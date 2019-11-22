Daily Markets: China, USMCA Trade Issues Will Determine How Week Finishes

After previously closing at all-time highs in four consecutive sessions, yesterday the S&P 500 saw the third consecutive day of declines, its longest losing streak since September and the longest since August for the Dow. As we get ready to close out a week that has all major US equity indices down week over week, on a day filled continued quarterly earnings reports and initial readings on how the global economy fared in November, investors will be looking for signs for what could come next with trade talks and tariffs.

Yesterday trade troubles worsened when House Democrats did not come to an agreement on moving forward with the President's new North American trade deal after weeks of negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (aka USMCA). Earlier today, President Xi Jinping extended the would-be trade olive branch said China has a "positive attitude" toward US-China trade talks and wants to work toward a phase-one agreement with the US on the "basis of mutual respect and equality." President Trump is expected to be interviewed on Fox News this morning at 8:00 AM ET and investors will be listening for comments on trade talks with China as well as the next round of tariffs slated for December 15. What the president says on these two topics is likely to shape how US equities finish out the week.

Ahead of the scheduled weekend election in Hong Kong, Asian equities finished the week on a mostly higher note. European equities are trading higher and US equity futures point to a positive open.

Data Download

Today we received the first look as to how the manufacturing and services economy fared during November for Japan, France, Germany, UK, and the Eurozone thanks to IHS Markit and its November PMI Flash readings. The quick take away from the data is even though some of the figures were ahead of consensus expectations, the majority of readings imply the global economy slowed further in November and odds of a near-term pick up remain dim.

The Jibun Bank Flash November Manufacturing PMI for Japan came in at 48.6, up a tick sequentially but still in contraction territory and below the expected 48.7. This marked the seventh consecutive contraction for factory activity, with new orders continuing to fall. The Flash Services rebound to 50.4 from 49.7 in October.

came in at 48.6, up a tick sequentially but still in contraction territory and below the expected 48.7. This marked the seventh consecutive contraction for factory activity, with new orders continuing to fall. The Flash Services rebound to 50.4 from 49.7 in October. The preliminary read on November Eurozone manufacturing activity rose to 46.6 from 45.9 in October according to IHS Markit, above market expectations of 46.6 and marking a 3-month high. While better than expected, the flash reading marked the 10th consecutive month of contracting manufacturing activity for the region with declines in output and new orders. The November Flash Services PMI fell to 51.5 from 52.2 the prior month, in-line with expectations. We'd note per the findings, expectations for the future service sector deteriorated to its lowest level since June 2013.

rose to 46.6 from 45.9 in October according to IHS Markit, above market expectations of 46.6 and marking a 3-month high. While better than expected, the flash reading marked the 10th consecutive month of contracting manufacturing activity for the region with declines in output and new orders. The November Flash Services PMI fell to 51.5 from 52.2 the prior month, in-line with expectations. We'd note per the findings, expectations for the future service sector deteriorated to its lowest level since June 2013. In France, the November Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 vs. 50.7 in October and the expected 50.9 with increases in new work, export orders, and employment. The Flash Service PMI for November was flat month over month at 52.9, just below the expected 53.0 figure.

rose to 51.6 vs. 50.7 in October and the expected 50.9 with increases in new work, export orders, and employment. The Flash Service PMI for November was flat month over month at 52.9, just below the expected 53.0 figure. November manufacturing activity in Germany improved vs. October, but the 43.8 flash PMI reading was the 11th straight month of declining activity. The preliminary read on the German Services economy fell inched down to 51.3 in November vs. 51.6 in October, marking the slowest expansion in since September 2016 as new orders continued to weaken.

improved vs. October, but the 43.8 flash PMI reading was the 11th straight month of declining activity. The preliminary read on the German Services economy fell inched down to 51.3 in November vs. 51.6 in October, marking the slowest expansion in since September 2016 as new orders continued to weaken. Both November manufacturing and service sector activity came in weaker than expected in Great Britain with the Flash Manufacturing PMI dropping to 48.3 vs. 49.6 in October and services reading of 48.6 for November vs. 50.0 the prior month. The November fall off reflects a combination of the slowing global economy and global trade, but also Brexit related uncertainty. With Brexit essentially kicked down the road, for now, odds are it will remain an overhang on the UK economy near-term.

Later today we will get the November Markit Flash Manufacturing and Service PMI for the US as well as the Michigan Inflation Expectations, the Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count. Given the number of disappointing retail earnings reports, all eyes will be on the release of November's final consumer sentiment data, set to be released at 10 AM ET by the University of Michigan. For reference, October was at 95.5 and consensus expects November to be the same.

