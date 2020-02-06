Daily Markets: China Sends the US a Trade Valentine

Today’s Big Picture

The risk-on trade continued yesterday, despite the World Health Organization’s warning early in the morning that we’ve just seen the biggest one-day jump in the numbers infected by the coronavirus. Investors continued the trend we’ve seen for the past 10+ years and bought the dip with a vengeance. Yesterday the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both hit new record highs, gaining 1.1% and 0.4% respectively. The Dow gained 1.7% to close within 0.25% of its all-time high.

The love was mostly directed at the previously snubbed shares with Energy stocks rising 3.8% and Financials 2%, compared to Technology shares which gained just 0.6%. It was a rotation day as overall value trumped growth. We've also seen the US Dollar break out of its recent downtrend and the 10-year Treasury yield rose back above 1.6%.

Despite the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China rising past 28,000 with the death count exceeding 550, the global equity rally continued in Asia this morning. Those equities moved higher following the news China’s government will cut tariffs on $75 billion worth of imports from the US. with tariffs on some US goods cut from 10% to 5%, and from 5% to 2.5% on others, according to China's Ministry of Finance. While we understand this is part and parcel of the phase one trade agreement between the US and China, we have to wonder if there is a subliminal message behind that date and the current phase two trade negotiations between China and the US.

In response to the latest US-China trade development, European equities have donned their rally caps today and are higher across the board. US equities also point to further gains when markets open later today. We’d note that even as the equity markets move higher, we are seeing a growing number of companies factor the impact of the coronavirus into their guidance. Despite the current market party hats, we suspect there will more than likely be another shoe drop to be had and if history is a guide that’s not something a market priced to perfection tends to handle very well.

Data Download

Amid falling oil price and slumping jet fuel sales, a technical committee of OPEC+ has added a third day of meetings to determine if the current split between Saudi Arabia and Russia can be overcome and whether an emergency OPEC meeting would be in the cards.

December factory orders in Germany fell 2.1%, missing the expected 0.6% increase for the month and follows the 0.8% move lower in November. Digging into December the data, the bulk of the decline was had in foreign orders.

Later this morning we will get the usual Weekly Jobless Claims numbers, but after yesterday's blowout ADP Employment Report, we will be laser-focused on the Nonfarm Productivity report for the December quarter.

Stocks to Watch

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has agreed to acquire Unisys' (UIS) US Federal business in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.2 billion.

Estee Lauder (EL) reported December quarter EPS of $2.11 per share, $0.21 better than expected, as revenue for the quarter climbed 15.5% YoY besting market expectations. Given the “uncertain nature of the risk related to coronavirus,” the company is offering guidance for the second half of its fiscal year, rather than the quarterly guidance it usually provides. With that said, Estee Lauder sees its fiscal 2020 EPS in the range of $5.60-5.70 vs. the $5.94 consensus.

Luxury accessories company Tapestry (TPR) reported better than expected December quarter results on its top and bottom line but issued 2020 guidance below expectations, citing the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China. The company estimates the negative impact to be $200-$250 million in sales and $0.35-$0.45 in diluted earnings per share but goes on to note “Given the dynamic nature of the situation, the potential financial impact to our business could be materially different."

Yum Brands! (YUM) missed December quarter expectations despite revenue for the quarter coming in modestly better than expected. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 10%, with Taco Bell at 13%, KFC at 11% and Pizza Hut at 7%. Worldwide Comps +2% w/ KFC +3%, Pizza Hut -2%, and Taco Bell +4%.

Twitter (TWTR) also missed December quarter expectations despite revenue of $1.01 billion that was higher than the expected $0.99 billion. Advertising revenue rose 12% YoY to $885 million and total ad engagements increased 29% YoY. Average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) were 152 million for the December 2019 quarter vs. 126 million in the year-ago one and 145 million exiting the September 2019 quarter. Twitter issued revenue guidance for the current quarter of $825-$885 million vs. the $872 million consensus and operating income for the quarter between $0-$30 million vs. the $71 million consensus. Odds are Wall Street is not going to like that guidance miss.

Dunkin Brands (DNKN) reported better than expected December quarter bottom-line results as revenue for the quarter matched expectations. US comparable-store sales for Dunkin grew 2.8% in the fourth quarter as an increase in average ticket was partially offset by a decrease in traffic. Baskin-Robbins' US comparable-store sales rose 4.1% during the quarter led by an increase in average ticket and an increase in traffic. However, Dunkin served 2020 EPS guidance of $3.16-$3.21, below the $3.29 consensus view.

Huawei has filed two lawsuits against Verizon (VZ) alleging the U.S. carrier infringed patents held by the Chinese telecoms giant. Huawei says the alleged infringements relate to 12 patents in areas from computer networking to video communications. The Chinese firm holds over 87,000 patents globally with 11,000 of those being in the US and elements of that intellectual property will be "standard-essential patents," which include technologies deemed critical for 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile networks. As the 5G network race heats up, investors will want to assess the terms of any licensing deal between the two companies and what it could mean for other network operators and Huawei.

