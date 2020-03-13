Daily Markets: Breaking Records in All The Worst Ways

Today's Big Picture

We knew this week was likely to be one for the record books, but living through it hour by hour is a whole different thing. President Trump's speech Wednesday night didn't quite do the trick, nor did the announcement from European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde. The Fed pulled out its biggest bazooka yet, and the markets continued to plummet, utterly unimpressed as it joins us in pondering how monetary policy will fix a near-term collapse in spending and massive supply chain disruptions as the coronavirus takes hold in Europe and the US. It seems fitting for the week to end on Friday the 13th.

The longest bull market in history ended yesterday as markets around the world went into free-fall, and continued today in Asian markets. Following a ban on short-selling for today's trading (here we go again) in Italy and Spain, and after several central banks announced new measures, European equities have rebounded, and US futures point to gains at the open. Rumor has it that Congress and the White House are nearing a deal to provide 14 days of paid sick leave, unemployment benefits, free virus testing, and small business tax relief.

Despite that potential bill, short sale banning and monetary policy juice, schools, colleges, and universities are closing around the country. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in NYC and banned large crowds to fight coronavirus. March Madness is canceled. The NBA has ended the season. The PGA Tour is canceling events. Even Disney World is closing!

If what has happened in other nations is any guide, over the weekend, the number of cases in the United States will continue to rise at an accelerating pace. If case numbers increase as we expect and the markets don't hear something out of DC that boosts confidence, expect more declines next week.

And while the media focuses on the developing situation in the US, we'd remind readers the virus is spreading through Europe as well. French President Emmanuel Macron said France will close all nurseries, schools, and universities beginning Monday. Norway, Lithuania, Ireland, and Austria have closed most schools. Large events have been canceled in Germany. The Czech Republic declared a 30-day state of emergency and closed its borders to travelers from 15 designated "risk countries."

In a pandemic version of you just can't make this stuff up, the Shanghai, China municipal government announced late yesterday that beginning today, all travelers from South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan, France, Spain, Germany and the US must be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival. Singapore has banned new visitors who've been to Italy, France, Spain, and Germany. Banning is all the geopolitical fashion.

The message is we are staring down what will be a significant pause to the global economy as consumer spending downshifts meaningfully in the coming few weeks, and supply chains are disrupted. Using the virus's time frame in China, this more than likely means the impact will remain a moving target for companies and economic data as we exit the current March quarter and enter the June one in the next few weeks.

And as we ponder that and head into the much needed weekend, we'd recommend a Quarantini - your preferred martini enjoyed in the safety of your own home. Cheers!

Data Download

Yesterday US equity markets once again triggered the 15-minute trading pause and ended the at their lows with the Dow having its worst day since 1987 down 9.99%, the S&P 500 falling 9.51%, and the Nasdaq sliding 9.4%. Both the Russell 3000 and the NYSE Composite ended the day below where they were election day 2016.

Europe was even worse with the pan-European Stoxx 600 having its worst day in history, losing 11.48%, Italy's FTSE MIB down 16.92%, and Germany's Dax down 12.24%. Gold fell 3.17%. Silver was down 4.59%. Brent Oil lost 7.18%. We thought 2008 was scary; this is getting worse.

Nearly every asset class was clobbered. There was nowhere to hide with the one exception of the US Dollar Index, which rose 1.23% after having been losing ground lately. Even Treasury bond yields rose, pushing prices down.

Moving onto the economic data front, which is frankly less and less meaningful as we move into coronavirus time in which days are like weeks and weeks are like months, we see a world that wasn't on the most solid of footings before this all began.

Norway's central bank announced a surprise rate cut. Norway is a major oil-producing nation, thus facing fallout from both the impact of the virus as well as the Saudi-Russia-US oil price war.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, announced an $8.1 billion stimulus package to counter the impact of the pandemic.

Germany saw wholesale prices fall 0.9% YoY in February from the prior 0.3% increase. Inflation remained steady at 1.7% YoY as expected. Inflation in France slowed as expected to 1.4% YoY in February from the prior 1.5%. Spain saw a much bigger drop, with inflation slowing to 0.7% YoY from the prior 1.1%, below the 0.8% expected.

Turning to the US, today brings the February Import/Export Price data as well as the preliminary March reading for the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.

Stocks to Watch

On a more optimistic note, all of Apple's (AAPL) stores in China are expected to open today after the prolonged closure of many of its retail locations in the starting point of the pandemic.

Following the shutting of its parks and resorts in Asia, Walt Disney (DIS) is responding to the coronavirus in the US by postponing several movie openings (Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers) and added Disney World in Florida to the list of theme parks set to close temporarily. Disney World (Florida) and the company's resort in Paris will close at the end of business Sunday, while Disneyland (California) and California Adventure will shut down starting Saturday morning - all four resorts will stay closed at least through the end of March.

Microsoft (MSFT) has converted its Build developer conference set for May 19-21 from an in-person event to an online one in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Build is an event at which the company is expected to share updates about Windows, Office, and dual-screen device plans.

Other quick htis:

The Andersons (ANDE) announced it will postpone its April 1, 2020 Investor Day

announced it will postpone its April 1, 2020 Investor Day Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) announced it will temporarily close its CBOE Options Exchange (C1) trading floor at the close of business today

announced it will temporarily close its CBOE Options Exchange (C1) trading floor at the close of business today Amazon (AMZN) has told all of its employees around the globe to stay home through March amid the COVID-19 outbreak

has told all of its employees around the globe to stay home through March amid the COVID-19 outbreak United Airlines (UAL) announced it will scale back Europe flight routes after March 19

announced it will scale back Europe flight routes after March 19 An American Airlines (AAL) pilot tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first at the carrier to be diagnosed with the disease

We can add Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) to the gang of hospitality companies that have pulled their 2020 guidance due to the uncertainty associated with the coronavirus and travel.

With the coronavirus leading to a growing number of events being canceled or postponed, J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) is a reminder of the potential ripple effect to be had. The company - which derives $350-$400 million in annual revenue from schools, stadiums and arenas, movie theaters, amusement parks and restaurants - now expects a "material impact" to be had from these cancellations and postponements, but at this time is understandably unable to estimate the impact to be had on its results.

As customers stock up on essentials due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kroger (KR) and Walgreens (WBA) have placed limits on the number of cold, flu, disinfectant wipes and cleaners, face masks, hand sanitizers, thermometers, gloves, and sanitary products per order.

AbCellera and Eli Lilly (LLY) announced they have entered into an agreement to co-develop antibody products for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

And the former Lord & Taylor flagship store in Manhattan, the building that was slated to be the headquarter for WeWork, is being scooped up by Amazon. The building is expected to become Amazon's NYC headquarters and be home for roughly 4,000 employees.

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Environmental services company GFL Environmental (GFL) targets 73.2 million shares in the range of $20-$21. Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is looking to price 4.5 million shares in the range of $16-$18. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thoughts for the Day

"Stay safe" has become the new "Sincerely, yours" in coronavirus-time. - Lenore Hawkins

