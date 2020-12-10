Daily Markets: Brexit and U.S. Stimulus Remain Unresolved; House Passes Government Funding Bill

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished trading today lower, led by the 0.4% decline in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng followed by the 0.2%-0.3% dip in Japan’s Nikkei, India’s Sensex, and South Korea’s Kospi. China’s Shanghai Composite Index finished unchanged. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were predominantly higher, albeit not by much, while U.S. futures point to a mixed open for those markets later this morning.

Yesterday, the House passed a bill to extend government funding by one week to December 18 and passed that bill to the Senate. Should the Senate fail to pass that bill, the U.S. federal government will shut down on Saturday, and while it’s true that in 2020 one can “never say never,” odds are the Senate will pass the bill later this week. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have yet to directly engage in negotiations to sort through competing pandemic relief proposals. While there appears to be a consensus emerging on the proposed price tag, as we often say at Tematica, the devil is in the details, and that once again rings true given the competing proposals differ on key features.

Data Download

Coronavirus

A panel of outside medical experts is set to convene today to advise the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the first coronavirus vaccine, the one from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX). This comes after the U.S. recorded more than 3,000 deaths in a day from Covid-19 for the first time yesterday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. There were more than 221,000 new cases, the second-highest number on record. Hospitalizations for Covid-19 have risen to 106,688, the fourth consecutive record high. ICU patients have also hit a new record high of 20,922. The U.S. has recorded nearly 15.4 million cases and over 289,000 deaths, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.

On a more positive note, the FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Lab Corp’s (LH) Pixel by LabCorp Covid-19 Test Home Collection Kit to be available OTC without a prescription. The kit allows consumers to self-collect their sample at home and send it for processing at LabCorp.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has unanimously recommended that the President start to allow travelers into the U.S. from Brazil, the UK, and the European Union, reversing bans on inbound travelers put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Restrictions on inbound travel from China and Iran would not be relaxed. It has been reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly opposed the move.

Canada became the second Western nation to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, hoping to get out 249,000 doses by the end of the year. Nursing home residents and staff are expected to be first in line.

International Economy

Over dinner in Brussels yesterday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen failed to bridge major differences as the December 31 deadline nears. “We understand each other’s positions,” von der Leyen tweeted later. “They remain far apart.” The two agreed that talks on a post-Brexit trade deal should continue until Sunday when a firm decision will be made on the future of the negotiations.

This morning the European Central Bank announced it was leaving its benchmark rates unchanged. ECB interest rate decision and as expected, its €1.35tn emergency asset purchase program by another €500bn, extending it pandemic program by nine months.

Japan’s PPI fell 2.2% YoY in November after falling 2.1% in October and versus expectations for an acceleration to a 2.2% YoY decline. GDP fell 8.2% YoY in October.

Industrial Production in the UK fell 5.5% YoY in October, the pace of decline easing from the prior 6.3% decline and besting expectations for an acceleration to -6.5%. Manufacturing Production fell 7.1% YoY in October, also easing from the prior 7.9% decline and better than the expected acceleration to -8.4%.

France’s Industrial Production rose 1.6% MoM in October after a 1.4% increase in September, which was expected to slow to just 0.4%.

Domestic Economy

Wholesale inventories rose 1.1% MoM in October after rising 0.9% previously, beating expectations for the pace to remain at 0.9%. Year-over-year wholesale inventories fell 2.2%. This was the third consecutive increase in inventories and the largest over the past year.

Yesterday the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that there were seasonally adjusted 6.7 million job openings on the last business day of October, up from 6.5 million at the end of September but well below the 7.3 million a year ago. More importantly, those 6.7 million openings are well below the 11.1 million officially unemployed as of the end of October. Back in October 2019, there were 1.24 jobs for every one unemployed person, the highest the ratio has ever been according to the data available going back to 2000. That ratio has fallen to 0.6 jobs for every one person unemployed in October 2020 - what a difference a year can make. Hires remained stable at 5.8 million, but layoffs and discharges rose to 1.7 million from 1.4 million in September.

In the first nine months of 2020, lenders extended $2.8 trillion in mortgages, and analysts predict we will see more than $3.7 trillion in loan originations, breaking the prior record from 2003. In the first nine months of 2020, refinances made up 65% of all originations, on pace to be the highest share since 2012.

Later today in the U.S., we will get a series of inflation data points as well as the usual weekly Jobless Claims report and EIA Natural Gas stock report.

Markets

Yesterday ended the Nasdaq’s 10-day long streak of closing in the green, falling 1.9%. The Russell 2000 and the S&P 500 both dropped 0.8%. Breadth was poor, with 8 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closing down.

Stocks to Watch

Yesterday DoorDash (DASH) shares opened at $182 after pricing its IPO at $102, nearly doubling at the highs of the day’s range, closing up 86%. Airbnb (ABNB) priced its IPO at $68 per share, well above the marketed range of $56-$60. Hydrofarm Holdings (HYFM) priced its initial public offering of 8.67M shares of common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share.

