Daily Markets: Concerns Grow Over Potential Second Coronavirus Wave

Today’s Big Picture

Following yesterday’s pronounced sell-off in the U.S. stock market, equities in Asia closed lower today, capping off a down week that saw Japan’s Nikkei fall 2.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.9%, and China’s Shanghai Composite dipped 0.4%. By comparison, following yesterday’s drop in European equities, those indices are rebounding in trading today while U.S. equity futures imply a stock market looking to regain a portion of yesterday’s tumble - for more on that, see today’s Data Download. The biggest one-day sell-off since mid-March came on the heels of sobering comments on the likely velocity of the U.S. economy recovering from the pandemic and growing concerns over a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

In our view, the movement in the equities yesterday confirmed our growing view in recent weeks that "hopium" for the global economic recovery and earnings prospects in the second half of 2020 led equities to get out over their ski tips. We suspect investors will have a renewed focus on COVID-19 case counts as they reassess the pandemic’s impact on businesses and consumers. The likely focal point will be if we see a rollback in the staged re-opening that has been underway in the U.S. If so, it would mean we are in for another round of forecast cuts. We continue to think the upcoming June quarter earnings season will set the tone for equities for the second half of the year.

Data Download

Coronavirus

There are now over 7.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and nearly 425,000 lives have been lost to COVID-19. The U.S. is coming up on 2.1 million cases, with more than 116,000 lives lost. Brazil is now seeing more daily new cases than the U.S., adding over 30,000 yesterday for a total of over 805,000 cases. Russia has over 502,000 cases, adding nearly 9,000 just yesterday.

While the market had been, until yesterday, pricing as if the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, the U.S. added 23,300 new cases on Thursday, the most in a week and the 7-day average for daily new cases has vacillated between 21,000 and 23,000 for almost 2 weeks, since May 25. We are seeing concerning spikes in cases and hospitalizations in some states. Arizona is reaching 80% capacity in its ICUs. The state’s health department has told hospitals to reduce or suspend elective surgeries and identify additional ICU beds to increase capacity by 50%. Texas has experienced 3 consecutive days of record-high hospitalizations this week alone and surpassed 2,000 a day for the first time. Utah has experienced record-breaking hospitalizations twice since May 25.

International Economy

Following along with much of Europe, Japan’s Industrial Production fell 15% YoY in April and has been down 10 of the past 12 months. Capacity Utilization fell to 79.9 in April and has been fairly steadily declining since November 2018.

The UK saw its GDP crash a mind-boggling 24.5% YoY in April after a 5.7% decline in March. Much worse than the expected 22.6% decline, and the biggest decline in the data going back to 1998. Industrial Production in the UK fell 24.4% YoY in April, the biggest drop in history (something we’ve seen all week in Europe), with data going back to 1969, and far worse than the 19.3% expected. Construction Output in the UK fell 44% YoY - also the biggest drop in history with the data going back to 1997. Manufacturing Production in the UK fell (can you guess…) the most in history with data going back to 1969, down 28.5% YoY in April after a 9.7% decline in March and far worse than the expected 19.9% decline.

After seeing Industrial Production in Italy, Germany, and France decline at a record pace in April, it comes as no surprise that the Euro Area Industrial Production declined 28% YoY in April, the biggest 1-month decline on record going back to 1991, after a 13.5% decline in March.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s job loss reports found that continuing claims continue to remain over 20 million. Initial jobless claims fell to 1.54 million and was the 10th consecutive decline, which is the longest streak on record, yet yesterday’s number would have been an all-time high prior to the lockdowns. The total number of initial jobless claims filed since the first print over 1 million in late March now stands at over 44.2 million or 26.9% of the civilian labor force as of February 2020, which means that more than 1 in 4 Americans has filed an initial jobless claim since this COVID nightmare began. By looking at initial claims versus continuing claims, we can see that while the initial claims are slowing, the data does not support the narrative that mass re-hirings are underway, even when we include the data on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Yesterday the Federal Reserve published the Z.1 Financial Accounts of the U.S., which found that:

Nonfinancial corporate debt rose 3.4% QoQ (5.3% YoY) or $222.1 billion to $16.8 trillion, the largest quarterly dollar increase on record.

Household and nonprofit organizations saw the single largest decline in net worth (both in dollar terms on a percent basis) on record, dropping 5.6% or $6.5 trillion in Q1. Household debt rose just 3.9%, mostly due to mortgages, which rose 3.2%.

Putting together yesterday’s data, there is so far no V-shaped recovery in employment. Household net worth suffered its biggest decline both in gross, and percentage terms on record, and companies took on the most amount of debt in a single quarter in history. We currently do not see how that paints a picture of accelerating EPS nor an argument for lofty valuations.

Later today in the U.S., we will get import and export prices for May, Michigan Consumer Sentiment report, the usual weekly Baker Hughes oil rig count report and Federal Reserve official Barkin will be speaking.

Markets

Yesterday the markets experienced their biggest one-day decline since March 16 (when the major indices lost over 11%), with Nasdaq Composite faring the best, down 5.3%, the S&P 500 fell 5.9%, and the Dow lost 6.9%. Yesterday was also the first time the S&P 500 was down for three consecutive days since early March. Every single stock in the S&P 500 fell except for Kroger (KR). The VIX rose from the high-20s to over 40, which put the entire VIX curve into backwardation, an indication of a market under stress. The put-call ratio, which had been at multi-year lows earlier in the week, has more than doubled over the past three days. Earlier this week, the S&P 500 trailing PE ratio had reached the top one percentile, so a pullback was inevitable.

