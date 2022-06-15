Daily Markets: By How Much Will the Fed Raise Rates?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed as China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.50% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.14% on continued optimism regarding China manufacturing capacity returning post Zero Covid policy. India’s Sensex declined 0.29%, Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.30% and Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries were down 1.14% and 1.39%, respectively. South Korea’s KOSPI led the way, down 1.83% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board except for Norway, Denmark and Poland. U.S. futures point to a modest open later this morning.

All eyes will be on the outcome of the Fed’s June monetary policy that concludes today at 2 PM, where it is expected to raise interest rates. Following the latest inflation data, the question has become “by how much?” Over the last few days, expectations have shifted to a 75-basis point hike, from a long-standing assumption that it would be 50-basis points. There is a growing view for a similar increase following its July meeting as the Fed looks convince it can get ahead of inflation, and there are some fringe expectations for the Fed to hike by 100-basis points today. We continue to see Fed Chair Powell’s post-meeting statement and how it is delivered being critical to the market’s response as it will set the tone for what’s to come in subsequent monetary policy meetings.

Before we get to the Fed meeting, we will receive the May Retail Sales report, a monthly gauge of not only consumer spending but also where consumers are spending. Given the sharp increase in gasoline prices during the month, investors will want to focus on the core retail sales figure and view it against the May Consumer Price Index report to determine if consumers are indeed spending more or simply paying more for less. Given the recent spate of inventory growth reported by retailers we think we know the answer to this question already but it’s always helpful to get as clear a picture as possible.

Last night saw the release of YoY Chinese Industrial Output for May with the 0.70% growth figure surprising estimates of a 0.90% contraction and providing a nice boost over the previously reported -2.90% decline.

This morning saw April YoY Industrial Production for the Eurozone released showing a 2.0% decline as high energy prices continued to take their toll on the region’s economy. These high prices also figured predominately in the April Trade balance figures which showed a negative balance of €31.7 billion, approaching double the previously reported €17.8 billion in the region’s net payments for good and services.

The European Central Bank has called an "ad hoc meeting" for Wednesday morning as bond yields surge, borrowing costs for many countries have risen sharply in recent days, and investors have been selling southern European government debt. The central bank is expected to issue a statement at the conclusion of that meeting later this morning.

The latest weekly MBA Mortgage Application data showed a 6.6% increase over the 6.5% decline from the previous week as home buyers scramble to lock in what assumedly will be considered “good deals” before the Fed’s solution to high inflation starts to impact mortgage rates even more than it already has.

As we discussed above, the May Retail Sales report will be released at 8:30 AM ET and the headline consensus figure calls for a MoM increase of 0.1% down from 0.9% in April. Retail Sales during May excluding Auto and Gas are expected to climb 0.4% vs. April, a smaller gain compared to 1.0% the prior month.

Alongside that report, the June reading of the Empire Manufacturing Report will be released, and the consensus view has it rebounding to +2.3 from May’s -11.6 reading.

At 10 AM ET, the NAHB Housing Market Index for June will be published, and it’s expected to dip to a reading of 67 vs. 69 the prior month.

In hopes of mitigating some inflationary pressures, reports once again suggest President Biden is a potential roll back on some of the tariffs that former President Donald Trump imposed on Chinese goods.

Before yesterday’s market open, we received the May Producer Price Index that while lower month over month and below expectations still signaled inflation remains at elevated levels. This paired with last week’s May Consumer Price Index report swelled expectations for a 75-basis point rate hike at today’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting and another at its July one. In repose, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and Russell 2000 traded off while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18%. Nine of 11 S&P sectors finished lower, but most of the losses were modest.

Renewed concerns about a potential recession weighed on travel stocks, particularly cruise companies including Carnival (CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) and Royal Caribbean (RCL). The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries inched up 0.1% to come at 3.475% while oil traded off.

Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -16.44%

S&P 500: -21.63%

Nasdaq Composite: -30.79%

Russell 2000: -23.94%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -54.06%

Ether (ETH-USD): -68.13%

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, there are no market moving quarterly earnings reported expected. As the pace of investor conferences picks up, it would be smart for investors to listen closely for any pre-announcements for the current quarter or the back half of the year.

Speaking at the Credit Suisse Annual Communications Conference, AT&T (T) shared it continues to see healthy consumer demand even with continued expectations that 2022 postpaid wireless industry demand is unlikely to replicate 2021 levels. The company also reiterated expectations for gradual improvement in year-over-year mobility EBITDA trends through the course of 2022. Also, AT&T shared its recent pricing increases were a response to higher-than-expected inflation trends.

UPS (UPS) pilots' union it reached a tentative deal on a new 2-year contract extension with UPS Airlines.

According to The Information, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) will cut up to 30% of its advertising sales force.

Reuters reports U.S. and European aviation safety regulators plan to hold a meeting next week with Boeing (BA) on its 777X airplane that is awaiting certification.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) announced it will acquire Peoples-Sidney Financial (PPSF) in a stock and cash deal valued ~$27 million.

No new IPOs are expected to start trading this week. Website operator Onfolio (ONFO) has downsized its proposed initial public offering to $8.5 million while Connexa Sports Technology (CNXA) reduced the size of its planned uplisting and initial public offering to $4 million. LeeWay Services, a provider of freight brokerage and logistics services, has filed to hold a $18.3M initial public offering.

Thursday, June 16

UK: Car Registrations – May

Eurozone: Wages & Labor Cost Index – 1Q 2022

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – May

US: Philly Fed Manufacturing Index – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, June 17

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - May

"For years, kids have been asking me what's the greatest superpower. I always say luck. If you're lucky, everything works.” ~ Stan Lee

AT&T (T), UPS (UPS) are constituents of the Tematica Research Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index

