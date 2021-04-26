Daily Markets: Busy Week Ahead With More Than 800 Earnings Reports Coming

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia started the last week of April off mixed as the Covid situation in India continues to spiral out of control. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi added 1.0%, while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.0% and the Shenzhen Component lost 0.9%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.4%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mostly lower and U.S. futures point to a mixed market open later this morning.

Investors have a jam-packed end of April ahead of them as the number of companies reporting quarterly results balloons to over 800, a full plate of economic data will be served up, and the Federal Reserve holds its latest monetary policy meeting. Given recent data that point to an uptick in inflationary pressures, investors will be looking for any signs the central bank may be contemplating a change in its monetary policy sooner than expected.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The FDA and CDC on Friday evening lifted a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 8% of Americans who have received their first Pfizer (PFE) or Moderna (MRNA) vaccine shot missed their second, which could leave people at a higher risk of infection from variants.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) called on the wealthier nations to export vaccines to poorer nations in need.

India reported yet another world record of 349,000 new infections on Saturday and over 2,700 deaths as the nation faces a devastating second wave. Nations around the world are sending in supplies to help as the country’s healthcare system is crumbling under the weight of the pandemic.

Las Vegas casinos will be allowed to operate at 80% capacity beginning Saturday and will move to 100% when 60% of adults are vaccinated.

In an interview published yesterday, the president of the European Commission announced that all 27 member states would accept tourists over the summer who have been vaccinated with jabs approved by the European Medicines Agency. Those approved include Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson.

International Economy

The Final February reading for Japan’s Leading Economic Index was revised lower to 98.7 in February from a preliminary reading of 99.7, and the downwardly revised reading of 98.1 for January.

Germany IFO Business Climate ticked higher to 96.8 in April vs. 96.6 in March but missed the expected 97.8 reading. The Current Conditions component rose to 91.1 from 93.1 the prior month but fell short of the 94.4 consensus while the Expectations component slipped to 99.5 from March’s 100.3, well below the 101.3 consensus forecast. Almost half of German manufacturing companies have reported disruptions to their supplies of parts or materials over the past month - the highest percentage over the past 30 years.

Domestic Economy

California Governor Newsom announced that the state will stop issuing new fracking permits by 2024.

On the domestic data front, this morning brings the March Durable Goods Orders report and with 90 minutes left in the trading day, the Dallas Fed will publish its Fed Manufacturing Report for April.

Markets

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% on Friday, recouping all of the prior day’s tax-related sell-off, and gains were made in nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors led by the 1.9% move higher in financials, +1.7% in materials, and +1.4% in information technology. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day 1.4% higher while the Russell 2000 added another 1.8% to its YTD gain. Lagging behind was the Dow Jones Industrial Average with its 0.7% gain.

Most of the major indices closed lower on the week, with the Nasdaq 100 down 0.7%, the Nasdaq Composite down 0.3%, the S&P down 0.1%, and the Dow down 0.5%. The gainers included the Russell 2000, which rose 1.8%, the NYSE Composite, up 0.1%, and the S&P 500 equal weight up 0.5%.

U.S. Treasuries were little changed for the third straight day despite the strong March New Home Sales report. WTI crude futures ended the week at $62.15/bbl. For the week, the 30-year, 10-year, and 5-year Treasury yields were all slightly lower.

Stocks to Watch

Before the market open, grocery chain Albertsons (ACI) will report its quarterly results. Grocery demand has been robust during the pandemic but investors will want to know what it sees ahead as the domestic economy continues to reopen.

Check Point Software (CHKP) reported March quarter results that topped top and bottom-line expectations. Exiting the quarter, deferred revenues were $1.46 billion, up 8% YoY. Per the company, “The cyber threat landscape is reaching new levels of risk and requires a holistic security architecture to prevent the next cyber pandemic.”

For its March quarter, Philips (PHG) reported core earnings surged 74% 362 million euros vs. the year-earlier period, on a 9% rise in comparable sales, easily beating analysts' expectations. The company now expects "low-to-mid-single-digit comparable sales growth" for 2021, up from earlier guidance for low growth.

Internal warnings at Volkswagen (VWAGY) suggest the automaker faces a bigger production hit in the second quarter than the first from the global chip shortage. Meanwhile, the company’s luxury sports car unit Porsche AG is speeding up its e-mobility drive with plans for a German factory to manufacture battery cells for electric vehicles.

United Airlines (UAL) expects its June domestic flight schedule to be two-thirds of what it was in June 2019, while its overall network schedule for the month is expected to be 60% of its scheduled in the pre-pandemic period.

Over the weekend, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) received a favorable regulatory decision for its proposed merger with Kansas City Southern (KSU) even as Kansas City said its board has determined that a competing offer from Canadian National Railway (CNI) could be expected to lead to a “superior proposal.”

After today’s market close, NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), Packaging Corp. (PKG), and Tesla (TSLA) will be among the few dozen companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get ready for those reports and the sea of earnings reports this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

April 27: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 28: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, EIA Energy Stocks, Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision and Press Conference

April 29: US GDP Q1 (advance estimate), Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

April 30: Personal Income and Spending, PCE Price Index, Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI, Univ. Michigan Consumer Sentiment

May 3: Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

May 4: Balance of Trade, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Factory Orders, API Crude Stocks

May 5: ADP Employment Report, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

May 6: Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity

May 7: Nonfarm Payrolls, Wholesale Inventories

May 10: Consumer Inflation Expectations

May 11: NFIB Business Optimism Index, JOLTs Job Openings, weekly Redbook retail sales, API Crude Oil Stock Change

May 12: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation Rate, EIA Energy Stocks reports, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report, Monthly Budget Statement

May 13: PPI, weekly Jobless Claims, EIA Natural Gas Stocks

May 14: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

