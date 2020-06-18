Daily Markets: Bulls Battle A Pandemic That Looks Increasingly Difficult to Control

Today’s Big Picture

Following yesterday’s decline into the close, equities in Asia-Pacific ended the day on a mixed note with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.5% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng off 0.1% while China’s Composite Index closed up 0.1%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were down across the board and U.S. futures point to giving back more of quarter-to-date gains when markets open later this morning.

While there was an expectation that we would see some resurgence in COVID-19 cases as economies re-opened, the rash of new or rising outbreaks are weighing on markets. Several states in the U.S. are experiencing record-high new daily cases. Germany forced the closure of a meatpacking plant on contagion fears. China is struggling to contain a new outbreak in Beijing. The data is sparking concern over, at worst, the return of lockdown measures that would pose fresh headwinds for the economy and at best, reduced economic activity as fears of infection reignite.

The next moves for equities will be determined by investors weighing the impact of fiscal and monetary stimulus programs around the world against the ability to manage outbreaks and/or progress with vaccines and treatments. Talk about a great set up as we move into the June quarter earnings season that we suspect will lead to another round of meaningful 2020 EPS downward revisions.

Data Download

Coronavirus

There are now over 8.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally and over 450,000 people have died from COVID-19. The U.S. has nearly 2.24 million confirmed cases, nearly 120,000 lives have been lost to the virus, and yesterday saw over 26,000 new coronavirus cases with the 7-day average of new cases back up to where it was a month ago at over 24,000. Despite the steady increase in new cases, daily deaths thankfully continue to decline with the 7-day average back to where it was at the start of April. Florida, Texas, and Arizona have seen new record highs for daily cases while Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and Wyoming, along with the commonwealth of Puerto Rico are all seeing new daily cases increasing.

Yesterday in Germany, which had so far managed the pandemic with relatively more success than many of its neighbors, a meatpacking plant was ordered to close after hundreds of its workers tested positive for the virus.

By Saturday Brazil will have over 1 million cases and around 50,000 lives lost to the pandemic. Russia has over 550,000 with India quickly approaching 400,000 as the UK nears 300,000 cases.

A UK biotech firm, Avacta (AVCT), recently announced that it has found a possible therapy for Covid-19 infections. Working with the University of Glasgow, the company has found that the ‘Affimer reagents’ it has developed for a Covid-19 antigen test inhibited the virus from infecting human cells by binding the spike protein in the virus.

International Economy

Australia’s unemployment rate rose to 7.1% in May from an upwardly revised 6.4% in April, higher than the expected increase to 7.0%. This marks the highest jobless rate in nearly 20 years. The labor force participation rate fell to 62.9% from 63.5%, versus expectations for an increase to 63.7%, also the lowest level in nearly 20 years.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China fell 3.8% YoY for the first five months of 2020 while non-financial outbound direct investment fell 1.6%.

Italy posted a trade deficit of €1.16 billion in April compared to a surplus of over double that for April in 2019. Exports fell a whopping 41.6%, to the lowest level since August 2010 while imports declined to a lesser degree, falling 33.7% to their lowest level since August 2015. Italy’s Construction Output fell 67.8% in April MoM, the largest 1-month decline on record going back to 1996.

Conversely, Spain’s trade deficit shrank to €1.52 billion in April from €1.6 billion in April 2019, the smallest trade gap since June 2017. Exports declined 39.3%, while shipments to France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and the UK down by 40% or more, to the US down by 36.3%, but to China up 19.2%. Imports fell 37.2%.

European banks have borrowed a record €1.3 trillion from the European Central Bank at negative rates as low as-1%for over three years, the first time that a major central bank has offered multi-year loans at rates below the main deposit rate, which is -0.5%, effectively subsidizing the banking system. The ECB is pulling out all the stops to save the beleaguered European banking system, which will ultimately likely see many banks nationalized. A little more than half is expected to be used to repay earlier ECB loans that are maturing with much of the rest used to buy bonds issued by their own governments, which will immediately result in earning profit on the carry between the negative rates charged and the higher yields on government bonds.

Nothing at all to be concerned about here, (insert massive eye roll while reaching for the jumbo-sized bottle of antacid).

PS - the U.S. is basically doing the same thing. Central banks giving money to their nation’s private banks for them to buy sovereign debt, thus funding deficit spending while earning money on the carry is the norm.

In keeping with the new normal, the Bank of England today voted unanimously to maintain the key bank rate at a record low 0.1%, in line with expectations. A majority voted to increase the target stock of purchased UK government bonds, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves by an additional £100 billion, bringing the total asset purchases to £745 billion. The BOE will continue its existing £200 billion purchase program for government bond and non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases.

The rating agency Fitch has scored India at BBB-, the lowest investment-grade credit rating, and cut its outlook for India’s credit rating to negative, which leaves the nation at risk of falling into junk status.

Domestic Economy

While this week’s May retail sales report surprised to the upside, yesterday’s stats on housing were a surprise to the downside, up substantially MoM, but below expectations. Overall monthly residential permits are down 8.8% YoY, starts are down 23.2%, under construction are up 3.8%, while completes are down 9.4%. For single-family homes, permits are down 9.9%, starts down 17.8%, under construction down 3.8%, and completes down 10.8%. For multi-family permits are down 8.4%, starts down a whopping 33.1%, under construction up 10.6%, and completes down 8.6%. We’d also like to point out that construction activity was not excessive before the pandemic and activity is today well below the long-term equilibrium levels for starts relative to population - good news for homeowners but less good news for potential first-time buyers.

