus relief agreement and indications a draft agreement could emerge later this week.

On the international trade front, the U.S. is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing’s disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong. No doubt this is part of President Trump’s efforts to keep up the pressure on China during his final weeks in office until President-elect Joe Biden takes over on January 20. Turning to Brexit, reports suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to pull out of UK-European Union trade talks "within hours," with Johnson likely to address the UK this week should that action come to pass.

Coronavirus

The number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 in the U.S. hit a new high on Sunday of 101,487, according to the Covid Tracking Project, with the number in ICUs rising over 20,000 for the first time since the pandemic began. The country’s death toll from Covid-19 is now nearly 289,000, with more than 1,100 lives lost on Sunday.

President Trump’s point man concerning election lawsuits, Rudy Giuliani, has been hospitalized with Covid-19.

The UK is expected to start inoculations using the Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine for the coronavirus tomorrow, the first western nation to do so. First in line will be those over 80 years of age, healthcare workers, and nursing home staff and residents. Enough doses for about 400,000 people are expected to be available this week. Russia began inoculations for front-line and other high-risk people Saturday using its Sputnik V vaccine. The U.S. is expected to announce its decision as early as Thursday concerning the Pfizer vaccine.

The pandemic cancellations continue to haunt the global economy. Organizers of the Paris Air Show, the largest such exhibition event in the world, has just been canceled. It was to have run from June 21 to 27 and last year drew over 300,000 visitors and journalists with over 2,450 exhibitors from 49 nations. During the event, over $140 billion worth of orders were placed.

Restrictions and lockdowns continue to expand:

Much of California is facing new stay-at-home orders as intensive care units around the state have less than 15% available capacity.

Denmark joined the lockdown holiday party, announcing partial lockdowns of its three largest cities after cases per capita have increased by around 50% over the past three weeks. It is still at half the level of Sweden, but triple that of Norway and Finland.

South Korea is imposing tougher distancing measures starting tomorrow.

Switzerland will impose stricter distancing rules for shops starting Wednesday

Greek police will be issuing fines of €300 for those who participate in public gatherings, while organizers will pace penalties of up to €5,000.

International Economy

UK Prime Minister Johnson is scheduled to speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this evening in a make-or-break conversation as Brexit negotiations have made no apparent progress and may collapse entirely in the coming days. If so, that would mean a worst-case scenario: a hard Brexit. Despite that risk, home prices in the UK in November saw their largest annual increase since June 2016, rising 7.6% YoY and marking the strongest 5-month gain since 2004.

China’s exports rose 21.1% YoY in November, up massively from the 11.4% increase in October and blowing away expectations for a 12% increase. This was the biggest increase in nearly three years, positive news for the global economy. Imports, on the other hand, rose just 4.5% YoY, well below the 6.1% expected to increase and a deceleration from the prior 4.7% increase.

Japan’s Leading Economic Index (which is a gauge for the economy a few months out) for October rose slightly to 93.8 from 93.3. This was the highest reading since June 2019. The Coincident Index for October rose to 89.7 from 84.8, the highest reading since February.

Germany’s Industrial Production rose 3.2% MoM in October, accelerating from the 2.3% increase in September. This was the biggest increase in four months, which handily beat expectations for just a 1.6% increase. That said, output remains 4.9% below February’s level before the economic restrictions were implemented.

Domestic Economy

The big economic news on Friday was that November was the worst month for the labor market since the recovery began in May, and with restrictions mounting around the nation, December isn’t looking better for the labor market nor for holiday shopping. Employment in November declined at restaurants, public schools, and nursing homes. Typically this time of year sees an increase in retail jobs for the holiday shopping season, but this year retail employment declined. The broadest measure of unemployment shows that about 15% are either unemployed or part-time employed seeking full-time work.

This week will be much calmer than last on the domestic economic data front. The only major release today concerns Consumer Credit, which may help investors get a sense of consumers’ willingness to spend during the 2020 holiday shopping season.

Markets

Markets were thoroughly indifferent to the dour November employment report, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.9%, the Dow 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite 0.7%. Energy was the strongest sector, up 5.5%, while Utilities were the weakest, falling -1.0%. Month-to-date the S&P 500 equal weight is up 3.5%, the Russell 2000 3.1%, the Nasdaq Composite 2.2%, the S&P 500 2.1%, and the Dow 2.0%.

