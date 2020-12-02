Daily Markets: Bipartisan Stimulus Proposal Shot Down by McConnell; UK Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the day’s trading mixed with South Korea’s Kospi up 1.6% and Japan’s Nikkei inching ahead by 0.1% while the Hong Kong Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and India’s Sensex traded each traded off 0.1%. By mid-day trading, European equities were mostly lower and U.S. futures point to a down open when those markets open later this morning. The big news for the day is the first western nation approval for the use of a coronavirus vaccine, more on that below.

Today the UK was the first western country to grant temporary authorization for emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX). The vaccine will be made available across the UK starting next week, starting with those living in care homes and workers most at-risk. A panel of experts advising the FDA is set to review the vaccine on December 10, after which the FDA could authorize its emergency use. Pfizer has already been shipping doses to distribution centers in the U.S.

South Korea’s inflation rate rose less than expected in November to just 0.6% YoY from 0.1%, well below the 0.9% expected.

Australia’s GDP contracted 3.8% YoY in Q3 after a 6.3% decline in Q2, besting the expected 4.4% decline. On a QoQ basis, GDP rose 3.3% in Q3 after a -7.0% decline in Q2.

Consumer Confidence in Japan remained relatively stable in November at 33.7, up from the prior 33.6.

Retail Sales in Germany rose 2.6% MoM in October, better than the expected 1.2%, translating into an 8.2% YoY increase, up from the prior 7.0% increase.

Italy’s Unemployment Rate rose to 9.8% in October from 9.7% previously, slightly below the expected increase to 9.9%.

The Financial Times reports Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, warned the next 36 hours of trade talks with the UK will be crucial as he told ambassadors and members of the European parliament the two sides had not yet overcome their divisions. Talk about the 11th hour!

Yesterday’s proposal from a bipartisan group of Senators and House members looks to be more form than substance, particularly after the announcement that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is looking to link government funding negotiations with a fiscal stimulus bill. Recall that the federal government budget runs out on December 11.

Monday’s ISM Manufacturing report for November revealed mixed results with broad improvements in the sector, but slowing in New Orders, Production, and Employment. In fact, Employment saw the sharpest decline, dropping from 53.2 into 48.4 (contraction), a decline that is in the bottom 5% of all month-over-month changes. Customer Inventories also fell into contraction. The headline number fell from 59.3 to 57.5, a sharper decline than the expected one to 58.0. Also, the breadth of the overall report was more negative than we’ve seen in recent months, with only three of the ten sub-indices higher on the month, namely Backlog Orders, Supplier Delivers, and Export Orders.

The Dallas Fed released its monthly report on the Texas Service sector and retail. Contrary to expectations, revenue, and even online revenue was lower over the month, continuing the trend that began in June for much lower levels than what has been typical over the past 10 years.

Kastle Systems Back-to-Work Barometer (which tracks office occupancy rates through keycard, fob, and app access data from the 3,600 buildings and 41,000 business covers) found that the data through last Wednesday saw a large drop in traffic across the ten metro areas it tracks. On average, last Wednesday’s 5-day moving average dropped to 21.8%, the lowest reading since July 23 as rising case counts have ushered in a return to work-from-home. For context, this metric was well above 90% at the end of February and dropped to just under 15% in April. Mid-October it reached a high of 27%. This is consistent with the findings from the Dallas Fed’s National Mobility Index that has been moving sideways throughout much of the fall.

Construction Spending in October rose 1.3% MoM following a downwardly revised -0.5% contraction in September, beating expectations for a 0.8% increase. This was the biggest jump in spending since January with private construction spending up 1.4%, driven by home-building and record-low mortgage rates. Public construction projects were up 1.0%, after a 0.7% decline.

Total November Vehicle Sales in the US fell from 16.2 million (seasonally adjusted annual rate) to 15.55 million, well below the 17.09 million in November 2019. This was the second consecutive monthly decline but is nearly double the 8.58 million sales recorded this past April when sales hit their slowest pace since December 1970.

Later today investors will be digging into the latest edition of the regular weekly Wednesday that is the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report as well as the November ADP Employment Change Report. The Federal Reserve will also release its Beige Book, which summarizes the current economic conditions in the 12 Fed districts.

Markets continued November’s march higher with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 1.3% for a new record high, the S&P 500 also hit a record high after adding 1.1%, the Russell 2000 0.9%, and the Dow 0.6%. A full 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors gained on the day with Communication Services leading the pack, rising 1.8%. Industrials was the only sector to fall. The VIX rose slightly to just under 21.

Treasuries sold off with aggressive curve-steepening. The long bond yield rose 10 basis points to 1.67%. Gold rose to $1,819 an ounce and WTI crude dropped below $45 a barrel.

