Daily Markets: Can Wall Street Keep Rocketing Higher After Dramatic Monday?

Today’s Big Picture

Yesterday’s surprise vaccine news from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) spurred a massive relief rally and flipped the script on what had been working and what had not. Following a day for the record books (more on that below), investors see a possible light at the end of the coronavirus pandemic tunnel. Equities in Asia played catch-up, with Japan’s Nikkei rising 0.3%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng up 1.1% while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%. In Europe, equities are mixed, as are U.S. futures, reflecting a combination of continued sector rotation out of pandemic darlings to those expected to recover once coronavirus vaccines are widely available.

While the stock market is a forward-looking animal, there is still some road to run until that widespread availability occurs. We suspect there will be more than a few hurdles to clear as the current wave of the virus presents renewed headwinds to the global economy. With no sign of a fiscal stimulus deal out of Washington, the risk to businesses and consumers that are hanging on by a thread remains, which could make for a challenging holiday shopping season and make getting together with friends and loved ones this year painfully difficult if not impossible.

Data Download

Coronavirus

While yesterday’s news from Pfizer and BioNTech was clearly a welcome step, keep in mind that these are still early days. We do not yet know if the vaccine prevents serious instances of the disease, and keep in mind that this was a very small sample size. This vaccine requires super-cold storage, well below that of the freezer in your home, which means production and distribution, in particular, will be no cakewalk. Great news, but we are still a long way away from moving out of the Covid economy and back to life as we used to know it. Pfizer says it expects to have up to 50 million doses produced by the end of this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.

Another spot of good news came yesterday when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Eli Lilly & Co’s (LLY) Covid-19 monoclonal antibody drug bamlanivimab (say that five times fast). Trial data so far has shown that a one-time infusion of the treatment reduced the need for hospitalizations or emergency room visits in high-risk Covid-19 patients. A similar treatment developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was given to President Trump after he was diagnosed with the virus in early October. Regeneron is also seeking an EUA for its dual-antibody against SARS-CoV-2. The U.S. government has already purchased 300,000 doses of the Lilly treatment, and the plan is that Americans will not be out-of-pocket for the drug but may face fees for its administration. Lilly expects to have up to 1 million doses available by the end of 2020.

International Economy

Japan’s bank lending rose 6.2% YoY in October, accelerating slightly from the previous 6.4% pace, and well above expectations for an increase to 5.6%.

China’s Inflation rate remains nonexistent at 0.5% YoY in October, slowing from the prior 1.7% and below expectations for a decline to 0.8%. China’s PPI remained at -2.1% YoY in October versus expectations for a slight increase to -2.0%.

France’s Unemployment Rate rose to 9% in Q3 from 7.1% in Q2, well above the expected increase to 7.9%. Industrial Production rose 1.4% MoM, besting expectations for a 0.8% and delivering the fifth consecutive month of gains after the record-breaking 20.7% drop in April but remains 5.1% below February’s level.

Italy’s Industrial Production fell 5.6% MoM in September and is down 5.1% YoY, versus expectations for a 2.0% MoM decline. This was the first decline after four consecutive months of gains as the virus once again is forcing restrictions on activity.

In the UK, the Unemployment rate in September rose to 4.8% from 4.5%

Sentiment is taking a hit as well in November as coronavirus cases climb and new restrictions have been instilled:

The ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for November for the Euro Area fell to 32.8 from 52.3, dropping to the lowest level since April.

In Germany, the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index fell to 39 from 56.1 on concerns for a second wave. Germany’s ZEW Current Conditions Index fell to -64.3 from -59.5.

Domestic Economy

This morning the NFIB Business Optimism Index for October remained flat at 104 versus expectations for a decline to 102.2, remaining well above the long-term average of 98.4.

Later today, we will get the JOLTs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the consensus expecting job openings to increase modestly to 6.5 million from 6.493 million in August. Also, today, we will get the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for November and the usual weekly Redbook retail sales report as well as the API Crude Oil Stock report.

Today we will also get the third Apple (AAPL) event in as many months, with this one expected to focus on the company’s Apple Silicon initiative for its laptops and desktops.

Markets

Yesterday was one for the market record books with one massive reversal of what had been working for investors in recent months. The Russell 2000 gained 3.7%, but the Nasdaq lost 1.5%, and crude oil jumped more than 7%. A whopping 33 stocks in the S&P 500 rose more than 20% yesterday, and it has been nearly 20 years since the S&P 500 outperformed the Nasdaq in a single day.

Apartment REITs such as Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV) and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS) outperformed iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB), rising 12.0% and 10.8%, respectively versus falling 7.0%. SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) , which is the largest Manhattan property owner and landlord, saw its shares jump 36.9%

and outperformed rising 12.0% and 10.8%, respectively versus falling 7.0%. , which is the largest Manhattan property owner and landlord, saw its shares jump 36.9% The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) rose 15.4%, its biggest one-day gain since September 2008, when the ban on short-selling financials started.

rose 15.4%, its biggest one-day gain since September 2008, when the ban on short-selling financials started. Value outperformed momentum with iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) , gaining 4.1% versus iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF falling 2.8%.

, gaining 4.1% versus iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF falling 2.8%. The NYSE FANG+ Index fell 3.2% and once again failed to push through a key resistance area for the third time.

Lockdown favorites Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 16.7% and 19.7%, respectively, while those devastated by the pandemic such as Carnival Corp (CCL) , Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) , United Airlines (UAL) , and American Airlines (AAL) skyrocketed, gaining 37.5%, 16.9%, 18.1%, and 14.7% respectively.

and fell 16.7% and 19.7%, respectively, while those devastated by the pandemic such as , , , and skyrocketed, gaining 37.5%, 16.9%, 18.1%, and 14.7% respectively. Small-cap outperformed large-cap with the S&P 500, gaining 1.2% while the S&P 600 rose 4.9%.

