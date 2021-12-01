Daily Markets: Can the Market Move on From Omicron?

Today’s Big Picture

It seems like Asian markets have absorbed the initial omicron variant news, as all major indexes closed higher today with Korea’s KOSPI leading the pack at +2.14%, followed by India’s SENSEX posting a 1.09% gain, Taiwan’s TAIEX, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng indexes were up 0.91% and 0.78%, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.41% and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.36%. Midday trading in Europe shows a similar scenario with all major markets trading higher. U.S. futures are pointing to a positive open but looking at the eMini S&P 500 curve we do see what has been described as a “kink” in the curve with September 2022 contracts trading about 80 points lower than current spot prices. The trend continues out to December 2023 when we start to see future expected spot prices rise again.

This curve shape matters because in as much as the immediate pressures of this new variant seem to be backing off, the market is letting us all know that we are not completely out of the woods yet. The unknowns of the current variant as well as potential future ones, the apparent retraction of the Fed’s transitory label on inflation and its impact (more below), the move to accelerate its bond tapering are giving us some things to think about.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The rollout of Pfizer (PFE)-BioNTech's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union for children aged 5-11 looks to begin December 13.

Reports indicate the Biden administration is considering tightening requirements for international travel amid growing concerns about the omicron variant.

International Economy

Today brought a slew of manufacturing PMIs for November from around the world which overall were essentially in line with expectations except for Italy and France posting upside surprises:

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI in November rose to 54.5 from October’s 53.2 and the November flash reading of 54.2.

The China Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI for November came in at 49.9, slightly lower than the expected reading of 50.5 and below the October 50.6 print.

Spain’s Markit PMI slipped to 57.1 from 57.4 in October from which it was expected to increase to 57.9.

Italy’s IHS Markit PMI rose to 62.8 from 61.1 in October from which it was expected to slow slightly to 61.0.

France’s Markit PMI climbed to 55.9 from 53.6, from which it was expected to accelerate to 54.6.

Germany’s Markit PMI ticked down to 57.4 from 57.8 missing the expected reading of 57.6.

The Eurozone’s Markit PMI inched ahead to 58.4 from 58.3 the prior month, missing the expected reading of 58.6.

The UK’s Markit/CIPS PMI rose to 58.1 from 57.8, matching the consensus view for the month.

Domestic Economy

The red hot housing market is showing some signs of cooling, albeit just the slightest. Yesterday’s S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price Index slowed to 19.1% YoY in September, down from the prior 19.6% YoY pace and below expectations for 19.3%. The national index saw prices rise at 19.5%, down from August’s 19.8% pace. This was the first sales price deceleration on a national level since the early days of the pandemic.

The Chicago PMI for November came in well below expectations at 61.8 from 68.4 and compared to the the expected more moderate decline to 67. This was the lowest reading since February, indicating a slowdown in activity in the Chicago region. The measure for order backlogs dropped below the 12-month average and new orders dropped back down to their February level of 58.2 while inventories rose to their highest level since fall 2018 as companies reported stockpiling in light of ongoing supply chain and logistical problems. Priced paid remained close to October’s multi-decade high.

Fed Chair Powell’s testimony yesterday during his appearance before a Senate committee indicated that he thinks tapering could move more quickly than the previously mentioned $15 billion a month schedule and expects to discuss the issue during the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. When it comes to the infamous “transitory,” he told the panel that, “it’s a good time to retire that word and try to explain more clearly what we mean.” He also stated that “At this point, the economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are higher, and it is therefore appropriate in my view to consider wrapping up the taper of our asset purchases, which we actually announced at the November meeting, perhaps a few months sooner.” Stocks fell following his comments.

Today we will get the ADP Employment report for November, Markit and ISM Manufacturing PMIs, Construction Spending, and Total Vehicle Sales.

Markets

It was another day of declines around the world on Tuesday with all the major U.S. and European indices and most of the Asia-Pacific indices closing in the red. The Dow and the S&P 500 both closed down 2% while the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.7% lower and the VIX rose 22.3%.