Yesterday, President Trump said he would veto the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act unless it includes a measure eliminating Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (NDAA) that protects tech companies from liability over content posted by users. With NDAA having been passed annually for six decades, odds are this latest move is more bark than bite. That said, companies whose shares could get a little wobbly while this plays out include Northrop Grumman (NOC), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB).

Salesforce (CRM) handily beat expectations for its October quarter, issued upside guidance for its current quarter, and announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Slack Technologies (WORK) for $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share. Slack will be integrated into every Salesforce Cloud For its FY22, Salesforce sees revenue of $25.45-$25.55 billion, which includes approximately $600 million related to the acquisition of Slack and compares to the consensus of $24.5 billion.

Shares of Li Auto (LI) are moving higher in premarket trading following the news the company delivered 4,646 Li ONEs in November, up 25.8% MoM. YTD deliveries reached 26,498 units exiting the month and the company had 45 retail stores covering 38 cities entering December.

Looking to better compete with Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime service, Walmart (WMT) announced Walmart+ members will no longer have to spend $35 for next-day or two-day shipping.

Visa (V) shared year-over-year spend growth in November was generally similar to October on a global basis. Debit continued its strong growth, up 19% in November despite a smaller contribution from prepaid spending. Credit declined 5% for the month. Card not present excluding travel increased 27% year-over-year in November while card-present declined 7%. “As a result of COVID, the holiday season this year is likely to look different than prior years in terms of where, when, and on what consumers spend.”

Reuters reports Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) may discontinue its premium Galaxy Note phone next year.

Beauty salon company Regis Corp. (RGS) announced a brand-centric reorganization effective today, the first major strategic initiative by the company's new CEO, Felipe Athayde.

Walt Disney (DIS) has consolidated its television studios into two units as the company restructures operations to emphasize streaming media.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) issued downside guidance for this year with EPS of $1.20-1.25 vs. the $1.57 consensus with revenue in the range of $610-625 million vs. the $669.8 million consensus.

Trip.com (TCOM) reported better than expected September quarter results for both its top and bottom line but issued downside guidance for the current quarter. The company sees its December quarter revenue falling 37-42% YoY implying revenue of $694.8-$754.7 million $763.9 million consensus.

JM Smucker (SJM) updated its outlook following the divestiture of its Crisco oil and shortening business to B&G Foods (BGS) for $550 million. Full-year fiscal 2021 net sales growth is now expected to range from flat to 1% and adjusted EPS is expected to range from $8.35-$8.65.

Following the closing for Crisco, B&G Foods (BGS) sees the acquisition being immediately accretive to its EPS and free cash flow. B&G Foods projects that in 2021, the acquired business will continue to benefit from increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and generate annual net sales of approximately $270 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $65-$70 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.45 to $0.50.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) announced it will sell Belle of Baton Rouge to Casino Queen Holding Company in a transaction that is expected to close in mid-2021.

With its acquisition of Balto Sports, fuboTV (FUBO) enters the online sports wagering market. Balto Sports is a Y Combinator company that develops tools for users to organize and play fantasy sports games.

Lightspeed (LSPD) acquired Upserve, a leading restaurant management cloud-software company. The acquisition strengthens Lightspeed's position with high-performing restaurateurs across the US as those restaurants look to refine the digital dining experience.

A new study by Nokia and Telefónica (TEF) claims 5G networks are up to 90% more energy efficient per traffic unit than legacy 4G networks.

After today’s market close, CrowdStrike (CRWD), Five Below (FIVE), Okta (OKTA), PVH (PVH), Semtech (SMTC), Snowflake (SNOW), Splunk (SPLK), and Zscaler (ZS) will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

December 3: Weekly jobless claims, Markit PMIs, ISM PMIs

December 4: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade, Unemployment Rate

December 8: Nonfarm Productivity, Unit Labor Costs, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 9: Wholesale Inventories, JOLTs Report, EIA Crude Energy Stocks

December 10: Inflation, Weekly jobless claims

December 11: PPI, Michigan Sentiment, Federal government shutdown if no budget approval is achieved

December 14: Electoral college votes and sends results to Congress

December 15: Import and Export Prices, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Overall Net Capital Flows, Net Long-Term TIC Flows

December 16: Retail Sales, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Economic Projections & Press Conference

December 17: Weekly jobless claims, Building Permits, Housing Starts

December 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

December 22: Corporate Profits Q3, GDP Q3 Final, Existing Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 23: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment EIA Energy Stocks

December 24: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, and markets close early

December 25: Ho ho ho

December 28: CB Consumer Confidence, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

December 29: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 30: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, EIA Energy Stocks

December 31: Weekly Jobless Claims and good riddance to 2020!

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

