Daily Markets: Big Tech Earnings and Stimulus Progress in Focus

Equities in Asia moved higher across the board today following reports that Japan's Finance Minister Aso said that extending the country's state of emergency could result in more government spending. South Korea is also reportedly preparing a fourth round of direct payments. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were also up across the board and U.S. futures point to the same when those markets open later this morning. Investors will face a proverbial onslaught of quarterly earnings today, with several high-profile reports, including those from Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) after U.S. equity markets close today. And as they digest those results and guidance, investors will be keeping tabs on stimulus negotiations in Washington.

Coronavirus

Yesterday, the U.S. reported its smallest daily increase in lives lost to Covid-19 in two weeks at 1,562 fatalities. In January, 94,357 lives in the U.S. were lost to the virus, the highest monthly death toll so far. On Monday, the total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. since the pandemic began was surpassed, according to the Centers for Disease Control, by the number of people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s worth a little cheer.

Less cheerful news is that over 400,000 people around the world died from Covid-19 in January, the worst monthly death toll since the pandemic began.

Germany’s Prime Minister Angela Merkel reiterated that every German should receive a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of summer - TBD how exactly that is going to happen in light of the supply problems plaguing the European Union.

Roughly half of the new cases of the coronavirus in the Netherlands have been determined to be from the highly contagious variant that was first detected in the UK.

International Economy

The Bank of Australia left its key interest rate unchanged, a move that was expected, keeping the rate at 0.1%.

France’s preliminary estimate for inflation in January came in at 0.6% YoY, versus expectations for an increase from the prior 0% to 0.4%.

The advanced estimate for Italy’s Q4 GDP came in at -6.6% YoY versus the prior -5.1% contraction from which it was expected to accelerate to -6.7%. Italy’s economy has been shrinking on a YoY basis since Q1 of 2020, falling 5.6% in Q1 2020, -18.0% in Q2, and -5.0% in Q3.

The Eurozone as a whole saw its Flash Q4 2020 GDP fall to -5.1% YoY versus expectations for a 5.4% contraction, after falling 4.3% in Q3, dropping 14.7% in Q2, and contracting 3.2% in Q1.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday the IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly higher to 59.2 in January of 2021 from the preliminary estimate of 59.1, revealing record factory growth due to accelerated expansions in output and new orders. On the downside, cost pressures intensified due to raw material shortages for which companies were able to partially pass on higher costs thanks to selling prices rising at the fastest pace since July 2008.

Construction spending in the U.S. rose 1% MoM to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.49 trillion in December 2020. This was the third consecutive month of gains and the highest level since records began in 2002. Residential construction rose over the past 12 months at the fastest pace on record, rising 21% YoY. Nonresidential spending is down 9.8% YoY.

Later today the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and API Crude Oil Stocks report will be released.

Markets

U.S. equity markets enjoyed their strongest day in over two months yesterday after last week’s slide with the S&P 500 closing 1.6% higher after falling below its 50-day moving average last week. On the day, the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.6%, the Russell 2000 2.5%, and the Dow 0.8%. Silver, the latest Reddit play, rose 8.9% on the day while gold gained only 0.7%. Following that move to an eight-year high, the CME Group is raising margins on Comex silver futures by 18%.

Yesterday, Robinhood raised another $2.4 billion in its second capital infusion in just five days to shore up finances strained by the wild trading in the market’s most heavily shorted stocks. Last Thursday, it secured $1 billion. This latest round of convertible debt financing was needed to address demands for deposits at clearinghouses where trades are processed. Short-squeeze stocks from last week were mostly lower on the day, with GameStop (GME) shares down 30.5%, Koss Corp (KOSS) down 45.7%, and Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) lower by 14%. Vlad Tenev, the CEO of Robinhood, is expected to testify before House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 18 as lawmakers dig into the firm's role in the tumultuous trading of GameStop stock and other companies.

Stocks to Watch

December quarter results at Ferrari (RACE) topped consensus expectations despite the expected 10% YoY drop in shipments that followed a seven-week production suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company sees 2021 EPS in the range of €4.00-€4.20 vs. the €3.96 consensus with revenue of €4.3 billion vs. the €4.18 billion consensus.

Eaton (ETN) reported December quarter revenue and EPS that edged out consensus expectations. For the current quarter, Eaton sees EPS of $1.17-$1.27 vs. the $1.05 consensus; for 2021 it’s guiding EPS to $5.40-$5.80 vs. the $4.87 consensus. Baked into that outlook, the company sees organic revenues growing 4%-6%versus 2020, with growth in all segments.

