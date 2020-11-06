Daily Markets: Continued Election Drama Will Keep Stocks on Their Toes

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the first week of November largely on a positive note, save for the 0.2% slip in China’s Shanghai Composite, leaving them up across the board week over week. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were down across the board and U.S. equity futures point to a drop at the open. While a portion of the expected decline could be attributed to profit-taking following the sharp gains over the last few days, we suspect the rising drama and uncertainty associated with the 2020 U.S. election is a contributing factor as well.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is closing in on the needed 270 electoral votes to win the presidency, but as was widely speculated, President Donald Trump stirred the election pot by claiming voter fraud and improper ballot tabulation and threatening legal action. The continued ballot-counting also now puts the Senate race dead even, reducing the likelihood of higher taxes or increased regulation that was expected under a Blue Wave.

Before the open of U.S. markets, we’ll receive the October Employment Report, which is expected to show 600,000 jobs created during the month, down from 661,000 in September. We could see futures react to the report, but we suspect the continued drama associated with the 2020 election will be the main driver of equities today.

Household Spending in Japan fell 10.2% YoY in September, accelerating the downward trend from the prior month’s 6.9% decline, but not quite as bad as the expected 10.7% decline. Average cash earnings fell 0.9% YoY, an improvement from the prior -1.3%.

Industrial Production in Germany rose 1.6% MoM in September, well below the expected 2.7% improvement, and remains down 7.3% YoY and 8.4% below pre-pandemic levels.

Industrial Production in Spain rose 0.8% MoM in September after a 0.4% increase in August but was down 3.4% YoY.

Retail Sales in Italy fell 0.8% MoM in September after August’s robust 8.2% increase and are now up 1.3% YoY, an improvement from August’s 0.8% YoY increase.

Yesterday’s initial jobless claims for the last week of October came in at a new Covid-19 low of 751k, which was highest than the expected 735k, and would have been unchanged from the prior week’s initial print, but the prior was revised up by 7k. Continuing claims are lagged one week over initial claims and also were higher than expected at 7.285 million versus the estimate for 7.2 million. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims rose from 1.098 million to 1.101 million. Continuing claims across all programs have been falling for 5 consecutive weeks, but as of October 16, total continuing claims are still at 21.6 million which means that despite the gains in the labor market a growing share has been unemployment for an extended period.

This is a major concern for the long-term health of the economy and was highlighted by Federal Reserve Chair Powell yesterday.

As expected, the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, pinned to the zero bound, and made no change to its asset purchase plans. The Committee removed the prior language about its easy monetary policies not being an “unconditional commitment.” With respect to the impact of the ongoing pandemic, the FOMC cited “ongoing public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.”

Finally, at the outset of the press conference, Chair Powell commented that “There will be something” coming on fiscal stimulus and differentiated between what monetary and fiscal authorities can accomplish. He emphasized that the Fed can support lending, but is not a spending authority and emphasized the need for improvement on health care policy. He also emphasized that long-term unemployment is a growing risk for the longer-term health of the economy, adding, “I don’t know how we could be much more vocal than we have been” concerning the risk of long-term damage to the economy if the policy response is inadequate.

Today will bring the U.S. October Employment Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wholesale Inventories, and Consumer Credit report.

The S&P 500 and the Dow both rose another 2.0% yesterday. The Nasdaq and Russell 2000 were even stronger, rising 2.6% and 2.9%, respectively. With the assumption that a Biden win combined with a Republican Senate means less fiscal stimulus so more monetary, the dollar had one of its worst days of the year, gold rose 2.9% and silver 6.6%.

CVS Health (CVS) reported September quarter EPS of $1.66 vs. the $1.34 consensus while revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% YoY to $67.05 billion vs. the $66.54 billion consensus. The company boosted its 2020 guidance to EPS of $7.35-7.42 from the prior $7.14-7.27 vs. the $7.23 consensus.

