Daily Markets: Brightening Economic Prospects Lifts Wall Street's Mood

The major equity indices in Asia-Pacific closed higher today after China reported Q1 GDP that, while slightly weaker than expected, was the fastest quarterly pace on record and March Retail Sales surged - see Data Download for more on that data. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.8%, the Shenzhen Component gained 0.3%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.8%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.1% while Australia’s ASX 200 closed fractionally higher and India’s Nifty 50 rose 0.6%. By midday trading most of the European indices were in the green and US equity futures were mixed.

Equities are reacting to brightening economic prospects while the Federal Reserve intends to keep the monetary stimulus spigot flowing for the foreseeable future. Given the robust economic data of late, we’ll be watching to see how it will affect the Biden administration’s ability to pass its massive stimulus plan. Next week the pace of earnings reports jumps considerably and given the lack of economic data, we suspect those reports will be the key driver of equities then. One of the things we’ll be focusing on are company comments on input costs and the potential impact on margins in the near term.

International Economy

China’s Q1 GDP rose less than expected at 18.3% YoY after rising 6.5% in Q4 2020, versus expectations for an acceleration to 19.0%, but even so, it was still the fastest quarterly pace of growth on record. On a QoQ basis, GDP in Q1 grew 0.6% from an upwardly revised 3.2%% in Q4 2020, from which it was expected to slow to 1.5%. Industrial Production rose less than expected at 14.1% YoY in March from 35.1% in February, from which it was expected to slow to 17.2%. Retail sales were stronger than expected at 34.2% YoY in March from 33.8% YoY in February from which they were expected to slow to 28%. The nation’s Unemployment Rate fell to 5.3% in March from 5.5% in February. Industrial Capacity Utilization in Q1 fell to 77.2% from 78%.

The European Union’s Inflation Rate in March rose, as expected, to 1.3% YoY from 0.9% in February. Core Inflation fell to 0.9% YoY, as expected, from 1.1%.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Retail Sales for March report blew away the already high expectations, jumping 9.8% MoM after a downwardly revised -2.7% contraction in February, handily beating expectations for a mere 5.9% increase amid re-openings, warmer weather, and the $1,400 stimulus checks, which were put to use. This was the second-largest MoM gain on record, just behind the 18.3% gain in May 2020. Retail sales were even more astounding on a YoY basis, rising 27.7%, the largest increase on record by an enormous margin as the prior record was 11.2% in March 1994, but that is comparing this past month to the start of the “I’m not leaving the house!” nightmare. The biggest areas for the increase were Sporting Goods, up 23.5%, Clothing 18.3%, Food Services and Drinking Places, up 13.4%. Ex-auto sales were up 8.4% MoM, also beating expectations for a mere 5.0% increase after a -2.5% decline in February.

Taking a step back, the four largest MoM gains in Retail Sales since 1992 have all come in the past year. Turns out around $5 trillion (or 23.5% of GDP) in stimulus gets you some spending. What is even more astounding is that not only are Retail Sales above their pre-Covid peak but are more than 17% higher than the peak from 14 months ago. The gain over the past 14 months is literally the fastest on record. Without the pandemic, retail sales would be lower than they are today.

Looking at where we are spending, Non-Store has gained 2.1% wallet share since January 2020. Motor Vehicle & Parts Dealers have gained 1.8%, Building Materials 0.8%, and Sporting Goods 0.3%. At the other end of the spectrum, Bars and Restaurants lost 2.3% share, Clothing -0.6%, Gas Stations -0.6%, and Food and Beverage Stores -0.5%.

Fed Manufacturing data blew out the doors as well. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index for April rose to 50.2 from a downwardly revised 44.5 in March, well above expectations for a decline to 42. This was the strongest growth in factory activity in the region in almost 50 years! Not too shabby Philly.

Not to be outdone, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index saw the strongest growth in business activity since October 2017, with the headline index rising to 26.3 from 17.4, way ahead of expectations for an increase to 19.5. Delivery times were the longest on record. Employment levels and the average workweek both expanded moderately but input prices rose at the fastest pace since 2008 and selling prices rose at a record-setting pace. Only 12.2% of businesses reported worse overall business conditions in April, the lowest level since May 2011. The MoM increase in New Orders was in the top 5% of all months, bringing the index to the highest level since October 2009. Unfilled Orders are now at the second-highest level on record, just behind September 2001. Inventory levels were also in the top 2% of all time and the highest since last February.

All around, an impressive report. An area to watch is Prices Paid, which was at the second-highest level on record, just behind July 2008. Prices Received rose to a record high. We are still in the “likely to be transitory camp,” but keeping an eye on this.

In keeping with the blowing-the-doors-off theme, yesterday’s initial unemployment claims fell to the lowest level yet since the pandemic began, falling to 576k from 769k the week before and well below the expected 700k. That’s much cause for cheer but (and you knew there would be a but) the 16.9 million people continuing to collect jobless benefits the week of March 27 are likely not as enthusiastic. Some good news came from the regional Fed reports that said Capex expectations rising rapidly along with totally unprecedented expectations for future hiring.

