Daily Markets: Big Tech Earnings, Fed Comments Drive Market Mood

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.22% and Japan’s Nikkei 1.02% on the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) continued adherence to a low-interest rate environment despite the government’s moves to support the weakening Yen. South Korea’s KOSPI and China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day essentially flat, declining 0.05% and 0.04%, respectively, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.10% and India’s Sensex dropped 0.48%. Taiwan’s TAIEX set the pace, down 1.48% on broad declines led by Health Technology and Consumer Services names.

By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a lower open as of this writing.

So far, 20% of S&P 500 companies have posted September quarter results with more than half delivering better-than-expected results. The stock market has rallied on the potential for the Fed to dial back the size of its expected interest rate hikes at its December monetary policy meeting.

We’ll get a fresh look at both market drivers today -- earnings and the Fed -- with what we learn influencing the next move for stocks. Early afternoon, market watchers will parse comments from Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller to see if smaller rate hikes are indeed on the Fed’s table. Waller and other Fed officials making the rounds may keep their comments vague while waiting for the September Personal Consumption Price (PCE) Index, which is reported this Friday.

After today’s market close, the current earnings season will enter a new phase when Big Tech companies start to report their quarterly results. On deck after today’s close are Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Technology accounts for more than 25% of the S&P 500. These and other bellwether companies’ comments will shape market sentiment over what’s to come in the next few weeks and months. Topics in focus will include demand for their products and services, cost-cutting efforts (including layoffs), and guidance for 2022 and 2023.

International Economy

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany edged lower to 84.3 in October, the weakest since May of 2020, and modestly below September’s upwardly revised 84.4. Ito forecasts a winter recession is coming with Europe's biggest economy contracting by 0.6% in the December quarter.

Domestic Economy

At 9 AM ET both the FHFA Housing Price Index and the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for August will be published. At 10 AM ET, the Consensus Bureau Consumer Confidence reading for October will be released, which is expected to fall to 106.5 vs. September’s 108 figure. Also, at 10 AM ET, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for October will be published, and it's expected to fall month over month.

Markets

Earnings continue to buoy markets; yesterday saw the Russell 2000 gain 0.35%, the Nasdaq Composite 0.86%, the S&P 500 1.19%, and the Dow 1.34%. All sectors except for Materials and Real Estate closed higher, led by Healthcare and Consumer Staples names. Auto parts suppliers did particularly well yesterday, with Genuine Parts Company (GPC) gaining 5.05%, and AutoZone (AZO) advancing 4.63%. GPC reported strong Q3 earnings and raised guidance, confirming AZO Q3 earnings from last week.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -13.32%

S&P 500: -20.33%

Nasdaq Composite: -29.99%

Russell 2000: -22.13%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -58.33%

Ether (ETH-USD): -63.57%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, a number of companies are expected to report their quarterly results, including:

3M (MMM)

Coca-Cola (KO)

Corning (GLW)

General Electric (GE)

General Motors (GM)

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

NVR (NVR)

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

SAP SE (SAP)

UPS (UPS)

In addition to those reports, readers will want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies poised to report in the coming days and weeks.

Reports indicate Toyota Motor (TM) may reboot its EV strategy to better compete in that growing market and has halted some work on existing EV projects as it considers rewriting its $38 billion rollout plan.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) estimates it will take on some $3.2-$4.3 billion in pretax charges tied to restructuring its businesses with $1.3-$1.6 billion of those charges in 3Q 2022.

Shares of Weber (WEBR) soared in aftermarket trading last night following a 13D filing in which BDT Capital offered to acquire the WEBR shares it doesn’t already own for $6.25 per share in cash. per 13D filing.

AMERCO (UHAL), the parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company, and Amerco Real Estate Company, announced that an Independent Special Committee of its board has approved various actions, including a corporate name change to U-Haul Holding Company, and a 9-for-1 stock dividend of shares of a newly created series of non-voting common stock of the company.

IPOs

Intel’s (INTC) self-driving subsidiary Mobileye (MBY) is expected to go public Wednesday. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alphabet (GOOGL), Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), F5 Networks (FFIV), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Mattel (MAT), Microsoft (MSFT), Skechers USA (SKX), Spotify (SPOT), and Visa (V) are among the companies reporting their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Readers will want to take note of any earnings pre-announcements to be had and their implications. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, October 26

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: New Home Sales – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, October 27

Germany: GfK German Consumer Climate – November

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 3Q 2022 GDP - Initial

US; Durable Orders – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 28

Japan: Tokyo Consumer Price Index – October

Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey - October

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – September

US: Employment Cost Index – 3Q 2022

US: Pending Home Sales – September

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – Final

