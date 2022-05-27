Daily Markets: Consumer Spending, Inflation to Set Tone for Day's Trading

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board. China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.23%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.66%, Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.98%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and India’s Sensex advanced 1.01% and 1.17%, respectively while Taiwan’s TAIEX closed up 1.86%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng led the way, closing out the week with a strong 2.89% gain. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to another positive start to trading today when those markets open later this morning.

Before markets open, however, we’ll get the April Personal Income & Spending report that will bring the latest reading for the Fed’s preferred inflation metric, which is the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index. The headline reading for that metric is expected to move lower to 6.2% in April from March’s 6.6% figure with the April core reading inching lower to 4.9% from 5.2% in March. Hotter-than-expected April readings are likely to stoke Fed rate hike concerns while softer April data would suggest the worst of inflation is behind us, confirming the more recent thought the Fed may not need to be as aggressive with rate hikes later this year as previously thought.

With U.S. equity markets closed on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, the next edition of Daily Markets will be published on Tuesday, May 31.

Data Download

International Economy

This morning saw the release of the April update for Eurozone M3 money supply growth at 6.00%, slightly lower than the previous release of 6.30%, and brings this metric more in line with historical norms. M3 growth peaked at 12.50% in January 2021 as the government sought to stimulate economic activity during the height of the pandemic. M3 is the broadest view of money supply that includes money in circulation (M1), bank deposits (M2), and investments in money market funds and debt up to 2 years in maturity (M3).

Domestic Economy

8:30 AM ET will see the release of the April update of MoM Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) with expectations for a slight decline in growth to 0.80% from the previous reported 1.10%. These figures, while lower than recent pandemic spending growth are still at elevated levels when compared to the pre-pandemic long-term sub 1% average. MoM Personal Income for April will also be released with expectations for an uptick to 0.60% from the previously reported 0.50% figure.

The preliminary MoM April update of Wholesale inventory growth is expected to show a slowdown to 1.10% from the previously reported 2.30%.

Markets

The S&P 500 closed almost 2% higher yesterday with strong gains consumer discretionary, information technology, financials, and communication services sectors. The Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.68% and 1.61%, while the Russell 2000 added 2.17%.

Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date :

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -10.19%

S&P 500: -14.86%

Nasdaq Composite: -24.96%

Russell 2000: -18.13%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -38.8%

Ether (ETH-USD): -52.7%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Big Lots (BIG), Canopy Growth (CGC), and Hibbett (HIBB) are expected to report their quarterly results.

May quarter results from Costco Wholesale (COST) topped consensus expectations led by total company comparable sales, excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, of +10.8%. For the quarter, the company’s U.S. adjusted comparable sales totaled 10.7%, and its adjusted e-commerce comparable sales were +7.9%.

Zscaler (ZS) reported stronger than expected top and bottom line results for its April quarter as its calculated billings grew 54% YoY to $345.6 million and its deferred revenue jumped 65% YoY $818.7 million. For the current quarter, the company sees EPS of $0.20-0.21 vs. the $0.17 consensus with revenue in the range of $304-306 million vs. the $291.3 million consensus.

April quarter results at American Eagle (AEO) came in below expectations for both revenue and EPS. The company shared demand was weaker than expected, which pressured profits, and pointed out that “comparisons from an extraordinary spring last year driven by stimulus payments and pent-up customer demand, were compounded by rising inflation, higher gas prices, and a stronger than anticipated pivot to other discretionary categories." For the current quarter, American Eagle sees top-line growth to trend similarly to the prior quarter, and for its full year it now sees total revenue up in the low single digits compared to last year.

April quarter results at the Gap (GPS) also came up short relative to expectations as comp sales for the quarter fell 14% and its online sales dropped 17% YoY. The company issued downside guidance for the balance of its fiscal year with EPS of $0.30-$0.60, well below the $1.30 consensus and its prior guidance of $1.85-$2.05. Revenue for the year is now expected to decline in the low to mid-single-digit range versus last year and compares to the company’s prior revenue guidance of "growth in low-single-digit range."

IPOs

No initial public offerings (IPOs) are expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Once again it is Friday, and that means there are no companies expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, May 31

China: CFLP PMI Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing – May

France: Consumer Spending – April

France: CPI – May

Eurozone: CPI – May

US: FHFA Home Price Index – March

US: Chicago PMI – May

US: Consumer Confidence – May

Wednesday, June 1

Japan: Markit/JMMA PMI Manufacturing – May

China: Caixin PMI Manufacturing – May

Germany: Retail Sales – April

Eurozone: Markit PMI Manufacturing – May

UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI – May

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Markit Manufacturing PMI – May

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – May

US: Construction Spending – April

US: JOLTS Job Openings – April

US: Fed Beige Book (2 PM ET)

Thursday, June 2

Eurozone: PPI – April

US: ADP Employment Survey – May

US: Unit Labor Costs & Productivity – 1Q 2022

US: Durable Orders – April

US: Factory Orders – April

Friday, June 3

Japan: Services PMI – May

Eurozone: Markit Services PMI – May

Eurozone: Retail Sales – April

US: Employment Report – May

US: Markit PMI Services – May

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – May

Thought for the Day

“You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realize it at the time.” ~ Shelby Cullom Davis

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.