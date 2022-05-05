Daily Markets: Can the Fed Deliver a Soft Landing for the Economy?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng which declined 0.36%. India’s Sensex eked out a 0.06% gain, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.68% while Taiwan’s TAIEX and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.79% and 0.96%, respectively. Korean and Japanese markets are closed to mark Children’s Day, an ancient holiday that encourages respect for children’s personalities and celebrates their happiness. It is the final celebration of the broader Golden Week. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board while U.S. futures point to a down market open later this morning.

Markets outside the U.S. are mimicking yesterday’s rally in U.S. equities following the Fed’s monetary policy statement that seemingly took 75-basis point moves off the table. But March German Factory Orders contracting and comments from European Central Bank Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta that economic expansion has almost ground to a halt in the Eurozone are leading to renewed questions over the Fed’s ability to deliver a soft landing for the economy. Additionally, Fed Chair Powell commented that the Fed’s tools are principally aimed at moderating demand and “don’t really work on supply shocks,” something to keep an eye on given oil’s sharp move higher yesterday. While the market enjoyed a relief rally yesterday, inflation-facing data and how successful (or not) the Fed is in fighting it will continue to remain in focus for the near-term.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw the release of Chinese April Services PMI at 36.2 which deepens the trough created by the relentless pursuit of the “Zero Covid” policy. So far, the only time in recent memory Services PMI has been lower is when it hit 26.51 in February of 2020. That proved to be a one-month dip that saw a rebound to 43 in March. Given current positioning on Zero Covid our take is the Services PMI will continue be severely impacted for some time.

German Manufacturing Orders (-4.7%) & Turnover (-5.9%) for March both extended their contraction, with Orders surprising 4.2% to the downside against a modestly optimistic -0.50% forecast.

UK final April Services PMI was released at 58.9, below estimates of 62.6 but slightly higher than the previous 58.3 print. The Bank of England announced a 25-basis point (0.25%) rate hike this morning bringing the UK Bank Rate to 1.00%. It is the third 25-point hike in as many meetings. Expectations are that the Bank will continue to raise rates to contain inflation which sits at 7.0% as compared to the 2.0% target.

Domestic Economy

8:30 AM ET will see the release of Weekly Initial Jobless Claims with initial claims expected to remain steady at 180,000. We will also get the first quarter update for Unit Labor Costs & Productivity with labor costs expected to show significant growth at 8.0% from the previous 0.90% growth and productivity to have declined 1.8% from the previous quarter’s 6.6% growth.

Markets

Comments from Fed Chair Powell that, at least for now, interest rates hikes of 75-basis points are off the table sparked a surge higher in equities with the S&P 500 rallying 3.0% and the Nasdaq Composite climbing 3.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 lagged modestly behind, rising 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. All 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -6.3%

S&P 500: -9.8%

Nasdaq Composite: -17.1%

Russell 2000: -13.2%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -17.3%

Ether (ETH-USD): -22.2%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, ACI Worldwide (ACIW), ADT (ADT), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Cars.com (CARS), Crocs (CROX), Datadog (DDOG), DraftKings (DKNG), Hain Celestial (HAIN), Interdigital (IDCC), Kellogg (K), Nikola Corp. (NKLA), Papa John’s (PZZA), Shopify (SHOP), SolarWinds (SWI), and Trimble (TRMB) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Shares of eBay (EBAY) came under some pressure in aftermarket trading last night following better than expected March quarter results, but investors focused more so on the downside guidance for both the current quarter and for all of 2022. For the March quarter, eBay’s revenue fell 17.2% YoY to $2.48 billion, modestly better than the $2.46 billion consensus. For the current quarter, eBay guided revenue to $2.35-2.40 billion vs. the $2.54 billion consensus, and for 2022 it now sees revenue of $9.6-$9.9 billion compared to the consensus forecast of $10.39 billion.

The same was true with Etsy (ETSY) and its shares. The company reported top and bottom-line results that bested March quarter expectations, that good news was overshadowed by the downside revenue guidance for the current quarter. The company sees revenue for the June quarter of $540-$590 million vs. the $627.3 million consensus. On the earnings call, the company shared that “assuming macro trends do not worsen” it expects the gross merchandise sales (GMS) growth rate to improve for the second half of 2022 with revenue outpacing GMS.

Shares of Booking Holdings (BKNG) moved higher last night following better than expected March quarter results spurred on by the 136.8% YoY increase in revenue. Gross Bookings for the quarter soared 128.7% YoY to $27.3 billion while room nights booked in the quarter increased 100% YoY. Airline tickets booked in the first quarter were up 152% versus 2019 and up 69% versus 2022.

Those positive comments on travel were echoed by TripAdvisor’s (TRIP) comments made as part of its March quarter earnings report last night - “After an Omicron-impacted January, our business picked up strongly in February and March, resulting in exceeding our own expectations for the quarter...We are optimistic about the remainder of 2022 and the increasing demand for travel.”

IPOs

Investors looking to gauge the health of the IPO market will want to keep watch on the Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) offering this week that is expected to price between $21-$24 per share. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Air Lease (AL), Alarm.com (ALRM), Allscripts (MDRX), AMN Healthcare (AMN), Axon (AXON), Block (SQ), Cloudflare (NET), Corsair Gaming (CRSR), DoorDash (DASH), Dropbox (DBX), fuboTV (FUBO), Insulet (PODD), Live Nation (LYV), Monster Beverage (MNST), Nio (NIO), NortonLifeLock (NLOK), SailPoint (SAIL), Shake Shack (SHAK), Tivity Health (TVTY), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), and Zillow (ZG) are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, May 6

Japan: CPI Tokyo - April

US: Employment Report – April

US: Consumer Credit – March

Thought for the Day

“Loss is nothing else but change, and change is nature’s delight.” ~Marcus Aurelius

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.