Daily Markets: Companies Slow Pace of Hiring, ADP Jobs Data Shows

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.37%, China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.78% while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were essentially flat losing 0.06% and gaining 0.03%, respectively. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.86% and Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.95% led by Heath Technology names. India’s markets are closed today to mark the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday, celebrating the birth of the Hindu God Ganesha who is revered as a remover of obstacles and bringer of good luck, the patron of arts and sciences, and the deity of intellect and wisdom.

By mid-day trading, European equity indices are moderately lower and U.S. futures point to a soft but positive open later this morning. With questions over the strength of the economy and labor market tightness, this morning brings the return of the monthly ADP Employment Change Report. According to CNBC, "Private payrolls grew by just 132,000 for the month, a deceleration from the 270,000 gain in July, the firm said in its monthly payroll report."

ADP's Employment Survey for August has been revamped, and it now uses new methodology and revised historical data. They are also now including wage information, showing that annual pay is up 7.6% for the month.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said yesterday the Fed’s effort to fight high inflation likely requires lifting the central bank’s benchmark interest rate above 3.5% and holding it at that level through next year. Those comments clearly echo those made by Fed Chair Powell last week at Jackson Hole, but we have to wonder how many times the Fed will need to reinforce this message until the last remaining doubters begin to accept the Fed’s intent.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw the release of Korean and Japanese (Preliminary) Industrial Production with Korea’s YoY growth coming in hotter than expected at 3.8% despite falling 0.10% from June while Japan saw a MoM increase of 1.0% as compared to estimates of a 0.50% contraction setting the YoY growth rate at -1.80%, an improvement from the previously reported -2.80% YoY decline.

Also released last night was China’s August Composite PMI printing at 51.7 as compared to the 52.3 consensus, and the previously reported 52.5. Manufacturing PMI remained below 50 at 49.4 indicating continued contraction while Non-Manufacturing PMI showed continued growth at 52.6, slightly lower than the previous month’s 53.8 reading. China's manufacturing sector continues to shrink for the second month amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, new lockdowns in some cities, and power rationing due to the worst heatwaves in decades.

Eurozone YoY August CPI (Preliminary) hit 9.10% as compared to estimates of 9.0% and outpacing the previously reported 8.90%. Core YoY CPI also surprised, printing at 4.40%, ahead of the 4.0% estimate and previously reported figure. On a MoM basis, both broad and core reported a 0.50% increase, well above the previous month’s 0.10% growth.

8:30 AM will see the release of Canadian second quarter GDP which is expected to rise to 4.40% from the previous quarter’s 3.10% annualized rate.

Domestic Economy

Shortly after U.S.-listed stocks begin trading at 9:45 AM ET the August Chicago PMI reading will be published and it's expected to slow MoM to 51.5 from July’s 52.1.

Markets

Despite futures pointing to the markets settling down yesterday morning, traders had other ideas as they continued to price in future pain as advertised by Fed Chair Powell last Friday. The major indexes extended losses as the Dow was off 0.96%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.10%, the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.12%, and the Russell 2000 closed down 1.45%. No sectors ended the day unscathed with Energy taking the biggest hits followed by Materials. Despite the broad-based pain, there were some bright spots, like Epam Systems (EPAM) up 2.09%, and Target (TGT) and Best Buy (BBY), up 1.32% and 1.61%, respectively showing that at least some traders were still paying attention to fundamentals.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -12.51%

S&P 500: -16.37%

Nasdaq Composite: -24.05%

Russell 2000: -17.36%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -57.27%

Ether (ETH-USD): -58.55%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Brown Forman (BF.B), Designer Brands (DBI), and Vera Bradley (BRA) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

HP (HPQ) reported mixed July quarter results with its top line falling 4.1% YoY to $14.66 billion missing the $15.63 billion consensus due to declines at both its Personal Systems and Printing businesses. For its October quarter, the company sees EPS of $0.79-0.89 vs. the $1.06 consensus and that news pressured HPQ shares in aftermarket trading last night.

By comparison, CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) July quarter results topped top and bottom line expectations and the company upped its outlook for both the October quarter and its current fiscal year. CrowdStrike now sees FY23 EPS of $1.31-1.33 vs. the $1.21 consensus with revenue of $2.223-2.232 billion vs. the $2.2 billion consensus.

July quarter revenue at ChargePoint (CHPT) soared 93% YoY to $108.29 million, well ahead of the $103.03 million consensus. The EV charging station company sees revenue for the current quarter of $125-$135 million and reaffirmed its FY23 revenue guidance of $450-$500 million, which bookends the $471.12 million consensus.

Visa (V) shared its U.S. payments volume in August rose 11% YoY and was little changed compared to July. Credit payments volume increased 17% YoY and debit volume rose 7%, both up one point from July. Global processed transactions increased 12% YoY and were +140% compared to August 2019 levels, again largely consistent with July.

Toyota Motor (TM) will be investing $5.6 billion in Japan and the U.S. to boost the production of batteries for electric vehicles. That production is targeted to begin between 2024-2026.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) are dropping in pre-market trading following the news the company filed for a common stock offering the size and price for which have yet to be determined.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Cooper (COO), Credo Technology (CRDO), Five Below (FIVE), Okta (OKTA), Pure Storage (PSTG), Semtech (SMTC), and SentimentOne (S) are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, September 1

Japan: Manufacturing PMI (Final) – August

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – August

Germany: Retail Sales – July

Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI (Final) – August

UK: Manufacturing PMI (Final)- August

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate (July)

US: Challenger Job Cuts – August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity and Labor Cost – 2Q 2022

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – August

US: Construction Spending – July

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – August

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, September 2

Germany: Import/Exports – July

Eurozone: Producer Price Index – July

US: Employment Report – August

US: Factory Orders – July

Thought for the Day

“I think you have to let go of this idea that you can be precious about everything, and let it be the abstract mess that it is.” ~ Ryan Reynolds

Disclosures