Stocks to Watch

Foot Locker (FL) reported quarterly EPS of $1.16, 40.05 ahead of expectations on revenue that was essentially in-line with consensus forecasts. Comp sales for the quarter rose 5.7% year over year vs. the total sales increase for the quarter of 3.9% (+5.1% ex-currency). Hibbett Sports (HIBB) also reported quarterly results this morning, which beat on both the top and bottom line as comparable-store sales jumped 10.7% year over year.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (PINE), a real estate company that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties, priced its 7.5 million share IPO at $19, the low-end of the $19-$21 price talk range.

CNBC reported yesterday that Charles Schwab (SCHW) is in talks to purchase TD Ameritrade (AMTD) as the zero commission battle pushes companies to cut costs wherever possible. The combined Goliath would have over $5 trillion in combined assets, $3.8 trillion from Schwab and $1.3 from TD Ameritrade. Investors were thrilled to hear this with shares of Schwab rising 7.5% and TD Ameritrade 16.9%. E*Trade (ETFC) lost -9.1% yesterday as investors were disappointed that it was not the one being wooed by Schwab - the fickle world of finance.

Shares of General Electric (GE) rose to their highest level in over a year during yesterday's trading before pulling back a touch. Shares are up 17% since the company's Q3 earnings report and are up over 28% over the past month. The company's market cap has risen back up above $100 billion but is still well below its 2000 high of just under $600 billion.

Schwab wasn’t the only one in the mood for love this week as Goldman Sachs (GS) is rumored to be talking about a possible merger with US Bancorp (USB) to help with its expansion into retail banking. While a merger would be interesting, adding on a third party with a potential acquisition of E*Trade (ETFC) is also apparently under discussion, it is GS after all. Rumor also has it that these aren't moves that are likely to come to fruition in the immediate future.

Last night at an event in Los Angeles Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk debuted the company’s first all-electric pickup, the Cybertruck, which will start at $39,900 and is intended to compete against the Ford F series - the best-selling pickup for over 40 years. The design has already sparked intense debate , using a monoplane design that Musk claims is bulletproof to a 9mm handgun if that's the sort of thing you are into. The demo of the truck’s toughness didn’t go so well . Let’s just say live demos can be risky.

After yesterday’s market close, Gap (GPS) reported better than expected quarterly bottom-line results but dialed back its 2019 comp guidance to "down mid-single digits" from prior guidance of "down low single digits." Nordstrom (JWN) also beat quarterly EPS expectations on in-line revenue for the quarter and boosted the low-end of its 2020 EPS guidance to $3.30-3.50 from $3.25-3.50. On the back of a 3% rise in comparable-store sales, discount retailer Ross Stores (ROST) beat quarterly top and bottom-line expectations and boosted its EPS outlook to $4.52 to $4.57 vs. $4.41 to $4.50 prior view and $4.51 consensus.

Shares of Pure Storage (PSTG) were rocked in after-market trading last night, falling more than 20% following quarterly results that fell woefully short of consensus expectations and the company’s weaker than expected revenue outlook for the current quarter.

There are no earnings reports scheduled after today's market close, but for those investors looking to get a jump on next week's reports, we suggest visiting Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

As we fade into the weekend, Disney’s (DIS) Frozen 2 lands in theaters today and is expected to be the sixth-billion dollar movie of 2019. One of your authors will be filled with glee, and we’ll let you figure you which one that is (here’s a hint, it’s not the shorter one!).

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) - which is expected to be the largest IPO in history, produces about 1/10th of the world's crude and is the world's most profitable company - is set to begin trading on the Saudi stock market in early December. November 17th Saudi Aramco said in a press statement that it is looking to sell a 1.5% stake in the company which translates into about 3 billion shares with the indicative price range for the shares $8 to $8.53 for an IPO valuation of $1.6 to $1.7 trillion - yes, that’s with a T. A final price is expected to be set on December 4th. For a more complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.



Dates to mark: November 28 - US Stock Market Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday November 29 - Black Friday; US stock market closes at 1 PM ET December 2 - Cyber Monday December 2 - Apple (AAPL) Press Event December 5-6 - OPEC meeting December 15 - New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal December 20 - US government funding deadline



Thought for the Day

As we head into the weekend, a few thoughts on stress that are in no way related to one of your authors finding herself trapped in an airport with no end in sight.

"Stress: The confusion created when one's mind overrides the body's basic desire to choke the living daylights out of some jerk who desperately deserves it." ~ Author Unknown

"Tension is who you think you should be. Relaxation is who you are." ~ Chinese Proverb

"There is more to life than increasing its speed." ~ Mohandas K. Gandhi (Pretty sure this one is in no way applicable to waiting for a status update on a delayed flight.)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.