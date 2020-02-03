Daily Markets: Coronavirus Delivers Sharp Shift To The Markets

Today’s Big Picture

First off, after a nail biter of a game heading into half time, the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the fourth quarter to win Super Bowl LIV. Before the game, the AFC and the NFC were tied for Super Bowl victories at 27 each. The last time both conferences had the same number of wins was back in 1990 at 12 a pop. In the prior five years when the 49ers won the Super Bowl, the S&P 500 was up for the remainder of the year every time by an average of 20.2%. The one time the Chief won the Super Bowl was in 1970 which saw the S&P 500 fall 0.3%. The one other time they made it but lost to the Packers, the S&P 500 gained 14.1% in the remainder of the year.

Before the big game, last week we closed the books on January and to say it ended on a weak note would be a bit of an understatement. Coronavirus contagion fears dominated not just the stock market, but the global economy. Last Friday stocks fell sharply, with the major US indices falling between 1.5% and 2.1%. The hit from coronavirus fears has been so profound the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NYSE Composite and the Russell 2000 were all in negative territory YTD as of Friday's close. The Nasdaq 100 and the Nasdaq Composite remained up 3% and 2% YTD, respectively, but even that is dwarfed by the near 37% jump in the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index.

And for context on the sharp shift in the markets last week, consider this: a week ago, every major global equity index was at least one standard deviation above its 50-day moving average. After Friday's close most were in oversold territory except Australia and New Zealand, which were aided by currency declines.

As the Chiefs and their fans celebrate their victory, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China exceeded 17,000 today with the death count climbing above 350. In response, more than a dozen Chinese provinces have extended the Lunar New Year holiday by more than a week, and in aggregate, those provinces accounted for almost 69% of China's 2019 GDP 2019, according to Bloomberg estimates. As the outbreak continues to spread, economists now see its impact hitting harder than the SARS epidemic in 2003, which hits China's economy by an estimated 0.8%. We suspect further GDP revisions for both China and the rest of the global economy. We'd remind readers that China's economy is about 1/5th of global GDP and as far as we can remember, never before has the world had a nation of this magnitude effectively cut off from the rest global economy.

After being closed last week, China's stock market re-opened today and despite efforts to prop it up, including the People's Bank of China injecting $174 billion into the market and lowering short term reverse repurchase rates, China's Shanghai Composite closed down 7.7%. The China Securities Regulatory Commission also reportedly issued a verbal directive to brokerages to bar their clients from selling borrowed stocks today. Chatter surrounding the People's Bank of China suggests the likelihood of a loan prime rate cut on February 20 has "increased significantly." As China's equity market catches up, other Asian equity markets closed today mixed.

European equities are trading up modestly as investors contend with better than expected January PMI data (see below), the latest on the coronavirus, and the first day of trading since the UK exited the EU last Friday. If you were expecting drama-free trade negotiations between the UK and the Eurozone, think again. Over the weekend as many in the US were filled with Super Bowl angst, the UK shared it would "not be aligning with EU rules" in any post-Brexit trade deal and British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said the UK "will walk away from the negotiating table if the EU refuses to agree to trade relationship that resembles Canada's current trade agreement with the EU."

Following Friday's US equity market drubbing, US equity futures point to a modest rebound when markets open. While we try not to be downers, we suspect the market will continue to trade this week on coronavirus related news as investors further assess its impact on the global economy and to corporate earnings.

The January Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.1 in January 2020 vs. 51.5 in December missing market expectations of 51.3. Despite the upturn in business sentiment in January, which hit its highest level in 22 months, a "softer rise in new orders received by Chinese goods producers" weighed on the index. The latest increase in new work was modest overall, with the rate of growth eased for a third successive month." The question we and others are likely to raise is to what degree did the coronavirus impact the data? The answer is a challenging one particularly since the report doesn't mention it.

The January IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone was revised higher to 47.9 vs. the January Flash reading of 47.8 and came in ahead of December's 46.3, pointing to the 12th consecutive month of contraction in factory activity. Growth in Greece, Ireland, and France was offset by the continued contraction in Germany, Spain, and Italy. Per the report, new order levels continued to decline in January albeit "at weaker rates than at the end of 2019."

This will be a full week, with 33 major data releases coming. Later this morning, we’ll get several pieces of US January data including the IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI, which is expected to remain at 51.7, the ISM Manufacturing Index and Vehicle Sales. Inside the two manufacturing indices, we'll be looking at not only the headline figures but the new order and backlog data as well to triangulate the speed of the US manufacturing economy to be had in February and March. We'll also continue to fill in missing data for the December quarter with today's release of December US Construction Spending.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) are up in premarket action after the company formalized an agreement with Chinese authorities to study the effectiveness of an experimental Ebola and SARS treatment on patients infected with the coronavirus. Trials for the drug will be conducted in Wuhan.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced it will collaborate with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to develop a vaccine against 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus causing the current outbreak.

ON Semiconductor (ON) reported December quarter EPS of $0.30, $0.02 below the consensus forecast despite revenue for the quarter that topped expectations. The company issued upside guidance for the current quarter with revenue of $1.355-1.405 billion vs. the $1.35 billion consensus.

Check Point Software (CHKP) reported December quarter EPS of $2.02, coming in ahead of the expected $1.97 as revenue for the quarter edged out expectations. The company’s Board also authorized the expansion of the company's on-going share repurchase program by an additional $2 billion.

Coronavirus fears in the back half of January took their toll on Macau gaming in January as evidenced by the 11.3% drop in reported revenue, worse than the forecasted 9.7% drop. The continued expansion of the virus is poised to weigh on February gaming as well, which means shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN), MGM Resorts (MGM), Melco Entertainment (MLCO), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Studio City International (MSC) and others are likely to be rangebound at best.

The S&P energy sector as denoted by Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) plunged in January as oil demand in China dropped by roughly three million barrels a day (~20% of total consumption) as the coronavirus took its toll. Shares of Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) were particularly hard hit, and reports suggest earnings from energy companies are slated to fall 43% YoY in the current quarter. With oil shedding roughly 16% in January, reports suggest OPEC and its allies are considering calling an emergency meeting.

Caterpillar (CAT) shares lost 3% Friday after reporting a top-line miss, bottom-line beat and issuing weaker-than-expected earnings guidance for 2020 while warning about "global economic uncertainty."

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Kennametal (KMT)

NXP Semiconductor (NXPI)

Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

Upcoming IPOs: Health and wellness company Avadim Health (AHI) is looking to price 5 million shares within a price range of $14-$16; Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) aims to price $7.8 million shares between $15-$17; Casper Sleep (CSPR) , the company that popularized the bed-in-a-box trend, plans to offer 8.4 million shares in a price range of $17-$19. Drug discovery software company Schrödinger (SDGR) will offer 10 million shares priced between $14 to $16; For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: Feb. 24-27: Mobile World Congress May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference



“You are what you do, not what you say you’ll do.” ~ Carl Jung

Checkpoint Systems (CHKP) is a constituent in the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.