September quarter revenue for beauty company Coty (COTY) fell 13% YoY to $1.69 billion, well ahead of the $1.08 billion consensus.

The Hershey Company (HSY) topped consensus expectations with net sales growth of 4% and EPS growth of 15% YoY with confectionery share gains across markets, including an almost 190 basis point gain in the U.S. The company sees full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.18-$6.24, an increase of 7%-8% YoY.

September quarter results at Marriott (MAR) were mixed relative to the consensus forecast with EPS of $0.06 vs. the -$0.08 consensus but revenue fell short of expectations for the quarter. Comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR in the quarter declined 65.9% worldwide, 65.4% in North America, and 67.4% vs. 3Q 2019 levels. Due to the numerous uncertainties associated with COVID-19, Marriott stated it cannot presently estimate the financial impact of this unprecedented situation.

Trade Desk (TTD) shares rallied after the company reported quarterly results that sailed past expectations and issued upbeat revenue guidance. "Assuming that the economy continues to recover" and absent any major COVID-19 setbacks, the company guided current-quarter revenue to $287-$291 million, well above the $255 million consensus. Per the company, "As advertisers come under pressure to prove the ROI of their campaigns, to take advantage of the mass consumer shift to streaming TV, and to consider alternatives to user-generated content, our investments in these areas are paying off."

Shares of Uber (UBER) fell in aftermarket trading last night following the company missing September quarter expectations for both its top and bottom line. Gross bookings for the quarter were $14.7 billion, down 10% YoY, but ahead of the $14.64 billion consensus. The number of trips fell 35% YoY in the quarter to $1.15 billion and the number of Monthly Active Platform Customers dropped 24% YoY to 78 million. Offsetting the 53% drop in the company’s Mobility business, Delivery rose 134% YoY to account for 58% of the quarter’s revenue vs. 22% in the year-ago quarter. Uber says it remains confident in achieving quarterly adjusted EBITDA profitability before the end of 2021.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) topped September quarter expectations led by the 137% YoY growth in the number of connected fitness subscribers to 1.33 million while the number of paid digital subscriptions grew 382% YoY to top 510,000. Total members grew to over 3.6 million during the quarter. Subscription revenue grew to $156.5 million, representing 133% YoY growth and 21% of total revenue, driven by strong Connected Fitness Product sales and continued low Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn of 0.65%. Peloton expects connected fitness subscriptions to end 2021 2.17 million.

Dropbox (DBX) reported stronger than expected September quarter results and boosted its revenue outlook for the current quarter to $497-499 million vs. the $494 million consensus. Exiting the quarter, the company had 15.25 million paid users vs. the 15.15 million consensus and 14.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Roku (ROKU) moved higher in aftermarket trading last night as the company beat quarterly expectations and reported its number of active accounts hit 46 million vs. 43 million exiting the June quarter.

September quarter results at Square (SQ) topped revenue and EPS expectations as gross payment volume for the quarter hit $31.7 billion vs. the $29.9 billion consensus. Transaction-based revenue was $925 million in the quarter, up 13% YoY, and subscription and services-based revenue was $448 million, up 60% YoY.

After today’s market close, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly results. Investors that wish to get a head start on those reporting next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

November 9: Mortgage delinquencies and foreclosures

November 10: Apple (AAPL) event, NFIB Small Business report, JOLTS Report

November 11: MBA Mortgage Apps

November 12: CPI, Weekly Jobless Report, Real Hourly Earnings, Bloomberg Comfort, Budget Statement

November 13: PPI and University of Michigan Sentiment

November 16: Empire State Manufacturing

November 17: October Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Capacity Utilization, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

November 18: US October Housing Starts, Building Permits, MBA Mortgage Apps

November 19: Weekly jobless report, Philly Fed Outlook, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Activity

November 20: Options Expiration

November 23: Chicago Fed National Activity, Preliminary Markit PMIs

November 24: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

November 25: Personal Income/Spending, PCE, Retail Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, University of Michigan Sentiment, New Home Sales

November 26: Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

