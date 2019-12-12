Daily Markets: Brace Yourself, Today Could be US-China Tariff Decision Day

Today's Big Picture

Stocks in Asia closed mixed, with China's Shanghai Index falling -0.3% and the Australian ASX 200 down -0.7% while the Hong Kong Hang Seng gained 1.3%, and the South Korean Kospi rose 1.5%. The major European equity indices were all slightly in the green by midday trading despite today's glum Industrial Production numbers for the region and nerves around the election in the UK. US equity futures are technically positive but point to a market open that is poised to be little changed.

One day after the Fed did just what it was expected to do, new European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde convened her first policy meeting. As expected, the Governing Council voted to keep the main deposit rate at -0.5%. Later today, the ECB's latest economic forecasts will be released. Those forecasts are expected to include 2022, the first year in which the ECB anticipates exiting its stimulus program. In terms of additional monetary policy exiting today's meeting, the market is pricing less than 50% odds of an additional rate cut.

UK voters head to the polls today for the nation's third general election in just five years. While of those even those outside of the country are suffering from Brexhaustion, this vote is pivotal. The UK has been trying to break up with the EU for three years now, but with parliament at a standstill, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for this election as a way to "get Brexit done." TBD if that was a brilliant move or career-ending. If Johnson wins a majority, he says he'll get Brexit done by the end of January. If Jeremy Corbyn wills, he has promised to renegotiate a Brexit deal (such fun!) and offer a second Brexit referendum.

All of that is happening as the question remains, "Will they, won't they implement the latest round of tariffs on Chinese imports December 15?" Despite reports early this week that the White House was considering delaying those tariffs, more recent reports suggest the $160 billion in tariffs are a go, and the administration is preparing talking points to explain their rationale. Today the President is expected to meet with top trade advisors - stay tuned.

The decision on those tariffs will likely decide the stock market's near-term direction. If enacted, we expect another round of cuts to corporate guidance and Wall Street EPS forecasts as well as another leg down for global GDP estimates. That's not likely to put investors in the Christmas spirit as the S&P 500 and other market indicators are only a stone throws away from recent record highs.

Data Download

Yesterday the Fed kept rates steady and shifted its description from the three rate cuts since July as an insurance policy to believing the today's level is appropriate given current conditions. The committee also saw more consensus. September's "dot plot" (which shows policy recommendations into the future without assigning any names) had seven members wanting to push rates above 2% next year. Yesterday's chart showed no one above 2% with the vast majority around the current rate.

This morning the Swiss National Bank joined the ranks of central bankers holding steady as it voted to maintain its negative interest rate policy at -0.75% and emphasized a "fragile" environment for the franc. Some had speculated that the SNB could lower rates further in an attempt to counter continuing upward pressure on the nation's currency.

Japan continues to suffer from the knock-on effects of the trade war with Machinery Orders in October falling -6.1% YoY, versus expectations for a decline of -1.8%.

Germany's Inflation rate remains below the European Central Bank's targeted 2%, unchanged from October's 1.1% and matching expectations. France's Inflation Rate matched expectations, rising to 1% in November from 0.8% in October.

Eurozone Industrial Production contracted -0.5% MoM in November and September was revised downward from +0.1% to -0.1%. Industrial Production in the region has been flat or contracting in 9 out of the past 12 months. On a YoY basis, Industrial Production has contracted every month for the past 12 months.

Back in the US, in addition to the usual Thursday data that includes Jobless Claims and the EIA Natural Gas Inventories, today we'll get the November look at the Producer Price Index. Following yesterday's warmer than expected November CPI headline data, investors will be looking if either the headline or core PPI comes in above the expected 0.2% increase that they share.

Yesterday, the Business Roundtable released its Q4 2019 CEO Economic Outlook Survey , which fell by 2.5 points 76.7 QoQ, marking the 17th consecutive decline. What this means is the combination of the slowing global economy and the current trade war that we've been discussing with readers over the last few months is weighing on the minds and expectations of the 140 CEOs surveyed. Per the 4Q survey, the US economy is expected to grow at 2.1% in 2020, and the sequential 4Q declines in the sub-indexes for sales, hiring, and capital investment do not point to an expected rebound near-term.

Stocks to Watch

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers updated its forecast for 2019 vehicle sales, which now calls for an 8% drop year over year and follows the 3% fall in 2018, the first decline since 1990. With vehicle sales also falling in the US and Europe, auto companies such as Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Honda Motor Company (HMC) face challenging revenue growth and potential margin pressure.

Bill.com (BILL) priced its upsized IPO of 9.82 million shares at $22, above the expected 8.82 million shares between $19-$21 and the original price talk range of $16-$18 range. Shares are expected to begin trading later today on the Nasdaq.

Twitter (TWTR) plans to set up an independent research group to create an "open and decentralized" system for social networks, enabling individuals to use a variety of services to access the same platform. CEO Jack Dorsey likened it to one's ability to use different email providers to see the same messages.

Prada S.p.A. (PRDSY) and L'Oréal (LRLCY) have inked a long-term license agreement for the creation, development, and distribution of luxury beauty products for the Prada brand.

Citing strength across several markets, including Foundry and Logic, last night test and measurement solutions company FormFactor (FORM) upped its outlook for the current quarter to EPS of $0.27-$0.35 from its prior guidance of $0.22-$0.30

Despite reporting a bevy of positive quarterly metrics last night, including better than expected EPS, sales, gross margins, and comp-store sales, shares of lululemon athletica (LULU) traded off in aftermarket trading last night. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $1.315-$1.330 billion with EPS of $2.10-$2.13 vs. $2.13 consensus forecast.

At its "Internet for the Future" event yesterday, Cisco Systems (CSCO) unveiled its Silicon One design, a single chip architecture that is expected to improve data management in routing as well as switching fear. The chip is already being used in some equipment by Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Jack in the Box (JACK) has retained a search firm to assist the company in identifying an individual to succeed CEO Lenny Comma. There is no specific date for Comma to leave the company. That said, the company will be looking for a suitable replacement.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) confirmed it ratified a new four-year collective bargaining agreement by 47K rank and file members of the United Auto Workers union.

After today's US equity markets close, there will be less than a handful of companies reporting their quarterly results, but they will be ones that investors one and all will focus on as we near the end of the December quarter. These must-watch reports include:

Adobe Systems (ADBE) , which is expected to report EPS of $2.26 on revenue of $3.0 billion;

, which is expected to report EPS of $2.26 on revenue of $3.0 billion; Consensus expectations have Broadcom (AVGO) serving up EPS of $5.35 on revenue of $5.7 billion;

serving up EPS of $5.35 on revenue of $5.7 billion; Costco Wholesale (COST) is expected to ring up EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $37.4 billion;

is expected to ring up EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $37.4 billion; and Oracle Corp. (ORCL) is presumed to report EPS of $0.89 on revenue of $9.65 billion.

is presumed to report EPS of $0.89 on revenue of $9.65 billion. A more detailed list of companies reporting today and later this week can be found at Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Analytics and social management company Sprout Social (SPT) has launched its IPO offering of 8.8 million shares with an expected pricing range of $16-$18. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: December 15: New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal. December 17: Before the market open, Choice Hotels (CHH) will replace Plantronics (PLT) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Plantronics will replace Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Franchise Group (FRG) is acquiring Vitamin Shoppe. December 20: US government funding date December 20: Options Expiration Date December 24: Christmas Eve Early Close (1 pm ET) December 25 - Christmas holiday



Thoughts for the Day

"Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please." ~ Mark Twain