The 2-year Treasury yield rose 7 basis points to 0.56% while the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.45% after having been as high as 1.69% last week. Oil prices took a further beating, with WTI dropping to nearly $66 per barrel.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) came under pressure in after-market trading last night as downside guidance for the current and upcoming quarters more than offset better than expected October quarter results. Revenue for the company’s October quarter rose 26.6% YoY to $6.86 billion, besting the $6.8 billion consensus, leading EPS for the quarter to come in at $1.27, well ahead of the $0.92 consensus. For the current quarter, however, Salesforce sees EPS in the range of $0.72-0.73 vs. the $0.82 consensus with revenue of $7.224-7.234 billion bookending the $7.23 billion consensus. In addition to guiding its fiscal year below consensus revenue forecasts, Salesforce also announced COO Bret Taylor has been promoted to Vice Chair and Co-CEO of Salesforce, effective immediately with Marc Benioff remaining Chairman and becoming Co-CEO.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) bucked the market’s move lower yesterday following a report from Trendforce pointing to the company’s 3Q 2021 iPhone production rising 22.6% to ~51.5 million units. Per Trendforce that increase should allow Apple to overtake Samsung to become the top smartphone brand in the current quarter with ~23.2% market share. Trendforce also shared expectations for the 5G enabled iPhone SE to hit shelves in 1Q 2022 with production reaching up to 30 million units in 2022.

XPeng (XPEV) reported its November deliveries totaled 15,613 Smart EVs, up 270% YoY and a 54% MoM. For the first 11 months of 2021, the company’s cumulative deliveries reached 121,953 EVs. Nio (NIO) also reported its November EV tally, which rose 105.6% YoY to 10,878 vehicles bringing its year-to-date deliveries to 80,940 vehicles, up 120.4% YoY.

Shares of GlobalFoundries (GFS) traded higher last night following the company reporting its first quarterly results as a public company. For the quarter, the company matched consensus revenue expectations of $1.7 billion, up 56% YoY, and guided current-quarter revenue to $1.8-$1.83 billion. Per the company, it saw double-digit revenue growth in its 5G handset, image sensor, and WiFi 6 applications as well as in its communications infrastructure and data center markets.

It looks like a tough day at the tables for Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and other gaming companies following the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau’s report that November gross revenues rose just 0.01% YoY to HKD 6.749 billion, missing the expected increase of 2%. On a sequential basis, November gaming revenue rose 55% but was still down 70% from the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) ended the day down 5.5% after Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded shares from buy to neutral, arguing that operational improvements have already been priced in and the company is likely to struggle with foot traffic challenges in the coming year.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) and Oatly (OTLY) fell 5.7% and 4.0%, respectively, after HSBC initiated coverage of the alternative foods companies with a reduced rating, arguing that the company’s growth plans are likely to face material headwinds from growing competition.

Goldman Sachs unveiled a new service dubbed GS Financial Cloud for Data at the Amazon (AMZN) Web Services re: Invent conference in Las Vegas yesterday. The service will give users access to its market data and software tools for hedge funds and asset managers.

Earnings Announcements & Guidance

Before U.S. equities begin trading, G-III Apparel (GIII) and Patterson Companies (PDCO) will be among those reporting their latest quarterly results.

IPOs

Bloomberg reports China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, closing a loophole long used by the country’s technology industry to raise capital from overseas investors.

Other than the expected IPO of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI), the upcoming IPO calendar looks rather quiet. Those interested in keeping tabs on that should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

CrowdStrike (CRWD), Five Below (FIVE), Okta (OKTA), PVH (PVH), Snowflake (SNOW), Splunk (SPLK), and Zuora (ZUO) are expected to report their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

December 2: Jobless claims

December 3: Non-Farm Payrolls, Markit and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMIs, Factory Orders

December 7: Balance of Trade, Non-Farm Productivity, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism

December 8: JOLTs report

December 9: Jobless claims, Wholesale Inventories

December 10: Inflation, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Federal Monthly Budget

Thought for the Day

“People do not decide their futures, they decide their habits and their habits decide their futures.” ~Frederick M. Alexander

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.