Crude oil took another hit yesterday after the weekly EIA report set a new record for crude inventories at just under 540 million barrels, the 21st build-out of 24 weeks this year. Domestic production fell another 0.6 million barrels/day, down to a 10.5 million barrel/day pace, the lowest level of domestic production since March 2018.

Later this morning we’ll get the usual weekly jobless claims report, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, and the weekly EIA natural gas stocks report.

Markets

Yesterday the major U.S. equity markets vacillated between gains and losses, falling towards the close to end a 3-day winning streak. The S&P closed down 0.4%, the Dow fell 0.7%, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.2%. The only sectors to close in the green were Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary, both up 0.08% and Tech, which gained 0.03%.

This weekly Investment Company Institute data on fund flows through June 10th showed a record $4.2 billion of inflows into municipal bond funds, most of which went to mutual funds with less than $1b going to ETFs. Overall flows into taxable bond funds were in the top 1% of all readings with $21.4 billion in inflows into non-muni fixed income. Equity ETFs saw inflows over the past week in the top 2% of all time, primarily domestic equities with world equity ETFs in the top 20 percentile.

Stocks to Watch

Quarterly revenue from beauty salon company Regis (RGS) topped consensus expectations with system-wide same-store comps falling 5.4%. Management shared the company continues to transition to a fully franchised business model, and during the quarter it sold 375 company-owned salons. Given the impact of the pandemic, the company did not share expectations for further sales.

Footwear retailer Designer Brands (DBI) served up mixed quarterly results that included a modest revenue beat for the quarter but a wide miss on its bottom line relative to the consensus forecast. While the company is not issuing guidance, it commented that it has reopened roughly 90% of its total store base and expects to have nearly all of its North American stores open by the end of June.

Leisure and travel company Carnival (CCL) missed consensus expectations for its February quarter as revenue for the quarter plummeted 85% YoY. The company shared it is seeing growing demand for new 2021 bookings. For the six weeks ending May 31, approximately two-thirds of 2021 bookings were new bookings with the balance from guests applying future cruise credits to specific future cruises. Carnival expects to resume guest operations, after collaboration with both government and health authorities, in a phased manner.

In a business update, fast-casual restaurant Noodles & Co. (NDLS) shared that after its comparable sales fell 54.7% during the last week of March, results have sequentially improved despite the vast majority of dining rooms remaining closed. Digital sales continued to strengthen and for the week ending June 16 were 67% of overall sales compared to 31% of overall sales for the first quarter of 2020.

Australia's competition authority became the first global regulator to voice concerns over Google's (GOOGL) $2.1 billion acquisition of health and fitness device company Fitbit (FIT) citing concerns it may give Google too much of people's data and raise barriers to entry. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is expected to deliver its final ruling on August 13.

AT&T (T) issued a shareholder update in which it shared it expects to reach nationwide 5G coverage this summer, up from covering 160 million people in 327 markets currently. We suspect this cements Apple’s (AAPL) and others debuting 5G smartphone models in the coming months.

Spotify (SPOT) has reached a deal with Kim Kardashian West for podcast centering around Kardashian West's work with the Innocence Project. Talk about that bass!

The NBA is looking to restart the 2019-2020 season at Disney's (DIS) Wide World of Sports complex. Players will be subject to extensive testing, quarantines, and strict rules about social behavior. and will wear "smart rings" that can reportedly predict the onset of coronavirus symptoms. Players will also be given a Disney MagicBand that they will be required to wear at all times (except during workouts and games) to check-in at security checkpoints and coronavirus screenings.

With the introduction of its new vehicles, Ford Motor (F) will debut “Active Drive Assist,” part of its “Co-Pilot360″safety and convenience technologies. The first vehicle to have these features is its all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover that is slated for 2021. The company also plans to include a hands-free driving system on the Mach-E, however, that hands-free mode won’t be operational until the second half of 2021.

VEREIT (VER) announced that as of June 16, it has received approximately 84% of April rent, 84% of May rent, and 82% of June rent, including ~2% to be paid in arrears by a government agency tenant.

In a filing, Walmart (WMT) disclosed a 10.7% ownership stake in Dada Nexus, a China-based local on-demand, and delivery platform.

Genetic analysis solution company Illumina (ILMN) announced its acquisition of BlueBee, a cloud-based software company that provides genomics analysis solutions for research and clinical customers.

After today’s market close, At Home Group (HOME) and Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) will report their quarterly results. Investors that want to get a jump on those corporate earnings reports and others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: June 19: Options Expiration June 22: Chicago Fed Activity, Existing Home Sales June 22: Apple’s (AAPL) WWDC Keynote June 23: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing June 25: Wholesale Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, Kansas City Fed Activity June 26: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment June 29: Pending Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing June 30: Case-Shiller Home Prices, MNI Chicago PMI, Consumer Confidence July 1: ADP Employment Report, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Wards Vehicle Sales July 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Factory Orders



Thought for the Day

“Most persons are so absorbed in the contemplation of the outside world that they are wholly oblivious to what is passing on within themselves.” ~ Nikola Tesla

Disclosures

AT&T (T), Walmart (WMT) are constituents in the Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.