Daily Markets: Breaking Down the Infrastructure Bill as U.S. Lifts Its Pandemic Travel Ban

Equity indices in Asia started the week off mixed with gains in China’s Shanghai Composite and India’s Sensex offset by the 0.4% decline in both Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and the 0.3% fall in South Korea’s Kospi. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were mixed and U.S. futures point to modest positive start to the trading week.

As we kick the trading week off, investors will be focusing on which companies benefit from the U.S. infrastructure spending bill. Late Friday the House passed the more than $1 trillion bill, which is expected to be signed by President Biden within days. The bill will have $550 billion in new spending, and includes spending on roads, bridges, public transportation systems, waterways, broadband, and EV charging stations. It is expected to be paid for in part by redirecting unspent emergency relief funds, and strengthening tax enforcement when it comes to cryptocurrencies. The Congressional Budget Office says this legislation would add $256 billion to projected deficits over the coming 10-year period. This week also sees a step down in the velocity of corporate earnings reports, as well as a far lighter economic calendar, compared to last week.

Coronavirus

Friday brought what just may be the best news yet since this nightmare pandemic began, with the announcement that Pfizer’s (PFE) experimental antiviral pill for Covid-19 cut the risk of hospitalization or death in adults by 89%. The company’s stock gained 10.7% during Friday’s trading.

In response to the news of the treatment’s efficacy, President Joe Biden said, "If authorized by the FDA, we may soon have pills that treat the virus in those who become infected. We've already secured millions of doses. The therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of COVID.”

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, “Incredible results from Pfizer showing their antiviral medicine cuts the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 by almost 90% ... We have procured 250,000 doses of this promising treatment on behalf of the UK and our independent medicines regulator, the MHRA, will now assess its safety, quality and effectiveness.”

This has the potential to be an utter game-changer in the ongoing battle with the pandemic.

Today, the U.S. lifts the pandemic travel ban on international visitors from over 30 countries that has been in place for 19 months. The new rules for entry require proof of vaccination and a recent negative Covid test. United Airlines (UAL) expects 50% more international inbound travels today from last Monday and plans to fly 69% of its international schedule next months, up from 63% this month and its trans-Atlantic schedule will be 87% restored in December. American Airlines (AAL) expects it international capacity for November and December to be more than 2x that of the same time period in 2020 and just over 70% of 2019 levels.

International Economy

China’s exports grew more than expected at 27.1% YoY in October, after rising 28.1% in September, and compared to expectations for a 24.5% YoY pace, while imports rose less than expected at 20.6% YoY versus September’s 17.6% pace which was expected to accelerate to 25%. Bloomberg reports China's State Grid Corporation, responsible for power supply to 88% of country, said power supply and demand have returned to normal balance after significant reduction in electricity supply-to-demand gap.

Domestic Economy

Friday’s non-farm payrolls for October came in better than expected, rising to 531k versus consensus expectations for 450k and the prior two months were revised upward by 235k. On a more negative note, the workweek contracted by 0.3% MoM which meant the index of aggregate hours worked slowed to 0.2% from the 0.9% pace in September, making it the second weakest read since February. This led to average weekly earnings to rise at meager a 0.07% MoM pace versus the 1.17% pace in September, which is now looking like an outlier.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% from 4.8% in September, below the expected decline to 4.7%, but the labor force participation rate remained at 61.6% for the second consecutive month, well below the January 2020 level of 63.4% and for context, well below the all-time high from April 2000 of 67.3%.

President Biden is mulling options to lower oil prices including releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Markets

All three main U.S. equity indices once again closed at record highs following the Pfizer Covid-19 treatment news; the Dow added 0.6%, the S&P gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq added 0.2%. The treatment could really mean the end of the pandemic and the return to a more normal world. The news boosted reopening stocks such as United Airlines which rose 7.2%, International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), gained 12.1%, Expedia Group (EXPE) added 15.6%, and Carnival Corp (CCL) rose 8.0%. The S&P 500 rose 2.0% on the week, the Dow added 1.4%, and the big winner was the Nasdaq, adding 3.0%.

Stocks to Watch

Peloton (PTON) announced Friday that has halted hiring across all departments effective immediately during an all-hands meeting on Friday. Shares fell 35.5% Friday, wiping out around $9 billion in market cap, after the company reported quarterly results that were well below expectations.

Reuters reported results of Elon Musk's Twitter (TWTR) poll found 57.9% of respondents voted he should sell about 10% of his Tesla (TSLA) stock. Musk noted he was prepared to accept either outcome, and TSLA shares are lower in pre-market trading.

Visa (V) and Daimler Mobility (DDAIF) are teaming to offer “native” in-car payments, which means that from spring 2022 on Mercedes-Benz customers in the UK and Germany will be able to make payments using a fingerprint sensor in the car, with other European markets to follow. What this means is utilizing Visa’s Delegated Authentication technology, the vehicle itself will become a biometrically enabled payments device.

Walmart (WMT) announced it is testing two autonomous box trucks in partnership with Silicon Valley start-up Gatik as it aims to increase the capacity of its online grocery business. Gatik trucks are loaded with online grocery orders from a Walmart fulfillment center called a “dark store” and the orders are then taken to a nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market grocery store in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Lottery.com (LTRY) announced it is in the early stages of developing a blockchain gaming platform to operate lottery, sports betting, sweepstakes, and other forms of online gaming, as well as enhance the company's API capabilities.

Activist investor Third Point has an active stake in luxury goods maker Richemont (CFRHF), the company behind brands such as Cartier and Cleef & Arpels.

Earnings Announcements & Guidance

Before the market opens, we’ll hear the latest earnings and guidance from The Trade Desk (TTD), Black Knight (BKI), Coty (COTY), Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC), Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), and eHealth (EHTH).

IPOs

Following a busy week for IPOs last week, this week brings the expected one from EV company Rivian (RIVN), which is expected to price 135 million shares in the $57-$62 range. Given their ownership stakes, we suspect investors in Ford Motor (F) and Amazon (AMZN) will be closely watching how this IPO not only prices but performs in the coming days.

M&A

Philips (PHG) agreed to acquire France-based medical technology firm, Cardiologs, a move that will further expand Philips' cardiac diagnostics and monitoring portfolio. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

After Today’s Market Close

After the close PayPal Holdings (PYPL), Roblox Corp (RBLX), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), Trex Company (TREX), Five9 Inc (FIVN), Freshpet (FRPT), and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) will report.

On the Horizon

November 9: PPI, API Crude Oil stock change

November 10: Inflation, Weekly jobless claims, Wholesale inventories, EIA Crude and Gasoline stocks, Monthly budget statement

November 12: JOLTs report, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

November 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index

November 16: Retail Sales, Export & Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market Index, Business Inventories, Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Long-Term Tic Flows, API Crude Oil stock changes

November 17: Housing Starts, Building Permits, EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks

November 18: Weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

Thought for the Day

“When life gives you Monday, dip it in glitter and sparkle all day.” ~ Ella Woodward

