Daily Markets: Bringing Out The Biggest Fiscal and Monetary Guns in History

Today's Big Picture

The focus for the markets remains on government support measures and signs of success in slowing the pandemic. The former is nearly ubiquitous, while the latter remains elusive. President Trump signed a $100 billion coronavirus aid package into law, which includes emergency paid leave for workers and free testing. The Federal Reserve invoked its emergency authority to create a backstop for prime money market mutual funds last night. The European Central bank launched an $820 billion bond-buying program late last night as well. The entire world is at war with an invisible enemy.

Asian markets closed lower across the board today despite the Bank of Japan announcing a JPY1 trillion special bond-buying operation and reportedly planning JPY30 trillion in stimulus. At the same time, the People's Bank of China is widely expected to reduce its prime loan rate tomorrow.

European markets were mixed by midday trading after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced an $820 billion coronavirus package, and ECB President Christine Lagarde tweeted , "Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools within our mandate." The Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) will last until the end of the year and will allow the ECB to buy public and private securities to counter the "serious risks" of the coronavirus. Unlike other central bank measures that left the markets fairly unimpressed, this one had a material impact, dropping the Italian 10-year bond yield nearly 0.6% and the Spanish 10-year down 0.5%.

US equity futures point to another weak opening as investors digest the latest round of business closures and pulled guidance ahead of the expected 11 AM ET press conference held by President Trump and his COVID-19 task force. Starting Monday, the New York Stock Exchange will temporarily close its trading floor and move fully to electronic trading following the news that two people tested positive for the virus at screenings set up this week. This will be the first time in history that the physical trading floor has ever shut independently while electronic trading continues. The CME group closed its Chicago trading floor last week.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) looks to be breaking out above its 2016 high, which is only exacerbating pain in much of the world thanks to the mountain in emerging market dollar-denominated debt. Also troubling is the sharp rise in Treasury bond yields. Tuesday saw the biggest move up in the 10-year yield since Fed chair Paul Volcker went to war with inflation back in the 80s, rising from 0.72% to a peak of 1.09%, closing at 1.08%. Yesterday saw the 10-year yield rise to a high of 1.25%. For reference, the yield on the 10-year began the year at 1.92% and dropped to a low of 0.54% on March 9. TBD if the move up is based on inflation expectations or investing simply selling everything they can.

Data Download

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases will reach a quarter of a million by the end of today. The number of deaths will be over 10,000. In the US, the number of cases is nearing 10,000, rising 40% in just 24 hours, with just under one-third of the total cases in New York. The virus is now in 176 countries and territories out of a total of 195. China reported no locally transmitted cases in the past 24 hours for the first time since this hell began, giving the world some much-needed hope.

Yesterday was another brutal day for markets in the US as the Nasdaq 100 fell 4.0%, the S&P 500 lost 5.2%, the Dow dropped 6.3%, and the Russell 2000 closed down 10.4%. As of yesterday's close, all the major US indices sit in bear market territory, down over 25% from their highs: the Nasdaq 100 is down 26.2%, S&P 500 down 29.2%, Dow down 32.7% and the Russell 200 down 41.9%. The CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index remains at record-high levels, surpassing even the highs from the Great Financial Crisis.

Much of the European Union is in the biggest lockdown since World War II. As the impact of the coronavirus extends to the industrial sector from the service sector, we are witnessing the biggest synchronized shutdown of heavy industry since WWII. Seeing every automaker in the world, shutting down is wholly unprecedented in human history. As we keep saying, there simply is no playbook.

This morning Italy's Prime Minister announced that the national lockdown that began on March 10 will be extended beyond April 3 and may include banning all outdoor activities, including exercise. This comes after a record high 475 new deaths were reported yesterday, bringing the total number to just under 3,000 with the total number of confirmed cases nearing 36,000. One of your authors lives in the Lombardy region, the area currently hardest hit. This morning the Italian paper Asna.it had an article about a seriously massive caravan of military trucks taking bodies of those who have died from the virus out of Bergamo to be buried in other towns. Bergamo is one of the wealthiest, most technologically advanced cities in the western world with state-of-the-art hospitals. It no longer has room for the dead in its cemeteries, and its hospitals are disaster areas of biblical proportions. There are no words for the debt of gratitude owed to those serving on the front lines of this pandemic.

On a hopeful note, China reported no new coronavirus cases for the first time since the outbreak began. Now to see if there is a relapse as virus-related restrictions are eased.

Now for the day's economic data...

Inflation in Japan continues to be exceptionally weak, with inflation rate declining 0.1% MoM in February, and the YoY rate down to 0.4% from the prior 0.7%, just half of the expected increase to 0.8%. Core inflation dropped to 0.6% YoY from 0.8%, as expected. Japan's all industry activity index rose by 0.8% MoM in January, which was roughly 5,000 years ago in COVID-time, after a 0.1% decline in the prior month. The rebound was driven by an upturn in construction output and tertiary industry activity. The index fell 1.5% YoY in January after a 2.3% drop in December. We'll file that in the decidedly "not good' category going into the pandemic.

Australia saw employment increase more than expected in February, rising by 26.7k, more than double the prior 12.9k and way above the expected 10k; good news ahead of what will likely be COVID related drops in the forthcoming data. The Unemployment rate fell to 5.1% from the prior 5.3%, where it was expected to remain. On the negative side, the participation rate dropped to 66% from 66.1%, where it was expected to remain.

The Reserve Bank of Australia joined other central banks around the world slashing rates by dropping its cash rate to a new record low of 0.25%, its second emergency move. It had been at 0.75% at the start of March.

