Daily Markets: Busiest Day of Earnings With 11% of S&P 500 Reporting

The major equity indices in Asia-Pacific closed mostly higher today with China’s Shanghai Composite up 0.5% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 1.0%. Equity markets in Japan were closed today and South Korea’s Kospi closed 0.25 lower. By midday trading, the major European equity indices were predominantly higher and U.S. equity futures point to a strong market open later this morning. Helping lift futures are expected Fed comments that taper talk is off the table at least for now, President Biden’s speech calling for greater government investment to boost the economy, and blowout earnings from Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), and Qualcomm (QCOM).

With the Fed meeting now behind us, the day’s focus will be on the blizzard of quarterly earnings reports and the initial reading of March quarter GDP. Roughly 11% of the S&P 500 will report their quarterly results today, making it the busiest day of March quarter earnings thus far. We expect some changes to 2021 consensus EPS estimates for that market barometer will emerge and that could add another log to the bull case that is already horns up, given yesterday’s Powell-Biden one-two combo punch.

Data Download

International Economy

Australia’s Export Prices rose 11.2% QoQ in Q1, the steepest pace since Q4 2016, after a 5.5% increase in Q4. On the other end of the spectrum, Import Prices rose just 0.2% QoQ following a -1.0% decline in Q4. This was the first growth in import prices since Q4 2019.

Spain’s Unemployment Rate in Q1 unexpectedly dropped to 15.98% from 16.13% vs. the expected to increase to 16.6%.

Germany’s Unemployment Rate in April remained at 6%, as expected.

Consumer Confidence in the Euro Area rose, as expected, to -8.1 from -10.8.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday the Federal Reserve announced that, as expected, it will keep short-term interest rates near zero and will maintain its purchasing program at a minimum of $120 billion in bonds each month. Once again inflation was acknowledged to be rising, but is expected to be -- stop me if you’ve heard this before -- "transient." Powell’s version concerning pricing pressures went like this, “However, these one-time increases in prices are likely to have only transitory effects on inflation.” He stated that “inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time,” and added, “I would note that a transitory rise in inflation above 2% this year would not meet this standard.” We’re pretty sure that “transitory” will be the official word of 2021.

Last night, the nation heard from President Biden in his first address before a joint session of Congress, during which he called for investment in infrastructure, scientific research, education, and childcare. A few hours before his speech, Biden announced a third gargantuan domestic spending proposal that brings the total for all three proposals (thus far) up to around $6 trillion.

While the U.S. trade balance overall widened as imports rose at a 98th percentile pace MoM in March, but exports rose at a 99th percentile pace. Gross goods trade, which is imports plus exports, hit a record level in March, rising 7.5% MoM.

Wholesale inventories rose 1.4% MoM in March after an upwardly revised 0.9% increase in February. Nondurable goods were up 1.6% after rising 1.2% in February. Durable goods inventories rose 1.2%, up from 0.6% in February. Retail inventories, on the other hand, are the same as they were in early 2018, while retail sales are at record highs. Auto inventories are at the lowest levels in years.

Later today we will get the advance estimate for U.S. GDP in the March 2021 quarter, the usual weekly Jobless Claims, and Pending Home Sales for March.

Markets

Despite the volume of earnings reports yesterday and the Fed’s rates announcement, which was, to be honest, a yawn-fest, markets were finished the day down slightly with the Dow falling -0.5%, the S&P 500 down -0.1%, the Nasdaq Composite down -0.3%, while the Russell 2000 rose 0.1%. Treasury yields dropped slightly, the 10-year falling 1.3 basis points, but still above its 50-day moving average and is looking like it may be breaking its downtrend from the mid-March high.

Stocks to Watch

Before markets open, investors will have a volume of quarterly earnings reports and forward guidance to chew through including those from Altria (MO), American Tower (AMT), Caterpillar (CAT), Citrix Systems (CTXS), Comcast (CMCSA), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), McDonald’s (MCD), Hershey Foods (HSY), Kraft Heinz (KHC), STMicroelectronics (STM) and few dozen others.

Qualcomm reported a beat on EPS by 13.8% and adjusted revenue by 3.9%. According to management, “demand exceeds supply across all businesses,” so is focusing on its higher-end products. The company raised guidance for fiscal Q3 to a midpoint that was 5.3% above consensus and sees 450-550 million 5G devices across the globe hitting the market this year.