Mobile infrastructure and IP licensing company Nokia (NOK) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for the December quarter and guided 2020 EPS in-line with expectations. 5G related comments in the company's earnings press release confirm that market continues to grow, and Nokia now has 66 commercial deals and 19 live networks, which per its math suggests it had 5G market share around 27% exiting the December quarter.

Becton Dickinson (BDX) beat December quarter EPS expectations by $0.01 per share on quarterly revenue that matched expectations, but the company issued guidance below the consensus forecast. Becton sees 2020 EPS in the range of $11.90-$12.10 vs. the $12.56 consensus.

Media entertainment giant Fox Corp (FOX) gained 3.3% from Tuesday close in extended trading yesterday after reporting a beat on both top and bottom lines.

Shares of iRobot (IRBT) jumped over 24% in extended trading after the company reported an earnings beat and an 11% increase in revenue as well as announcing the promotion of VP of finance Julie Zeiler to take of the CFO role from Alison Dean.

We see another example of the influences behind our Cleaner Living theme at Tematica Research with Nike (NKE) announcing that it will be dressing its elite athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in uniforms and sneakers made out of recycled polyester and ground-up shoe parts.

After the close yesterday Peloton (PTON) reported a net loss that widened to $0.20 per share, beating expectations for a loss of $0.36 a share on top of a revenue beat. The company’s digital subscriber base rose 96% from the end of its second fiscal quarter and the number of total members grew to over 2 million. Investors, however, were not pleased with a revenue outlook that was weaker than expected, despite raising longer-term targets, which resulted in PTON shares losing around 13% in extended trading.

Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) lost around 4% in extending trading despite beating expectations on both top and bottom lines. The company reported on the earnings call that there is significant uncertainty around the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the company's supply chain, which is heavily dependent on China. It was also announced the European Union is investigating whether Qualcomm engaged in anti-competitive behavior by leveraging its market position in 5G modem chips.

After having gone utterly parabolic in recent weeks, Tesla (TSLA) took it on the chin yesterday, down over 20% at one point, with the shares closing down 17.3% from the prior day and are now down over 24% from Tuesday’s $970 intra-day high. Wednesday marked the second-largest decline on record for the stock, but don’t feel too bad for shareholders- the stock is still up 76% year-to-date and 213% over the past six months.

Share of the fast-food restaurant company, Yum China (YUMC) dropped 2.4% yesterday from the prior day’s close despite reporting a beat on earnings and in-line revenue. The company reported that it has closed over 30% of its restaurants in China due to the outbreak and that same-store sales had fallen 40% to 50% during the Lunar New Year.

Casper Sleep (CSPR), priced its IPO yesterday at $12 at the low end of a price range that was earlier in the day itself cut by 30%, giving it a valuation of $547 million, which is about half of what it was for its last round of private funding and below the $800 million valuation expected when it filed for its IPO a few weeks ago. Casper is now expected to raise only $100 million, well below the $150 originally planned – just one more unicorn forced to take a hit by the public markets.

IPO pricings were rather different for these three new issues all of which are slated to make their Nasdaq debut later today:

Biotechnology company Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) priced its upsized IPO of 10.6 million shares at $17 vs. the expected 6.3 million shares targeted at $15-$17.

priced its upsized IPO of 10.6 million shares at $17 vs. the expected 6.3 million shares targeted at $15-$17. Drug development company PPD (PPD) also priced its 60 million IPO shares at $27, the upper end of the targeted $24-$27 range.

also priced its 60 million IPO shares at $27, the upper end of the targeted $24-$27 range. Software development platform company Schrodinger (SDGR) priced its upsized IPO of 11.9 million shares at $17, well above the targeted $14-$16 range. And forgive your authors for not being crafty enough to weave in a pun referencing Schrödinger's cat and the company's IPO… perhaps after more coffee is had?

After today’s US equity markets close we expect to hear from Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Columbia Sportswear (COLM), Encompass Health (EHC), Fortinet (FTNT), Lions Gate (LGF/A), Motorola Solutions (MSI), Natural Grocers (NGVC), NortonLifeLock (NLOK), Pinterest (PINS), Skechers USA (SKX), Uber (UBER), ViaSat (VSAT), and Zendesk (ZEN) among others… we suggest visiting Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Health and wellness company Avadim Health (AHI) is looking to price 5 million shares within a price range of $14-$16; For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: Feb. 24-27: Mobile World Congress May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference



Thoughts for the Day

“The shoe that fits one person pinches another; there is no recipe for living that suits all cases.” ~ Carl Jung

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.