Germany's Ifo Business Climate indicator dropped 8.3 points in March to 87.7, the biggest one-month drop since 1991, to sit at the lowest level since August 2009. The sub-index for business expectations saw the sharpest decline on record. We sadly expect to see more "biggest drop ever" in the coming weeks.

Italy's construction output rose 8.4% YoY in January from the prior 1.3% decline. That's the biggest YoY increase since March of last year when it rose 8.7%.

Construction output for the Eurozone surged 6% YoY in January due primarily to the 12% jump in civil engineering and the 4.9% increase in building activity. As we shared earlier this week and above, as positive as these rear window data are, the impact of the coronavirus will have a dramatic impact on the February, March, and most likely April data.

Later on today in the US, we will get the weekly jobs report, and weekly EIA natural gas stocks report, and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index.

Stocks to Watch

Luxury brand Burberry Group (BRBY) saw its sales in the last week of March drop by up to 80% as the impact of the pandemic spreads to Europe and the US. As a result, the company has warned that its fourth-quarter sales will be 30% lower. We expect to hear a lot more of this going forward.

Despite quarterly revenue that rose more than 29% YoY, Casper Sleep Inc (CSPR) reported a net loss of $25.6 million or -$8.86 per share. Management is monitoring the coronavirus its impact on Casper's business, but offered guidance for the current quarter with revenue between $108-$112 million and Adjusted EBITDA between ($30)-($27) million.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) eked out an earnings beat for its February quarter, but as a result of closing restaurant locations in response to the coronavirus, the company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance and suspended its quarterly dividend.

Accenture (ACN) reported February quarterly results that topped bottom-line expectations, but the company issued current quarter guidance below expectations and trimmed its 2020 EPS expectations to $7.48-$7.70 vs. its prior view of $7.60-$7.84.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) crushed February quarter EPS expectations this morning, led by a 17% YoY increase in delivered homes. During the quarter, the company booked a 17% increase in new orders that included a 20% increase in new order dollar value. Exiting the quarter, Lennar's backlog rose 2% YoY. However, given the unknown impact the coronavirus will have on its homebuilding business, Lennar suspended guidance.

Travel

Trip.com (TCOM) reported better than expected quarterly results last night, but in a move that will surprise few given the coronavirus's impact on the travel and hospitality industry, the company guided its 1Q revenue to fall 45%-50% YoY, which implies a range of $590-$650 million vs. the $1.07 billion consensus

reported better than expected quarterly results last night, but in a move that will surprise few given the coronavirus's impact on the travel and hospitality industry, the company guided its 1Q revenue to fall 45%-50% YoY, which implies a range of $590-$650 million vs. the $1.07 billion consensus China Southern Airlines (ZNH) reported its February 2020 passenger traffic declined 85% YoY while China Eastern Airlines (CEA) shared its passenger transportation capacity dropped 72.66% YoY for the month

reported its February 2020 passenger traffic declined 85% YoY while shared its passenger transportation capacity dropped 72.66% YoY for the month Marriott (MAR) has withdrawn all aspects of its 2020 outlook

has withdrawn all aspects of its 2020 outlook Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) has withdrawn its guidance and suspended its dividend

Auto

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) will cease production at its plants across North America through the end of March

will cease production at its plants across North America through the end of March Toyota Motor (TM) is temporarily suspending production at all of its automobile and components plants in North America

is temporarily suspending production at all of its automobile and components plants in North America Harley Davidson (HOG) will suspend production at the majority of its US facilities from March 18-March 20

Retail

National Vision (EYE) will temporarily close all retail locations through March 28

will temporarily close all retail locations through March 28 Cato (CATO) will close its retail locations form March 19-April 1

will close its retail locations form March 19-April 1 Estee Lauder (EL) , in an 8-K filing, shared most of its retail stores in the US and Europe are closing, and it has withdrawn its previous guidance for the year

, in an 8-K filing, shared most of its retail stores in the US and Europe are closing, and it has withdrawn its previous guidance for the year Despite beating quarterly expectations last night, Guess (GES) opted not to provide guidance and announced the company has postponed its quarterly dividend decision

opted not to provide guidance and announced the company has postponed its quarterly dividend decision Tailored Brands (TLRD) also opted not to issue guidance after beating earnings expectations for its January quarter last night

Also joining the parade of companies pulling their 2020 outlooks are Cracker Barrel (CBRL), Exact Sciences (EXAS), Manpower (MAN), Cohu (COHU), Burlington Stores (BURL), Steven Madden (SHOO), and Citi Trends (CTRN). We continue to suspect we will see more of this from other companies in the coming days.

Pfizer (PFE) has postponed its March 31 Investor Day for a later date. The IntercontinentalExchange (ICE), which includes the New York Stock Exchange, will temporarily move to fully electronic trading, effective March 23, and at present, there is no date being shared as to when it will re-open physical trading operations. Ethan Allen (ETH) announced its retail design centers in North America have been temporarily closed or are open by appointment only, effective March 19 through March 27.

The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Abbot Labs's (ABT) molecular test for the coronavirus. Abbot also shared it is shipping 150K Abbott RealTime SARS-CoV-2 EUA tests to customers in the US and will continue to ramp production to provide as many as 1 million tests per week.

GM (GM) and Ford (F) are in talks with the White House about making ventilators and other medical gear to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. General Electric (GE) is adding manufacturing lines to ventilator production and increasing production shifts.

After US equity markets close today, investors will be looking for results from Cintas Corporation (CTAS), Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc (CRWD), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI), and Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) amongst others. Readers looking to get the lowdown on those reports and others coming this week should visit Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: April 10: US equity markets closed for Good Friday April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thoughts for the Day

"Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together." ~ Elizabeth Taylor

Disclosures

Crowdstrike (CRWD) is a constituent in the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index.