In light of all the hullabaloo around Apple’s latest iOS privacy changes, Facebook’s results were astounding with EPS 41% above forecasts, revenue 10.3% higher, and operating margins at 43%, well above consensus estimates for 34.3%. Monthly Active Users (MAU) came in 0.7% above forecasts while Daily Active Users (DAU) was 0.5% higher than forecasts. The impact of Apple’s moves were felt in the outlook where revenue for the rest of 2021 was expected to be driven by ad prices with “increased ad targeting headwinds” expected thanks to the one-two punch of Apple’s iOS and regulatory changes. Guidance for expenses was also increased by 3% at the low end of the range and unchanged at the higher end. While that may sound less than break-out-the-bubbly exciting, this is still a company with $100 billion in annualized sales that can grow at more than 45% YoY with net income margins over 50%.

Speaking of Apple, the tech giant crushed it with fiscal Q2 revenue coming in higher than the highest forecasts and beating consensus by 15.8%. EPS was also a beat on the order of 41.4%. All segments saw stronger than expected revenue with iPhone revenue coming in 15.5% higher and iPad 38% higher. Even Mac blew away consensus by 33.8%. That said, Apple did not provide formal guidance but shared it does expect to grow current quarter revenue "strong double digits" YoY but the QoQ decline will be greater than in prior quarters due to iPhone supply/demand balances.

The drama in the automotive world was on full display with Ford’s (F) earnings yesterday which was Q1 adjusted EPS that was more than 4 times estimates and revenue 7.3% higher than forecasts. So far so good, but then the company cut full-year adjusted EBIT guidance from $8 to $9 billion down to $5.5 to $6.5 billion because the company expects to lose 50% of planned production in Q2 because of the global shortage in semiconductor chips coupled with a fire at a Japanese supplier. Consumer demand is high, but supply can’t meet it.

Nokia (NOK) reported March quarter EPS of €0.07, well ahead of the €0.01 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% YoY to €5.08 billion besting the €4.75 billion consensus. The company attributed the better than consensus revenue growth to “strong growth in 5G.” For all of 2021, Nokia sees revenues of €20.6-€21.8 billion vs. the €21.3 billion consensus.

Despite delivering a March quarter earnings beat last night and boosting its outlook, shares of eBay (EBAY) are retreating in pre-market trading.

March quarter EPS from Logitech (LOGI) topped consensus expectations as its quarterly revenue rose 116.5% YoY to $1.54 billion, outpacing the $1.14 billion consensus. For its current FY2022, the company sees revenue +/-5% YoY to $4.99-5.51 billion vs the $4.79 billion consensus.

Volkswagen (VLKAF) shared its global sales expanded 53% YoY in March, after dropping sharply in the same month last year amid the spread of the coronavirus. For the March quarter, the company’s deliveries rose 21% YoY to 2,431,900 vehicles.

AT&T’s (T) WarnerMedia unit will charge $9.99 per month for ad-supported HBO Max, which will launch in June.

According to a company filing, Alphabet (GOOGL) saved $268 million in expenses from company promotions, travel, and entertainment during the March 2021 quarter compared to the year-ago quarter “primarily as a result of COVID-19.

After today’s market close, Amazon (AMZN), Cirrus Logic (CRUS), First Solar (FSLR), Fortinet (FTNT), Nio (NIO), Skyworks (SWKS), and Twitter (TWTR) will be among the horde of companies reporting their latest quarter results. Investors looking to get ready for those reports and the sea of others to be had over the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

April 30: Personal Income and Spending, PCE Price Index, Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI, Univ. Michigan Consumer Sentiment

May 3: Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

May 4: Balance of Trade, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Factory Orders, API Crude Stocks

May 5: ADP Employment Report, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

May 6: Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity

May 7: Nonfarm Payrolls, Wholesale Inventories

May 10: Consumer Inflation Expectations

May 11: NFIB Business Optimism Index, JOLTs Job Openings, weekly Redbook retail sales, API Crude Oil Stock Change

May 12: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation Rate, EIA Energy Stocks reports, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report, Monthly Budget Statement

May 13: PPI, weekly Jobless Claims, EIA Natural Gas Stocks

May 14: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

Thought for the Day

“You become what you give your attention to.” ~ Epictetus

Disclosures