Looking bigger picture, Capacity Utilization in March was weaker than expected, rising to just 74.4% from 73.4%, coming in shy of the expected increase to 75.7%. Keep that in mind when thinking about inflation. Industrial Production rose 1% YoY in March, the first annual increase in IP since August 2019. Similarly, Manufacturing Production rose 3.1% YoY, the biggest increase since September 2018 and the first increase since June 2019.

With all the good news yesterday, the Atlanta Fed’s GDP Now estimate for Q rose to 8.3% from 6.0% on April 9.

On the domestic data front today, we will get March Housing Starts & Building Permits, and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment report for April.

Markets

Yesterday, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq 100 set intraday and closing record highs as the yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped 11 basis points to 1.53% despite the day’s rash of better-than-expected economic data. On the day, the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.3% while the small-cap heavy Russell 2000 lagged, rising just 0.4%. The Dow surpassed 34,000 points for the first time

With the blowout in Retail Sales and most of the rest of the economic report, it wasn’t obvious that interest rates would plunge across the curve with the exception of the 2-year yield.

Yesterday, lumber futures hit $1,260 per thousand board feet on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, an all-time high. Last April, that would've cost just $358. According to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber prices have added an estimated $24,000 to the cost of a typical single-family home and $9,000 per apartment!

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets open, investors will parse the quarterly results and guidance from Kansas City Southern (KSU), Morgan Stanley (MS), and PNC (PNC).

The IPO fireworks continued yesterday with AppLovin Corp (APP), Esports Technologies (EBET), TuSimple (TSP), and Karat Packaging (KRT) opening on the Nasdaq and Agilon Health (AGL) on the NYSE. Applovin was the biggest IPO of the day, raising $2 billion, but was also the only to drop below its offering price of $70, closing at $65.20. Esports launched at $21, more than three times the $6 offering price, and closed at $36.42, up 507%, and was the smallest deal of the day, bringing in $14.4 million. TuSimple traded below its offering price of $40 for much of the day, after opening at $40.25, hitting a high of $41.50, then closing down at $40, raising a total of $1.35 billion. Karat Packaging opened at $18.60, rose to $20.00, and closed up 16% at $18.56. Agilon Health raised $1.1 billion after selling 46.6 million shares at $23, opening at $28.25, peaking at $31.69, and closing at $31, nearly 35% above its offering price.

XPeng (XPEV) established a long-term strategic partnership with Zhongsheng Group (ZSHGY) to further accelerate the Smart EV adoption in China. XPeng will leverage Zhongsheng’s dealership network and expertise in serving consumers for mid-to-high-end automobiles to further accelerate XPeng’s sales growth while strengthening its after-sales services capabilities.

First-quarter operating profit at Daimler AG’s (DDAIF) surged due to higher vehicle prices and strong demand in China powering its recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Volkswagen (VLKAF) reported its global sales expanded 53% YoY in March while deliveries for the March quarter climbed 21% YoY to 2,431,900 vehicles.

Alcoa (AA) reported better than expected March quarter revenue and EPS and sees a strong 2021 based on continued economic recovery and increased demand for aluminum in all end markets. The company’s Aluminum segment is forecasting double-digit growth on year-over-year sales of value-add products.

March quarter results at J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) beat revenue and EPS expectations even though the company’s intermodal volumes decreased 3% YoY and its Dedicated Contract Services revenue increased 7% YoY. Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) revenue increased 56% YoY during the quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020. Revenue growth was driven primarily from a 58% increase in revenue per load which was favorably impacted by higher spot and contractual rates as compared to the first quarter of 2020.

DraftKings (DKNG) has worked out a deal with the National Football League to become an Official Sports Betting Partner of the League. The company also extended its current relationship as the exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Partner with the NFL.

HSBC (HSBC) is said to prohibit its customers from buying shares of Coinbase (COIN) as it sticks to a policy of avoiding virtual currencies.

USA Technologies (USAT) completed its rebranding that was announced last November, has changed its name to Cantaloupe and its ticker will be amended to "CTLP" on April 19.

Healthy food and beverage company, SunOpta (STKL) announced the acquisition of the Dream® and WestSoy® plant-based beverage brands from The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN).

United Rentals (URI) will acquire General Finance (GFN) for $19 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of ~$996 million, which includes the assumption of $400 million of net debt.

After today’s market close, there are no expected corporate earnings reports - it is Friday, after all. Investors looking to get ready for the sea of earnings reports next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

April 20: API Crude Oil stocks

April 21: EIA Energy Stocks

April 22: Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

April 23: Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs, New Home Sales

April 26: Durable Goods Orders, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

April 27: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 28: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, EIA Energy Stocks, Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision and Press Conference

April 29: US GDP Q1 (advance estimate), Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

April 30: Personal Income and Spending, PCE Price Index, Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI, Univ. Michigan Consumer Sentiment

May 3: Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

May 4: Balance of Trade, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Factory Orders, API Crude Stocks

May 5: ADP Employment Report, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

May 6: Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity

May 7: Nonfarm Payrolls, Wholesale Inventories

