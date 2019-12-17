Daily Markets: Boeing, Uber Making Moves; FedEx Earnings On Tap

Today’s Big Picture

Yesterday major US indices rose to new highs in the fourth day of positive closes, but your authors here remain traumatized after coffee futures rose 7%, the biggest rally for the commodity since 2015. The coffee market panic was driven by an off-cycle crop year in Brazil coupled with strong global demand - perhaps all those late-night trade negotiations between the US and China coupled with Brexit uncertainty?

Asian equity markets closed the day mostly higher, while European equities have traded off almost across the board following a rather brief post-election honeymoon in the UK. The British Pound Sterling fell 1% this morning on reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will add a measure to the nation's Withdrawal Agreement Bill that will prohibit any extension to the transition period for Brexit beyond December 2020. The current deadline for the UK to leave the European Union is January 31, 2020. The pound fell on concerns that Johnson is gearing towards a harder Brexit, providing only 11 months to finalize trade deals.

Ahead of several new pieces of domestic economic data and the pending presidential impeachment vote to be had this week, US equity futures point to slightly down open today.

Data Download

While today is a fairly light day for global economic data releases, there are several key pieces of US-facing data to be had. Let's get to it:

The continued unrest in Hong Kong has led economists to forecast a 1.3% contraction for 2019 and predict year-on-year declines will continue in the first two quarters of 2020.

Employment in the UK improvement more than expected, gaining 24k new jobs in the three months to October after having fallen by 58k and 56k in the three months to September and August respectively. The unemployment rate remained at 3.8% despite expectations for an increase to 3.9% but Average Earnings including Bonuses were weaker than expected, rising just 3.2% at an annualized rate for the three months through October, below the previous 3.7% increase and expectations for 3.4%.

Later this morning we will get the latest domestic data on Building Permits, Housing Starts, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilization, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, and the JOLTs report. We’ll be looking at November building permits as a decent leading indicator, while housing starts are more of a coincident indicator. Following yesterday’s December reading for the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index that hit its highest level since June 1999, we'll be looking for some follow-through in today's domestic housing data.

We’ll be looking to see if there is any improvement in the manufacturing sector, which has been struggling in the US and around the world. We’ll also be examining the leading indicator that is Job Openings from the latest JOLTs report to see if the recent downward trend is continuing.

Stocks to Watch

Commercial truck, diesel engine and bus manufacturer Navistar International (NAV) reported better than expected quarterly EPS of $1.02 despite the year over 16% drop in quarterly revenue that also missed consensus expectations. The company sees 2020 revenue in the range of $9.25-$9.75 billion, below the $10.28 billion consensus forecast, with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $700-$750 million.

Boeing (BA) announced yesterday that it is planning to suspend production of its 737 Max planes in January after the Federal Aviation Administration said its review of the planes would continue into 2020. Shares of the company fell 3% in after-hours trading. This decision has far-reaching effects throughout the economy as it ripples through the company’s supply chain and throughout the airline industry. In response, we expect to see airlines remove the 737 MAX from their upcoming flight schedules. This morning Southwest Airlines (LUV) announced it will remove the aircraft from its schedule until April 2020.

Eli Lilly (LLY) reaffirmed its 2019 outlook and boosted its 2020 EPS guidance to $6.76-$6.80, above the $6.57 consensus forecast, and $5.75-$5.85 in 2019.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority has launched a formal inquiry into Google's (GOOGL) acquisition of cloud data analytics company Looker Data Sciences.

Despite the slowing global automotive market, Toyota (TM) continues to forecast growth year over year in 2020 with sales rising 1% to 10.77 million vehicles globally.

Shares of consumer goods company Unilever (UN) are down in premarket trading following the company’s updated guidance that now calls for 2019 sales gains to be slightly below the company’s prior outlook and revised its 2020 sales to be up only in the lower half of its prior up 3%-5% year over year forecast.

Uber (UBER) shares rose in aftermarket trading last night after a California district judge refused to issue an order that the company reclassifies its drivers as employees. We doubt we’ve heard the last of this, especially since the driver who filed the original complaint has the right to refile with his "plausible claim" that Uber didn't reimburse his business expenses. We expect there will be more to come on this especially as other companies prepare for Assembly Bill 5, the California law that is slated to go into effect in 2020. Vox Media has announced eliminate the 200 freelance positions at its sports outlet, SB Nation, to comply with the legislation that restricts nonemployees from submitting more than 35 articles per year.

November credit-card delinquency and charge off rates were shared by several major credit card companies late yesterday. Delinquency rates at Capital One (COF), Synchrony Financial (SYF), and Discover Financial (DFS) ticked higher in November vs. October, while charge offs inched up month over month at Capital One, American Express (AXP), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Synchrony, Discover Financial, and Bank of America (BAC).

Amazon (AMZN) threw some shade at FedEx (FDX) just as we enter the final push for the 2019 holiday shopping season. Amazon blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx’s ground delivery network for Prime shipments, citing a decline in performance. The ban is expected to be temporary and be lifted once service levels at FedEx improve.

Shares of the streaming company Roku (ROKU) dropped 4% in after-hours trading after the company announced that its Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden will be leaving the company.

Intel (INTC) is expanding its push into artificial intelligence with the acquisition of Habana Labs, a start-up based in Israel, for about $2 billion.

Gossamer Bio (GOSS) shares were hit hard yesterday, falling 37% on nearly 16x normal trading volume on the news that Novartis (NVS) is stopping its development of fevipiprant, (a DP2 antagonist intended to improve lung function in patients with moderate asthma) after a series of unsuccessful clinical trials. Gossamer's lead drug GB001 is also a DP2 antagonist.

After today’s US equity markets close, there are three reports investors will be dissecting and assessing:

Uniform and business services company Cintas (CTAS) is expected to deliver EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $1.8 billion;

is expected to deliver EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $1.8 billion; Consensus expectations for FedEx (FDX) call for EPS of $2.80 on $17.7 billion in revenue, and we should expect investors to drill into its outlook, which includes the 2019 holiday shopping season;

Steelcase (SCS) is expected to report EPS of $0.35 on revenue of $934.7 million.

is expected to report EPS of $0.35 on revenue of $934.7 million. For a fuller look at expected earnings reports to be had, we recommend checking in with Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: December 20: Options Expiration Date December 24: Christmas Eve Early Close (1 pm ET) December 25: Christmas holiday January 1: New Year’s Day January 7-10: 2020 International CES



Thoughts for the Day

“The best ideas rarely arise in one isolated mind, but rather develop in networks of curious and creative thinkers.” ― Esther Perel