We also find it interesting to note that those shares with the lowest share price fell the most on the day while those with the highest share price lost the least, which could indicate that at the margin, retail investors (Robinhood we are looking at you), have been searching for lottery ticket winners out of the more affordable low-priced shares. This hypothesis is supported by the performance of shares based on price since the May 13 lows. Those shares that performed the best since then were hit the hardest yesterday, while those that had gained the least saw more modest pullbacks.

On a wholly unrelated note, yesterday, the New York Fed adjusted its repo operations, which resulted in a reduction of some liquidity support.

As equities pulled back, the 30-year Treasury yield fell back below 1.5%, and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) rose 1.9% yesterday.

Stocks to Watch

Adobe (ADBE) reported May quarter results that beat consensus EPS expectations with revenue a tad below the consensus forecast. The company issued downside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $2.40 vs. the $2.47 consensus and revenue near $3.15 billion vs. the $3.28 billion consensus.

PVH (PVH), the company behind retail brands Tommy Hilfiger, Izod, and Calvin Klein, among others, reported April quarter results that missed top and bottom-line expectations. The company’s stores and its wholesale customers’ stores were closed for six weeks on average during the quarter, but by mid-June, over 85% of PVH’s stores were open across the globe. Quarter to date, sales for reopened stores are down roughly 25% globally YoY.

Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) reported April quarter results that missed on both revenue and EPS expectations. Comparable store sales decreased 58.6%, including a comparable store sales decline of 8.6% in February as the COVID-19 threat began to affect consumer behavior, and a comparable-store sales decline of 82.2% over the remainder of the first quarter. The company began reopening stores on April 30 as individual states began easing dine-in & entertainment restrictions. As of last week, the company had reopened 28 stores, and by the end of this week will have 48 stores open in 15 states under reduced hours of operation and capacity limitations as dictated by each locality.

lululemon athletica (LULU) also reported April quarter results that missed expectations. Believing quarterly comp store metrics are “not currently representative of the underlying trends of its business,” the company declined to furnish them, but shared revenue for its Direct to Consumer business jumped 68% YoY, representing 54% of total revenue vs. 27% in the year-ago quarter. As of June 10, 295 of its company-operated stores were open.

Netflix (NFLX) is reportedly in talks with Viacom18, part of Reliance Industries' media unit Network18, about a multi-year partnership to source content and to expand its offerings in India.

The Wall Street Journal reports the European Union is planning formal antitrust charges against Amazon (AMZN) over its treatment of third-party sellers. The charges could be filed as soon as next week.

Bondholders of LATAM Airlines Group (LTAMQ) are reportedly in talks to supply up to $1.5 billion in a debtor-in-possession loan within the Chapter 11 proceeding in the US.

Mortgage lender Quicken Loans has confidentially filed for an IPO. CEO Jay Farner estimated nearly $75B in mortgage applications in Q2 vs. $53B taken in Q1. Per CNBC, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner shared the company is estimating nearly $75 billion in mortgage applications for the June quarter vs. almost $53 billion in the first quarter.

BitPay, a global blockchain payments provider, has introduced the first Mastercard (MA) prepaid card for crypto users in the US. The card enables customers to convert cryptocurrency instantly into fiat currency, which is then loaded onto the card without conversion fees.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) announced it has picked Taiwan Semiconductor’s (TSM) 5-nanometer (5nm)technology for its automotive platform to “address a wide variety of functions and workloads, such as connected cockpits, high-performance domain controllers, autonomous driving, advanced networking, hybrid propulsion control, and integrated chassis management.”

According to the Financial Times, Airbus (EADSY) has warned its UK employees face “more permanent” job cuts as part of the company’s plan to mitigate the economic impact associated with COVID-19. By comparison, Airbus employees in France or Germany are planning to maintain wage subsidy schemes for up to two years to offset the economic impact of the pandemic.

Generation Bio (GBIO) priced an upsized 10.5 million share IPO at $19.00 per share, above the expected range of $16-18. GBIO shares will begin trading later today on Nasdaq.

Vaccine company Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) priced its IPO at $16 per share, the top end of its price range, and upsized it, offering to 15.6 million shares from the original 14 million.

EU antitrust regulators have set a July 16 deadline for a decision on whether to clear French TGV high-speed train maker Alstom’s (ALSMY) bid for Bombardier’s (BDRBF) rail division.

After today’s market close, there are no expected corporate earnings reports to be had. Why? Because it’s Friday. Investors that want to get a jump on the corporate earnings reports coming at us next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: June 15: Empire Fed Manufacturing June 16: May US Retail Sales, May US Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories June 17: May US Housing Starts, Building Permits June 18: Philly Fed Outlook June 19: Options Expiration June 22: Chicago Fed Activity, Existing Home Sales June 22: Apple’s (AAPL) WWDC Keynote June 23: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing June 25: Wholesale Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, Kansas City Fed Activity June 26: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment June 29: Pending Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing June 30: Case-Shiller Home Prices, MNI Chicago PMI, Consumer Confidence July 1: ADP Employment Report, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Wards Vehicle Sales July 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Factory Orders



Thought for the Day

“Complaining about a problem without proposing a solution is called whining.” ~ Teddy Roosevelt

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.