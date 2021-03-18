Daily Markets: Climb in Treasury Yields Weighs on Equities

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished the day’s trading on a mostly higher note, led by the 1.3% climb in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 1.0% move in Japan’s Nikkei. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were mostly higher following comments by European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde that the ECB will not respond to inflation “blips” and “not sustainable moves” in inflation. U.S. futures point to a mixed opening with only the Dow poised to open higher. Weighing on growth equities is the resumed upward climb in Treasury yields, with the yield on the 10-year rising above 1.70% following the Fed’s dovish comments yesterday that included not raising interest rates until 2024 and continuing its $120 billion per month in asset purchases.

Before U.S. equity markets open, investors will chew through the Bank of England interest rate decision and the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims data. During the day, we’ll be looking for comments from the first face-to-face meeting that will occur in Alaska between U.S. and China officials since President Biden's election. Given the complex relationship between the two nations, no agreements are expected to be struck today but the meeting could restart trade talks and lead to other such conversations in the coming months. Later today, investors will dig into quarterly results from FedEx (FDX) and Nike (NKE) to better gauge the speed of the global economic reopening, the potential impact of renewed lockdowns in Europe, and inflationary pressures.

Australia’s headline unemployment rate dropped to 5.8% in February from 6.4% in January, beating expectations for a drop to 6.3%. Full-Time Employment rose by 89.1k in February after adding 58.7k in January.

Wednesday’s report on Building Permits and Starts were both big misses, driven by bad weather. Starts took the bigger hit, falling 10.8% MoM while starts fell 10.3%. Single Family permits dropped 10.0% while starts dropped 8.5%. Multifamily permits dropped 11.6% and starts dropped 14.5%.

Yesterday’s biggest news for procrastinators, and pretty much everyone else in the U.S. as well, was that the IRS has pushed the deadline for filing taxes back to May 17 from April 15. This is the second year in a row the tax filing deadline has been postponed.

Later today, we will get the usual weekly jobless claims report and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for March.

In the wake of what was viewed as a dovish Federal Reserve policy statement, both volatility and equities spiked after the FOMC statement. Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs yesterday, rising 0.3% and 0.6% respectively. The Nasdaq Composite finished +0.4% higher while the Russell 2000 climbed +0.7%, rebounding from intraday declines in the range of 1.3%-1.5%. The dollar fell almost half a percent early in the day and continued to fall post-Powell’s conference.

The Fed’s policy statement revealed a unanimous decision to not change the Fed funds rate and there was no change in the median estimate that the fed funds rate would remain unchanged through 2023. The Fed did raise its economic forecasts, with GDP expected to rise 2.4% higher by the close of 2023 than previously forecast and with core PCE sitting above target in 2023. Unemployment is now forecast to fall to 3.5% by the end of 2023. Three members expect to see hikes in 2022 while five expect to see at least five hikes by the end of 2023.

In his press conference, Fed Chair Powell said it wouldn't be time to start talking about tapering asset purchases until the Fed sees substantial further progress in meeting its employment and inflation goals -- "actual progress" and not "forecast progress." He emphasized that the FOMC is not considering tapering, raising rates, or changing policy for the time being.

The 10-yr yield rose ticked higher to 1.67%, but that pressure abated following the Fed’s FOMC policy statement at 2:00 p.m. ET that pushed the 10-year yield back to close at 1.64%, its highest level since early February 2020. The 30-year Treasury saw its yield rose 0.05 percentage points to 2.44, its highest since August 2019.

February quarter results from Accenture (ACN) topped consensus expectations and issued upside guidance for 2021. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $12.55-12.95 billion vs. the $12.19 billion consensus, For full-year 2021 Accenture forecast EPS of $8.32-8.50 vs. the $8.29 consensus and its prior guidance of $8.02-8.25, with full-year revenue growth of 6.5%-8.5% in local currency vs. its prior guidance for 4%-6%.

Reports suggest Apple (AAPL) could release new iPads with several upgrades as soon as April. Chatter continues to point to Apple’s next product event being held on March 23.

