Daily Markets: China Rate Cut, Dovish ECB Set Tone Ahead of Netflix Earnings

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed mixed today as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 3.42%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.11%, and Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.72% while Taiwan’s TAIEX and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.05% and 0.09%, respectively and India’s Sensex fell 1.06% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed and U.S. futures point to a positive open.

Following yesterday’s market fade that placed the Nasdaq Composite Index in correction territory, equities are looking to stage a rebound today. Lending a helping hand is a prime rate cut in China, while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signaled the bank doesn’t expect to be as aggressive as the Fed when it comes to boosting interest rates to combat inflation. As investors digest those moves and leaf through today’s modest U.S. economic data releases, they will be waiting for the next round of quarterly earnings reports after today’s market close that includes the latest results for Netflix (NFLX) and CSX (CSX), among others.

Data Download

Coronavirus

President Biden insisted that the nation would not go back to lockdowns in the face of a high number of COVID-19 cases, instead sharing he sees light at the end of the tunnel with the U.S. "moving toward a time when COVID won't disrupt daily life."

Per the World Health Organization reported U.S. case counts have dropped significantly. For the week of January 17, new cases are reported to be 1.5 million which, unless an additional 4 million cases are reported between today and Sunday, indicates that omicron has most likely peaked. Even assuming the next three days reporting to equal the first half of the week then that would put new cases in the 3 to 3.5 million range. The prior two weeks (January 3 and 10) have seen new cases in the 4.5 and 5.5 million range, respectively.

International Economy

The People's Bank of China lowered the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.7% from 3.8%. It was the second cut in a month. The bank also lowered its five-year loan prime rate to 4.6% from 4.65%, the first time it has reduced the rate since April 2020.

Germany reported December PPI growth at 24.2%, surprising 5.2% against what was expected to be a slightly lower figure than last month’s 19.2% reading.

France’s Manufacturing Business Climate Index for January ticked up slightly to 112 from the prior reported number of 110.

Later this morning, Eurozone CPI for December as well as the latest European Central Bank Monetary Policy Decision will be released. According to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, because inflation is “clearly weaker” in the euro area and its economic recovery lags that of the U.S., the ECB has “every reason” not to respond as forcefully as the Fed to inflationary pressures.

President Joe Biden warned late Wednesday that Russia may "move-in" on Ukraine, adding that "it is going to be a disaster for Russia" if any invasion rises past what he called a "minor incursion."

Domestic Economy

The data investors will be parsing today includes the usual weekly initial and continuing jobless claims, the December take on Existing Home Sales and the January read on the Philadelphia Fed Index. Later today, the weekly EIA data for crude oil and natural gas inventories will be published.

In response to a question about removing China tariffs, President Biden responded "we’re not there yet."

Markets

Despite early enthusiasm yesterday following better than expected December quarter results from Procter & Gamble (PG), UnitedHealth (UNH), Bank of America (BAC), and Morgan Stanley (MS) and interest rates that ticked lower, the S&P 500 finished yesterday down 1.0% with nine of the S&P sectors closing lower. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered 1.0% and the Russell 2000 finished down 1.6%. Homebuilding stocks were noticeably weak despite housing starts and building permits for December beating expectations as evidenced by the 3.3%-4.7% drop in the shares of Toll Brothers (TOL), DR Horton (DHI), and KB Home (KBH).

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S. equity markets, American Airlines (AAL), Baker Hughes (BKR), Citrix Systems (CTXS), Sanderson Farms (SAFM), Travelers (TRV), and Union Pacific (UNP) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

United Airlines (UAL) reported a smaller than expected bottom-line loss for its December quarter as revenue for 140% YoY to $8.2 billion, beating out the $7.96 billion consensus. Similar to Delta Air Lines (DAL), United noted that while omicron is impacting near-term demand, it remains optimistic about the spring, summer, and beyond. Capacity for the current quarter is expected to be down 16%-18% compared to Q1 2019 but the company expects to ramp capacity as the year progresses as it brings back 52 Pratt & Whitney-powered Boeing 777s.

December quarter results at Discover Financial (DFS) came in weaker than expected despite the 4% YoY increase in revenue for the quarter. The company’s provision for credit losses rose to $263 million in the quarter, up from $185 million in the prior quarter but down from $531 million in the December 2020 quarter. Q4 net charge-off rate of 1.37% improves from 2.38% in Q4 2020.

Alcoa (AA) reported mixed December quarter results with EPS that topped consensus expectations despite the modest miss on its top line even though revenue for the quarter soared 38% YoY. For 2022, the company sees global aluminum demand rising 2%-3% YoY fueled by positive GDP and industrial production “across most of the world’s leading economies.”

Amazon (AMZN) shared plans to open its first clothing store in the physical world in Glendale, California later this year. The Amazon Style store will look to blend the company's online and offline shopping experience wherein shoppers would be able to access their in-store purchase history in the Amazon app. Per the company, shoppers will rely heavily on their smartphones to browse the store for sizes and colors available in a single product display of one style.

Bloomberg reports Google (GOOGL) is forming a group focused on “blockchain and other next-gen distributed computing and data storage technologies.”

Phillips 66 (PSX) and NOVONIX (NVNXF) signed a technology development deal to advance the production and commercialization of next-generation anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Greif (GEF) announced it will implement a $50/ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard as well as prices increases on all tube and core and protective packaging products effective with new orders and shipments on and after February 14. So, Happy Valentines Day!

Casper Sleep (CSPR) received stockholder approval on its planned sale to Durational Capital.

Paya Holdings (PAYA) acquired payment solutions firm VelocIT Business Solutions, which offers fully integrated, omnichannel payment solutions to accounting and ERP partners.

IPOs

Reports indicate Tropical Smoothie Cafe is working with Morgan Stanley (MS) and Jefferies (JEF) for its IPO offering later this year.

Several IPOs including those for Verdant Earth Technologies Limited (VDNT), Fours Springs Capital Trust (FSPR), and Rhodium Enterprises (RHDM) are expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the IPO calendar and expected pricings should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

CSX (CSX), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Limelight Networks (LLNW), Netflix (NFLX), PPG Industries (PPG), and SVB Financial Group (SIVB) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, Jan. 21 Japan: CPI – December UK: Retail Sales – December Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - January US: Leading Indicators – December



Thought for the Day

“You have no responsibility to live up to someone else’s expectations.” ~James Clear

Disclosures

