Daily Markets: Bond Yields, Inflation, and Recession Worries Continue

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board except for China’s Shanghai Composite which eked out a 0.09% gain. India’s Sensex fell 0.67%, Korea’s KOSPI declined 1.27% and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries dropped 1.47% while Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei closed down 2.19% and 2.53%, respectively. Hong Kong’s markets are closed today to mark the day following Buddha’s Birthday. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a painful market open later this morning. Rising bond yields are once again weighing on equities and leading some investors to reassess valuations being accorded to technology and growth stocks.

We start the week off on a relatively quiet data note, but the coming days bring the April reports for the Consumer as well as Producer Price Index. Investors will be eyeing these reports for signs inflation may have peaked, but should the data come in above expectations we are likely to see renewed concerns the Fed may need to act to a greater degree. President Biden will also address the U.S. tomorrow to discuss inflation and lay out his plans to address it.

The Russia-Ukraine war is back in the spotlight as Russia celebrates Victory Day today to commemorate its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Over the weekend, leaders of the Group of 7 nations pledged to ban or phase out Russian oil, take steps to stop the provision of key services on which Russia depends, and to toughen sanctions against the financial elites and their family members who support President Vladimir Putin. Also, over the weekend, the White House announced new sanctions against three Russian state television outlets and said it would prohibit Americans from providing accounting or consulting services to anyone in Russia. The UK said it would offer an additional 1.3 billion pounds in aid and military support to Ukraine, almost doubling the 1.5 billion pounds in support already being provided.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw the release of April Services PMI for Japan that came in at 50.7 showing the first signs of expansion this year driven by the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Chinese Exports for the April YoY period grew 3.9%, which surprised 0.70% over expectations but fell significantly from previously reported growth of 14.7%. Imports showed signs of 0.00% growth which, while better than the previously reported 0.10% contraction, was well off expectations of +3.40%. As with virtually all the numbers coming out of China the past few months, these too have been impacted by the country’s Zero Covid policy implementation.

Taiwan April YoY exports showed growth of 18.80% surprising 4.40% over expectations but lower than the previously reported 21.30%. This April figure is the third largest growth on record and was driven by the country’s increased trade in technology.

Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia as coronavirus lockdowns in China weigh on demand with Saudi Aramco lowering prices with next month’s shipments $4.40 a barrel above its benchmark rate vs. $9.35 in May.

Domestic Economy

10:00 AM ET will see the release of final Wholesale Inventories which are expected to hold the 2.30% growth rate released in the preliminary figures. While off from the previous 2.57% growth for February these levels still represent a significant increase over the 10-year average of between 0.40% - 0.50% excluding the past two years of the pandemic.

Markets

The stock market finished the first week of May in a painful week that saw the Nasdaq Composite Index down 1.4% while the S&P 500 fell 0.6%, leading them to close the week down 1.5% and 0.2%, respectively. The Russell 2000 dropped 1.7% on Friday leading it to give up 1.3% for the week. Including Friday’s market moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -9.5%

S&P 500: -13.5%

Nasdaq Composite: -22.4%

Russell 2000: -18.1%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -29.8%

Ether (ETH-USD): -35.0%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Coty (COTY), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), and Tyson Foods (TSN) are expected to report their quarterly results.

With the expiration of the insider lockup period for Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares, Ford Motor (F) is expected to sell 8 million of the 102 million shares that it owns.

Honda Motor (HMC) shared its April sales in China fell 36.3% to 95,216 units due to the country’s Zero-COVID policies. Honda isn’t alone in feeling the pain as more than half of the 121 companies polled by the American Chamber of Commerce in China have either reduced or delayed investment in the country, while nearly 60% lowered income forecasts for this year following the latest outbreaks.

Hyundai Motor (HYMPY) plans to announce a new electric-vehicle manufacturing plant in the United States and has been in discussions to build a facility in Georgia, near existing plants for the Hyundai and Kia (KIMTF) brands.

Toyota Motor (TM) plans to invest 48 billion rupees ($624 million) to make electric vehicle components in India.

Reports indicate Uber (UBER) will slash spending on marketing and incentives and treat hiring as a “privilege,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email to staff on Sunday.

Grappling with rising nurse salaries, some hospitals, including HCA Healthcare (HCA) and Universal Health Services (UHS) are looking to boost prices 7.5%-15% potentially setting off contract fights with health insurers. If successful, the price increases would likely translate into higher premiums for employers and workers.

IPOs

Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Blink Charging (BLNK), GoodRx (GDRX), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Ritchie Bros. (RBA), and Simon Properties (SPG) are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, May 9

Japan: PMI Services – April

China: Import & Export Growth and Loan Growth – April

Eurozone: Sentix Economic Index – May

US: Wholesale Inventories – March

Tuesday, May 10

Japan: Real Household Consumption Expenditures and Real Household Income – March

Italy: Industrial Production – April

Germany: ZEW Current Situation & Economic Sentiment - May

US: NFIB Small Business Index - April

Wednesday, May 11

China: CPI and PPI - April

Japan: Leading Indicators – March

Germany: CPI - April

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: CPI – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, May 12

China: Foreign Direct Investment – April

UK: Construction Output, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production – March

UK: GDP – 1Q 2022

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: PPI – April

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 13

Eurozone: Industrial Production - May.

US: Import/Export Prices – April

US: Michigan Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – May

Thought for the Day

“The best teams deal with meteors. Meteors that don’t hit you create opportunity.” ~ John Malloy