Most ETFs for the major U.S. indices are in overbought territory, from Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) to Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), to S&P 500 ETF (SPY), or Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), while Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) and QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) are at “Extreme Overbought” levels.

Despite the overbought conditions, the technicals of the many averages and sectors are looking strong. The S&P 500 last week broke out of the range it had been trading in since its early September high. The same goes for the Nasdaq, while small caps have rallied nearly 25% since late October. The Energy sector is up over 10% month-do-date and is up over 45% from its October lows.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of former photography and now pharmaceutical company Eastman Kodak (KODK) are ripping higher in pre-market trading following the inspector general for the U.S. International Development Finance (DFC) telling Democratic lawmakers he found no evidence that agency officials had any conflicts of interest in the plans of a stalled U.S. government $765 million loan to manufacture Covid-19 drug materials to Kodak.

Airbnb (ABNB) has reportedly boosted its IPO price range to $56-60 from $44-50, which would give the home-rental company a valuation as high as $42 billion. DoorDash (DASH) has also upped its IPO range to $90-95 a share from the already boosted range of $75-85. DASH shares are expected to begin trading later this week.

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) reported September quarter EPS of $1.06 vs. the $0.85 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% YoY to $1.29 billion, matching the consensus forecast. Tempering that favorable news, the company issued downside guidance with revenue of $1.31-$1.43 billion vs. the expected $1.52 billion.

Ford (F) told its dealers that it will delay the launch of its upcoming Bronco SUV from spring to summer of next year due to COVID-related problems in its supply chain.

Chicken restaurant chain Chick-fil-A sued Tyson Foods (TSN), Pilgrims Pride (PPC), Sanderson Farms (SAFM), and several other top American poultry producers, accusing them of illegally coordinating with one another to keep prices high. Chick-fil-A joined others who filed a similar lawsuit, including Target Corp (TGT), Fresh Market, and convenience-store chain Wawa Inc.

Reports suggest Goldman Sachs (GS) is considering plans for a new Florida hub to house its asset management business. Bloomberg reports, “The bank’s success in operating remotely during the pandemic has persuaded members of the leadership team that they can move more roles out of the New York area to save money.” Earlier this year, Goldman unveiled a $1.3 billion plan to cut costs, in part by shifting employees to cheaper locales.

Changes keep coming to Walt Disney (DIS) as the company announced it will lay off a low single-digit percentage of its 1,400 staffers at ABC News, a move it said was "necessary" as it adapts to changes in the business and its organizational structure.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) is leading a group of companies, including Ericsson (ERIC), Orange SA (ORA:FP), Telefonica SA (TEF), Intel (INTC), and Siemens AG (SMAWF) as well as universities in a European Union-funded wireless project called Hexa-X to help jump-start a new generation of mobile technology being referred to as 6G.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) will partner with Niu Technologies (NIU) and deliver targeted push services that will enable NIU to gain more comprehensive insights into its users’ needs.

Cisco (CSCO) and IMImobile PLC (IMO:LN) announced an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer pursuant to which Cisco will pay $730 million, net of cash and including debt.

After today’s market close, Coupa Software (COUP), Smartsheet (SMAR), Stitch Fix (SFIX), and Toll Brothers (TOL) will report their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get ready for those reports or others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

December 8: Nonfarm Productivity, Unit Labor Costs, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 9: Wholesale Inventories, JOLTs Report, EIA Crude Energy Stocks

December 10: Inflation, Weekly jobless claims

December 11: PPI, Michigan Sentiment, Federal government shutdown if no budget approval is achieved

December 14: Electoral college votes and sends results to Congress

December 15: Import and Export Prices, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Overall Net Capital Flows, Net Long-Term TIC Flows

December 16: Retail Sales, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Economic Projections & Press Conference

December 17: Weekly jobless claims, Building Permits, Housing Starts

December 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

December 22: Corporate Profits Q3, GDP Q3 Final, Existing Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 23: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment EIA Energy Stocks

December 24: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, and markets close early

December 25: Ho ho ho

December 28: CB Consumer Confidence, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

December 29: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 30: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, EIA Energy Stocks

December 31: Weekly Jobless Claims and sayonara to 2020!

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

“What matters most is how well you walk through the fire.” ~ Charles Bukowski