UPS (UPS) reported better than expected December quarter revenue and EPS but issued no forward guidance. Consolidated average daily volume increased 10.6% YoY with US Domestic revenue climbing 17.4% YoY, and International Revenue rose 26.8% YoY.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) reported December quarter EPS that blew past consensus expectations as revenue for the quarter rose 29.7% YoY to $485.8 million vs. the $460.9 million consensus and issued in-line guidance for the current quarter. The company shared it “experienced strong demand for products shipping in recently introduced smartphones... Given the strength of the current smartphone market cycle and the new product introductions in the pipeline, we are excited about the outlook for the company."

Shares of NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) moved lower in aftermarket trading last night despite delivering December quarter revenues that rose 9% YoY, topping the consensus forecast. The company also guided revenue for the current quarter to $2.475-2.625 billion vs. the $2.32 billion consensus. During the December quarter, Automotive sales were up 9% YoY, Industrial and IoT grew 23% YoY to $511 million, Mobile sales rose 23% YoY to $409 million, and Communication Infrastructure and Other fell 14% YoY to $394 million.

Rambus (RMBS) reported a December quarter loss of $0.11 per share as revenue fell 5.78% YoY to $98.4 million, besting the $97 million consensus forecast. For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects licensing billings to be between $60 million and $66 million. Rambus also expects royalty revenue to be between $23 million and $29 million, product revenue to be between $27 million and $33 million, and contract and other revenue to be between $7 million and $13 million.

Warner Music Group (WMG), the record label behind artists such as Lizzo and Ed Sheeran, just reported December quarter revenues of $1.3 billion, its biggest quarter since it was spun out of Time Warner in 2004, rising 6.0% YoY. Digital revenue grew by 17% YoY to $825 million. Net income came in at $114 million, down about 10% YoY, which was stated to have been driven by unfavorable exchange rates on euro-denominated debt.

Li Auto (LI) announced that it delivered 5,379 Li ONEs in January 2021, representing a 355.8% year-over-year increase and resulting in cumulative deliveries of 38,976 vehicles.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced the creation of Exxon Mobil Low Carbon Solutions to commercialize its low-carbon technology portfolio while spending $3 billion on lower-emission energy solutions through 2025.

Hologic (HOLX) announced today a multi-year strategic collaboration with Google Cloud (GOOGL) that will feature the integration of Google Cloud's machine learning technologies with Hologic's Genius Digital Diagnostics System to transform screening and accelerate the eradication of cervical cancer across the globe.

CEMEX (CX) will sell 24 concrete plants and 1 aggregates quarry in France to LafargeHolcim, as part of its strategy to focus its portfolio development into high growth markets.

SpaceX announced plans for the first all-civilian mission to space, a major milestone for private spaceflight and the nascent space tourism industry. In response, shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) rose in aftermarket trading last night.

Royal Philips (PHG) introduced ClarifEye Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation, an industry-first solution to advance minimally-invasive spine procedures in the Hybrid Operating Room.

Accenture (ACN) acquired Businet System, a leader in developing and operating Salesforce Commerce Cloud-based e-commerce sites in Japan, with a proprietary order management system for the apparel and retail industries.

In a move to accelerate its efforts in electrification and clean energy markets, Sensata Technologies (ST) acquired Denmark-based Battery Management System (BMS) provider, Lithium Balance. The acquisition expands Sensata’s portfolio to offer battery management solutions to a variety of vehicle OEMs and integrated energy storage solutions to commercial and industrial customers.

American Airlines (AAL) workers are expected to brace for another round of furlough warnings as the airline expects to remain overstaffed on April 1, when U.S. aid for industry workers expires

After today’s market close, Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), FireEye (FEYE), SolarWinds (SWI), and others are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on that report and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

February 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Service PMI, ISM Non- Manufacturing PMI, EIA energy stocks

February 4: Jobless claims, Nonfarm Productivity Q4, Factory Orders

February 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

February 8: Consumer Inflation Expectations; Trump's impeachment trial begins.

February 9: JOLTs report, weekly Redbook report, WASDE Report, weekly API energy stocks

February 10: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation rate, Wholesale Inventories, weekly EIA Energy stocks, monthly budget statement

February 11: Weekly jobless claims

February 12: Lunar New Year in China: Year of the Ox, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig count

February 16: NY Empire State Manufacturing, weekly Redbook, Net Capital Flows

February 17: Retail Sales, PPI, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, FOMC Minutes, weekly API Crude Stock

February 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Import and Export Prices, EIA energy stocks; Robinhood CEO testifies before the House Financial Services Committee.

February 19: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI (flash), Existing Home Sales, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report

February 22: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

February 23: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, CB Consumer Confidence, weekly API Crude Oil Stocks

February 24: New Home Sales, weekly EIA Energy Stocks

February 25: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

February 26: Personal Income & Spending, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“The only thing more expensive than education is ignorance.” ~ Benjamin Franklin