Ahead of its Capital Markets Day 2021 today, Nokia (NOK) reaffirmed its 2021 guidance for EUR20.6-21.8 billion vs. the EUR21.28 billion consensus. During today’s event, the company is expected to provide an overview of long-term market trends, detailed plans for each of its business segments, its financial outlook, and its updated dividend policy.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) reported December quarter EPS of $0.11 per share, significantly ahead of the -$0.58consensus. Revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% YoY to $1.04 billion, outpacing the $1 billion consensus. For the current quarter, the company expects total module shipments to be in the range of 3.0 GW to 3.2 GW, including approximately 300 MW of module shipments to its own projects. Total revenue for the March quarter is expected to be in the range of $1.0-$1.1 billion with gross margin between 16%-18%. For 2021, Canadian Solar continues to see revenue between $5.6-$6.0 billion vs. the $4.91 billion consensus.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) reported a quarterly loss of $0.23 per share and no revenue for the quarter but reaffirmed that its production start date of September 2021 is on track. The company also shared that a beta prototype build is underway and the first beta vehicles are expected to be ready by the end of March. On the company’s earnings conference call, the CEO Steve Burns reportedly said the company is the subject of an SEC inquiry following a Hindenburg short report last week and has formed an internal committee.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reported January quarter earnings of $3.95 per share, crushing the $3.30 consensus. Revenue for the quarter soared 24.4% YoY to $2.29 billion, beating the $2.18 billion consensus, as comparable brand revenue growth clocked in at 25.7% with all brands driving comparable revenue growth of over 20%. By brand, Williams Sonoma rose 26.2%, Pottery Barn 25.7%, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen 25.7%, and West Elm 25.2%. For the coming year, the company expects to match its long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single-digit net revenue growth and year-over-year non-GAAP operating margin expansion. The company also announced an 11.3% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.59 per share and the approval of a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

Analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company Semtech (SMTC) reported January quarter EPS of $0.51 vs. the $0.47 consensus as revenue for the quarter climbed 19.3% YoY to $164.7 million, besting the $158.24 million consensus. The company continues to see itself benefitting from the data center, 5G, 10GPON, and internet of things markets and guided current quarter EPS to $0.49-$0.55 vs. the $0.48 consensus.

Five Below (FIVE) reported January quarter revenue and EPS that topped consensus expectations as revenue jumped 24.9% YoY. Same-store comps for the quarter rose 13.8%, nicely ahead of the company’s guidance for an 11.0% increase. Five Below issued upside guidance for the current quarter calling for EPS of $0.56-0.68 vs. The $0.40 consensus with revenue in the range of $540-560 million, well ahead of the $437 million consensus.

January quarter results from Dollar General (DG) were mixed as revenue for the quarter topped expectations while EPS missed the consensus forecast as same-store sales for the quarter fell 12.7%. The company issued downside guidance for its fiscal 2022 with EPS of $8.80-9.50 vs. the $10.10 consensus with revenue flat to down 2% YoY to $33.1-33.8 billion vs. the $34.24 billion consensus.

Amazon (AMZN) will join companies like Google’s (GOOGL) YouTube, Twitter (TWTR), and Snap (SNAP) presenting to advertisers at the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s NewFronts slated for May 3-6.

Google announced it will spend $7 billion on office space and data centers this year across 19 states, with $1 billion earmarked for California.

AT&T (T) reported it will no longer exempt viewing of its HBO Max streaming service from data caps.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) expects to have 98% of its U.S. locations open by March 19 with 99% open by March 26.

Peloton (PTON) and Adidas (ADDYY) have teamed up to work together to create a new line of athletic apparel and lifestyle gear that will go on sale on March 25, on both companies’ websites, and in select Adidas and Peloton retail stores.

After today’s market close, FedEx (FDX), Nike (NKE), and others will report their latest quarter results. Investors looking for a full list of companies reporting should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

March 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

March 23: New Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks; Apple event?

March 24: Durable Goods Orders, Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

March 25: US Corporate Profits Q4, weekly jobless claims,

March 26: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 29: Dallas Fed Manufacturing

March 30: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price report, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 2: Nonfarm Payrolls

April 5: Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, Factory Orders

April 6: JOLTS Job Openings, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 7: Balance of Trade, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Minutes

April 8: Weekly jobless claims

April 9: PPI, Wholesale Inventories