Walt Disney (DIS) will hold its annual investor meeting today, and all eyes will be on its comments about its streaming video service Disney+ and its movie box office plans in 2021. Last month, Bob Chapek, Disney’s chief executive, announced that Disney+ had reached 74 million subscribers worldwide after only 11 months in operation and has since come out in Latin America, and grown rapidly in India.

Antitrust lawsuits were filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 46 state attorneys general against Facebook (FB) yesterday on the grounds of illegal monopolization, looking to force a permanent injunction that would require the social media giant divest many of its businesses, including Instagram and WhatsApp. The news saw shares fall 2.2%.

French data privacy watchdog CNIL fined Google (GOOGL) €100 million for the way it manages cookies on its search engine. The group also hit Amazon (AMZN) with a €35 million fine for placing cookies on people’s computers without consent. The companies were given a three-month ultimatum to make changes to the information they provide to users or face additional daily fines of €100,000.

JM Smucker (SJM) will hold a virtual investor day today at which the company will outline its strategic goals and operational priorities. Ahead of that meeting, the company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2021 outlook for EPS of $8.35-8.65 vs. the $8.56 consensus.

Amazon announced 26 new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects totaling 3.4 gigawatts (GW) of electricity production capacity, bringing its total investment in renewable energy in 2020 to 35 projects and more than 4 GW of capacity — the largest corporate investment in renewable energy in a single year. The announcement follows Amazon’s commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040.

Networking solutions company Ciena (CIEN) reported a mixed October quarter with revenue that modestly topped the consensus forecast while EPS for the quarter lagged the expected $0.63. The company is expected to provide guidance on its quarterly earnings call at 8:30 AM ET this morning.

Home furnishings retailer RH (RH) reported October quarter EPS of $6.20 per share, well ahead of the $5.19 consensus. Revenue for the quarter rose 24.6% YoY to $844.01 million, topping the $832.6 million consensus. RH Core demand trends remained strong despite not mailing its Fall 2020 Sourcebooks and delaying new product introductions until spring of 2021, with August +47%, September +45%, and October +33% versus the same months in 2019. Per the company, "Regarding our outlook for next year, we believe it's safe to assume that some level of elevated spending on the home will remain through 2021, and possibly beyond. The booming real estate activity in second-home markets, an accelerated shift of families moving to larger suburban homes, the uptick in homebuilding, and a record equity market should drive increased spending for an extended period of time as the cycle for purchasing and furnishing a home is anything but quick.”

Verint Systems (VRNT) shares moved higher aftermarket trading last night following the company beating quarterly revenue expectations and sharing it expects the separation of its cyber intelligence business is expected to be completed after the end of the fiscal year. The new entity will be called Cognitive Software and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "CGNT."

IAC/Interactive (IAC) reported 14% YoY growth in total ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) revenue during November vs. 10% YoY growth in October. Total North American revenue rose 15% YoY vs. 10% in October while revenue growth in Europe swung to +4% vs. -3% in October. Also, in November, Vimeo's total revenue growth jumped 54% YoY while revenue at Dotdash and Search was up 34% and 12%, respectively.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its November revenue increased 26.4% YoY to NT$124.87 billion. ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) reported November revenue growth of 10.9% YoY to NT$2.051 billion, led by a new smartphone and increased Memory demand.

Shares of team-based work management platform Asana (ASAN) jumped in after-hours trading last night following the company’s first quarterly report as a public company, which beat top and bottom-line expectations. Total revenue growth was 55% YoY, and growth of revenue from customers who spend $5,000 or more on an annualized basis of over 80% YoY. For the current quarter, Asana forecasts revenue of $62-63million, up to 43%-45% YoY, vs. the $58 million consensus and a net loss per share of $0.25-0.27 vs. the -$0.31 consensus.

The Wall Street Journal reports Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) will ban the data broker X-Mode Social Inc. from collecting any location information drawn from mobile devices running their operating systems in the wake of revelations about the company’s national-security work.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SNE) and AT&T (T) announced AT&T agreed to sell its Crunchyroll anime business to Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and Sony Music Entertainment's subsidiary, Aniplex Inc. The purchase price for the transaction is $1.175 billion, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments

The SEC announced General Electric (GE) agreed to pay a $200 million penalty to settle charges for disclosure failures in its power and insurance businesses.

After today’s market close, Broadcom (AVGO), Costco Wholesale (COST), lululemon athletica (LULU), Oracle (ORCL), and Vail Resorts (MTN) will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those and other such reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

December 11: PPI, Michigan Sentiment

December 14: Electoral college votes and sends results to Congress

December 15: Import and Export Prices, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Overall Net Capital Flows, Net Long-Term TIC Flows

December 16: Retail Sales, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Economic Projections & Press Conference

December 17: Weekly jobless claims, Building Permits, Housing Starts

December 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

December 22: Corporate Profits Q3, GDP Q3 Final, Existing Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 23: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment EIA Energy Stocks

December 24: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, and markets close early

December 25: Ho ho ho

December 28: CB Consumer Confidence, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

December 29: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 30: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, EIA Energy Stocks

December 31: Weekly Jobless Claims and good riddance to 2020!

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

Thought for the Day

“Failure is an option. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.” ~ Elon Musk