The bond market was also impacted, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising as high as 0.96%, the highest level since March, and real rates are up 78 basis points from the lows of more than 100 basis points below zero over the summer. The curve steepened materially as well, with the spread between the 2-year and 30-year Treasury rising to the highest levels since June 1, 2017.

Stocks to Watch

DR Horton (DHI) reported September quarter EPS of $2.24 vs. the $1.78 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 27% YoY to $6.4 billion vs. the $5.89 billion consensus. Homes closed during the quarter increased 26% to 20,248 homes and 28% in value to $6.1 billion. Net sales orders increased 81% to 23,726 homes and 84% in value to $7.3 billion. For its fiscal 2021, DR Horton sees revenue in the range of $24-$25 billion vs. the $22.93 billion consensus and forecasts FY21 homes closed between 77,000 homes and 80,000 homes.

Adidas AG (ADDYY) September quarter results saw its revenue fall 3% YoY with its e-commerce sales up 51% YoY. While the company sees its December quarter operating profit in the range of €100-€200 million, that outlook assumes no additional major lockdowns, a store opening rate above 90%, and no further material slowdown of global store traffic.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) reported September quarter EPS of NT$0.58, NT$0.26 worse than the NT$0.84; revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% YoY to NT$5.69 billion vs. the NT$5.69 billion consensus. For the month of October, ChipMOS shares its revenue rose 8.9% YoY to NT$2.07 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its October revenue increased 27.7% YoY to NT$119.3 billion.

NVIDIA (NVDA) and Hyundai Motor Group (HYMTF) announced that the automaker's entire lineup of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models will come standard with NVIDIA DRIVE in-vehicle infotainment systems starting in 2022.

Beyond Meat (BYND) reported a September quarter loss per share of $0.28, missing the consensus EPS forecast of $0.05 per share. Year over year, revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $94.4 million, well below the expected $132.24 million consensus. Unlike Q2 where record retail buying and freezer loading by consumers offset the deterioration of its foodservice business as COVID-19 stay-at-home and related measures set in, the long tail of retail stockpiling by consumers, coupled with continued challenges across the majority of foodservice customers, led to Q3 results that were lower than we expected. Beyond Meat also announced a new partner in Yum Brands’ (YUM) Pizza Hut, which will launch Beyond Pan Pizzas, the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza, and the Great Beyond Pizza.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its September quarter and reaffirmed its 2020 guidance for EPS of $0.80-0.84 vs. the $0.85 consensus. The company expects to issue its initial 2021 guidance after the market closes on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) reported September quarter EPS of $1.40, missing the $1.46 consensus as revenue for the quarter was flat YoY, modestly missing the consensus forecast. Given the pandemic, the company did not provide forward guidance.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) missed September quarter expectations as revenue for the quarter fell 99.7% YoY to $6.5 million vs. the $17.17 million consensus. Per the company, “While booking volumes since the emergence of the COVID-19 global pandemic remain below historical levels, there continues to be demand for future cruise vacations, particularly beginning for sailings operating in the second half of 2021 and beyond, despite limited marketing efforts.” As of September 30, 2020, the company had $1.2 billion of advance ticket sales, including the long-term portion of advance ticket sales, which includes approximately $0.85 billion of future cruise credits.

SunOpta (STKL) has reached an agreement to sell its global ingredients segment and related assets to an Amsterdam based global commodity trading company, Amsterdam Commodities N.V., for debt and cash-free consideration of €330 million.

VF Corporation (VFC) announced it will acquire Supreme, an iconic global streetwear brand anchored in the East Coast skate culture that taps into art and music (similar to Vans based on the west coast), for $2.1 billion (plus potential earn-outs based on revenue and gross margin performance). The acquisition is expected to close in late calendar 2020 and be accretive to F2022 EPS.

Equifax (EFX) Canada reports that the application fraud rate rose by 43 percent and the deposit account fraud rate rose by 53 percent peaking in April and May, respectively.

The European Commission (EC) announced formal antitrust charges against Amazon (AMZN) over how it uses data about the merchants on its platform. In particular, the EC takes issue with the e-commerce giant for systematically relying on non-public business data of independent sellers who sell on its marketplace, to the benefit of Amazon's own retail business, which directly competes with those third-party sellers.

Peloton (PTON) and Beyoncé announced a broad, multi-year partnership. Beyoncé and Peloton worked closely to create a series of themed workout experiences to help extend Homecoming season to Peloton members via classes across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, boot camp, yoga, and meditation.

After today’s market close, Amdocs (DOX), Coherent (COHR), Grocery Outlet (GO), Lyft (LYFT), and Rackspace Technologies (RXT), among others, will report their quarterly results. Readers looking to get prepared for those and other such reports to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 11: MBA Mortgage Apps

November 12: CPI, Weekly Jobless Report, Real Hourly Earnings, Bloomberg Comfort, Budget Statement

November 13: PPI and University of Michigan Sentiment

November 16: Empire State Manufacturing

November 17: October Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Capacity Utilization, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

November 18: US October Housing Starts, Building Permits, MBA Mortgage Apps

November 19: Weekly jobless report, Philly Fed Outlook, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Activity

November 20: Options Expiration

November 23: Chicago Fed National Activity, Preliminary Markit PMIs

November 24: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

November 25: Personal Income/Spending, PCE, Retail Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, University of Michigan Sentiment, New Home Sales

November 26: Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

Thought for the Day

“Those who lack courage will always find a philosophy to justify it.” ~ Albert Camus.

Disclosures

